CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘Back into gear’: Solid jobs report boosts Biden’s case for recovery

By Megan Cassella
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NE8bI_0cnqTkI500
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has spent months watching his poll numbers sink as the economy appeared to be losing altitude throughout the fall. That narrative may have changed Friday.

Government data showed that the U.S. added 531,000 jobs in October — and hundreds of thousands more than initially reported in the two previous months — lending fresh ammunition to Biden’s argument that the economy is strengthening even as rising inflation, supply chain backlogs and labor shortages have forced the administration back on its heels.

The data could help stem the loss of faith among Americans in his handling of the economy, especially as the coronavirus pandemic eases: Nearly three in five people disapprove of his economic stewardship, a 14-percentage-point rise since April, an NBC News poll earlier this week showed.

“Yes, there’s a lot more to be done. We still have to tackle the costs that American families are facing,” Biden said at the White House on Friday. “But this recovery is faster, stronger, fairer and wider than almost anyone could have predicted.”


The jobs report shows the labor market improving across the board, with gains in nearly every sector and average hourly earnings rising another 11 cents, contributing to a 4.9 percent increase over the past 12 months. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent.

It also illustrates how the economic impact of the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Delta variant has ebbed. The leisure and hospitality sector, which has been most vulnerable to Covid surges, added 164,000 jobs in October, and industry wages have risen more than 11 percent over the year. The number of people unable to work because their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic dropped by nearly a quarter from September to October — from 5 million to 3.8 million.

“Americans have good reason to be anxious about the economy as the Delta wave hurt growth and ignited higher inflation,” said Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics who is frequently cited by the Biden administration. “But today’s report shows that as Delta winds down, the recovery is getting back into gear.”

Still, some weaknesses remain. The economy lost 65,000 jobs in state and local public education in October. Wages overall have yet to catch up to inflation, which has been accelerating faster. And the challenge for the administration remains how to get the message out about a strong recovery amid the surge in prices of gasoline and many household items that have increasingly dominated the conversation.

Alongside other short-term economic issues that Americans can see in their communities — empty store shelves due to supply chain backlogs or business closures due to labor shortages — there has been a pervasive sense that the worst is yet to come: Nearly half the country believes economic conditions will sour further in the next year, an AP-NORC survey this week found .



Even supporters of Biden’s economic agenda acknowledge that despite clear gains over the past 10 months, most Americans are still focused on the economic pain.

“Joe Biden was supposed to be the jobs president — that’s what he promised, and that’s what he is,” said Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve economist now with the Jain Family Institute. “But somehow, they’re playing defense on, ‘Oh, inflation,’ instead of offense on, ‘Oh, look at the millions of jobs that came back.’”

The White House maintains that while the hurt Americans are feeling from higher gas prices and grocery bills is real, the underlying economy is continuing to improve. Senior administration officials highlight rising wages, a drop-off in weekly unemployment claims and a return to pre-pandemic levels of consumer spending as evidence their plan is working.

“You can’t get away from the fact that this is an underlying very strong economy that’s delivering the goods to the American worker,” White House economist Jared Bernstein said in an interview before the jobs report.

At the White House, the focus from Biden on down has been on a two-pronged approach: acknowledging the downside while emphasizing how much better things are than they were — and than they would have been without the relief spending.

“The president has incorporated the challenge of elevated prices. He's talked about what that means to family budgets,” Bernstein said. “But we've also stressed the reality of this economic moment, and what that reality would likely have looked like absent our interventions.”

But that has not lessened the intense focus on rising inflation. Biden has been asked about spiking prices or supply chain issues at each of his last three major media events, press conferences in Glasgow and Rome and a CNN town hall in Baltimore. And the issues have come up in at least a dozen press briefings since early October, a review shows. Republicans and even some prominent Democrats say Biden shares the blame for pushing multitrillion-dollar spending plans since taking office.

“It seems pretty clear that the principal concern is the kind of overheating that I was concerned about,” said former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who has been warning for months that Biden’s big-spending agenda — especially the nearly $2 trillion relief package enacted in March — risked creating a spike in inflation.



Much of the criticism the administration has received has centered on that package, which Biden signed into law with the goal of quickly getting back to what economists call full employment. Republicans have hammered it since the beginning as unnecessary and overly generous, with Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) this week calling it “a failure, certainly, in rebuilding this economy and healing it.”

GOP lawmakers warn too that other Biden policies, particularly the vaccine mandate for federal workers and those at large companies, will only further slow the jobs recovery. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), the top Republican on the Joint Economic Committee, called the jobs report a "welcome improvement" but said the labor market "is still operating well below its potential."

"New mandates, higher taxes and more spending are not the answer," Lee said.

But the relief package has borne the brunt of criticism so far, including from some Democrats like Summers. Critics say it has contributed to the inflation surge in part by doling out more money than the recovering U.S. economy needed or could handle, in turn fueling a spurt in consumer demand that has outpaced supply and driven prices up.

But while administration officials recognize that their relief spending pushed up demand, they emphasize that other factors out of their control, including clogged supply chains, have played a major part as well. Without that spending, they say, inflation might be lower, but the rest of the economy would look worse.

“Demand would be weaker, that’s true,” Bernstein said. “But child poverty would be higher. There’d be more hunger. There’d be fewer vaccinations. There’d be more evictions. … So when you’re critiquing the world as it is, it’s very important to think about the world as it could have been without the policy.”

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

The Biden pick the economy is waiting for

FEELING RESERVED — Everything seems to be more expensive these days. A record number of people are giving their employers the middle finger. Well, not literally, but you know. And a trillion dollar infrastructure bill, which some Republicans say will boost inflation, heads to President Joe Biden’s desk on Monday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Sahm
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sarah
Washington Post

The Biden economy is being defined by these two numbers

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. In France today they’re celebrating Armistice Day — the end of World War I. On this day in 1918, after four years of trench warfare, my great-grandfather walked up the Champs Élysées with two of his daughters. Family lore has it that his job, as one of the rare recruits who could read, write, and decipher maps, was to observe the disposition of the French and German front lines at the end of a day of fighting, draw them on a map, and bring them to the higher ups … away from the front lines.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Economic Recovery#Americans#Nbc News#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
POLITICO

Inflation angst is rising

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Quarles departure gives Biden more room to reshape Fed

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden’s genial tone is back, but the sales job has just begun

President Biden over the past couple of months had sometimes appeared testy, frustrated, even mournful (most vividly over the August deaths of 13 Americans during the Afghanistan withdrawal). But on Saturday, after the House vote to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a rule for debating his Build Back Better reconciliation package, he had recovered his genial mood and generous spirit. It was not hard to figure out why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The legal fight over Biden’s vaccine order begins

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The New Yorker

A Strong Jobs Report Gives Biden and the Democrats a Reason to Hope

After a nightmarish political week for Joe Biden and the Democrats, Friday’s jobs report provided a much-needed bit of relief. The Labor Department said that the economy created more than half a million jobs in October, and that the unemployment rate dropped two tenths of a point, to 4.6 per cent. Employment gains were particularly strong in restaurants and bars, which added nearly a hundred and twenty thousand jobs. This is just one strong month, but, taken together with other recent statistics, the report suggests that the U.S. economy is rebounding from a sharp slowdown in the third quarter, which coincided with a surge of the Delta variant.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
marketpulse.com

NFP React: Stocks boosted by Pfizer study and robust payroll report, House may vote on Biden’s plan

US stocks rallied to fresh records after both a robust payroll report showed the labor market recovery is back on track and on growing optimism the US is close to winning the war against COVID after Pfizer’s promising data with their oral antiviral treatment. The Pfizer study showed its pill reduced risk of hospitalization or death from COVID by 89%. Pfizer shares surged, while many COVID vaccines stocks tumbled.
STOCKS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
144K+
Followers
9K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy