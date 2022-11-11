ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill Strikes Down the Idea of a Sherlock Spinoff After That ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Credits Scene

Before donning Superman’s cape once more, Henry Cavill reprised a different, but also well-known role with quite the fandom — Sherlock Holmes. In Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2,” Cavill portrays Sherlock, but as seen through the lens of his younger sister Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), who stars in the sequel. Which means that despite that post-credits scene, a Henry Cavill Sherlock movie isn’t likely in the cards.
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon,’ Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Were the Most In-Demand New Series of Q3 | Chart

Amazon Prime Video’s ”The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ ranked No. 5. Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” may have been the most surprisingly successful new series premiere of the third quarter. It ranked as the series with the second-highest demand in its first month — 42.0 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
‘9-1-1’ Star Corinne Massiah on May’s Takedown of a Would-Be QAnon Follower: ‘We Weren’t Milking It’

(Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 8, titled “What’s Your Fantasy?”) In Fox’s “9-1-1” Season 6, May Grant’s (Corinne Massiah) main problem might be making it to her USC classes on time, but Monday night’s eighth episode — titled “What’s Your Fantasy?” — finds her once again on the receiving end of a distressing emergency call, one in which she must de-escalate a deeply personal life-or-death situation. Daughter to Angela Bassett’s Athena, the recurring character stumbles upon a troubled peer who is deep into penning a disturbing QAnon-adjacent manifesto, forcing May to apprehend the conspiracy theorist as he takes her boyfriend, Darius, hostage.
