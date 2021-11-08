CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

UPDATE: Missing Minot woman found deceased, investigation continues

By Keminni Amanor
KX News
KX News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lc5CB_0co8eAyg00

UPDATE : The Ward County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday morning that Mandy Fulsebakke was deceased when she was found by Deputies.

Out of consideration for Fulsebakke’s family, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department decided to not include that specific information on the status of Fulsebakke in the initial media release on November 5th until relatives could be notified.

There are no indications of suspicious circumstances and an autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY : Ward County Sheriff’s Department has found a missing Minot woman.

Mandy Fulsebakke was found with the vehicle she reportedly was driving at the time she went missing.

The department’s statement reads both Fulsebakke and the Ford Fusion car were found “tucked back in a tree row.”

Fulsebakke has been missing since Tuesday.

The 42-year-old has a 7-year-old daughter.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is still actively investigating the case.

When asked, officials declined to say what condition Fulsebakke was found in, including whether or not she was found alive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 7

Guest
7d ago

She is not alive. Yes I know this as a fact, but when/if the family is ready, they will decide what details they will divulge. I realize curiosity is human nature, but we should be empathetic and respectful because many people are hurting and need our prayers and thoughts.

Reply
4
Related
KX News

Ward County Sheriff’s Department looking for runaway girl

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a runaway girl. Glenna Lee Rue was last seen at a facility in northwest Minot, ND on November 8th, 2021. Rue voluntarily walked out of the facility and left with a Native American male wearing a face covering and a baseball cap. The male was reported […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
KX News

2 Dickinson officers allegedly assaulted during arrest

Two Dickinson police officers say they were assaulted while attempting to arrest a man on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the 600 block of 24th Street W around 7:50 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and woman, according to Lt. Mike Hanel, Dickinson Police Department’s public information officer. Witnesses […]
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

Minot hay bale fire: Fire Department cautions over smoke cloud

People in the Minot area are experiencing smoky skies.. due to a large hay bale fire. The Minot Fire Department said the smoke surrounding the community is due to a hay bale fire that started, last night, southeast of town. At this time, there’s no indication of how long the smoke will last. The Fire […]
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
County
Ward County, ND
Ward County, ND
Crime & Safety
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
KX News

Montana casino shooting victims include couple from Williston

Montana authorities have identified the three people killed in the Saturday shooting at a casino on the border of Montana and North Dakota. Those killed in what authorities are calling a “double murder-suicide” include a Williston couple — a 56-year-old man and his 49-year-old wife. Also killed was a 63-year-old man from Bainville, Montana. In […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Minot smoky skies attributed to last night’s hay bale fire

The Minot Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that the smoke in the air around the community of Minot is due to the hay bale fire that occurred last night southeast of Minot. The post also stated that there is no timeline on when the smoke will last. The Fire Department requested those with […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

966
Followers
691
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy