UPDATE: Missing Minot woman found deceased, investigation continues

UPDATE : The Ward County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday morning that Mandy Fulsebakke was deceased when she was found by Deputies.

Out of consideration for Fulsebakke’s family, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department decided to not include that specific information on the status of Fulsebakke in the initial media release on November 5th until relatives could be notified.

There are no indications of suspicious circumstances and an autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY : Ward County Sheriff’s Department has found a missing Minot woman.

Mandy Fulsebakke was found with the vehicle she reportedly was driving at the time she went missing.

The department’s statement reads both Fulsebakke and the Ford Fusion car were found “tucked back in a tree row.”

Fulsebakke has been missing since Tuesday.

The 42-year-old has a 7-year-old daughter.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is still actively investigating the case.

When asked, officials declined to say what condition Fulsebakke was found in, including whether or not she was found alive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.