CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS 2 Investigators: Drivers Caught In A Parking Scam, Get Tickets From The City, Too

By Dave Savini
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kL4I_0cngkfCF00

By Dave Savini and Michele Youngerman

CHICAGO (CBS) – Unsuspecting drivers trying to find parking outside city sports venues  are getting caught up in a costly scam. First they pay to park, then they get stuck paying parking tickets.

Deena Mora found herself in this parking trap outside Guaranteed Rate Field this summer while she and her husband attended the White Sox – Chicago Cubs Crosstown Classic.

“So there was an arrow, and it said White Sox parking, so we took that,” said Mora who describes the fake parking attendants wearing the orange and yellow vests.  “And they had those flashlights waving for people for parking.”

“The street was full of cars,” said Mora. “They were all parked in a single line and then, at night.”

CBS 2 Investigators found the same parking scam happening months later as the White Sox faced off against the Houston Astros during the playoffs.

Just a few blocks away from the stadium, a man dressed in a yellow jacket, carried a Chicago White Sox parking sign, set it up, and lured in people needing a spot.

There was a team of conmen across the area directing drivers to unknowingly park illegally.  One man can be seen holding a stack of parking permits he had no right to sell.

At least 60 cars had these permits placed on dashboards  Each one cost $40.  That means, in about an hour, these conmen collected about $2,400.

All of this was happening while Chicago police officers, a Chicago Department of Revenue employee and deputies from the Cook County Sheriff’s office, patrolled the area.

“I think they shouldn’t let them scam people,” said Mora frustrated the officers did not arrest these men.

A Cook County Sheriff’s deputy did take some action.  A spokesman said the deputy took  some permits away and gave those to the Department of Revenue employee. The deputy then had to continue his assignment related to carjackings.

This scheme is happening at other sporting venues too.  It has been happening in different forms for years in Chicago. Outside of a Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center, before  the pandemic in 2019, we found a team of men operating the same scheme.

“Twenty, easy out,” said one man selling a parking permit promising drivers won’t get stuck in traffic when fans leave the game. “As long as you got this paper, you’re good.”

Kathy Sladek and her husband were ripped off in this same scheme.  She reads what the permit they bought says, “Single event parking for the Greater West Side area”.

Karl Rojek fell victim to this, on the same night as Sladek.

“It’s a fake pass,” said Rojek about the parking permit he bought and thought it was legitimate. “He puts the permit in my window. Waves me to the next guy. The next guy parks me over on the side of the street.”

We went undercover at the United Center and caught scammers running the same operation – using bright vests and flashlights, directing traffic and selling fake parking permits. All of it happening in plain sight.

“Cops everywhere. That’s why it seems legitimate. I mean you wouldn’t think twice about parking there,” said Karl Rojek.

As we drove up to these conmen, we’re told to pay $20 and park on the street.  One man brags about running this operation for 14 years.

“Been working down here for 14 years, right down here,” he said.

This long-running scam has cost unsuspecting drivers.  After Karl Rojek, Kathy Sladek and Deena Mora each paid for bogus permits, they then each got stuck with a $75 parking ticket from the city.

“Came out after the Blackhawks game. I had a parking ticket from the City of Chicago,” said Rojek. “I walked down the line just to see if it was just me or not. Every single car that parked there, had a ticket.”

“And it’s just aggravating that the police aren’t trying to go after the guys that are committing this fraud,” said Sladek. “Instead they’re gaining income by giving everybody tickets.”

Back at Guaranteed Rate Field, we told officers about the scam being committed by the team of men.  Chicago officers just drove away.

With no one stopping them, and cars still rolling in, we decided to ask the men about their operation.

“I ain’t selling (expletive),” said one man as he walked away.

Another one, the man we found carrying the White Sox parking sign, said, “I don’t think you all know where you all at. I’ll get you where you’re living.”

The fine for re-selling these permits is as much as $1,500 for each violation.

Cook County Sheriff’s Department Statement:

On October 12, Sheriff’s Police were assigned to support Illinois State Police patrols on the Dan Ryan Expressway and also provide additional presence in the area of Guaranteed Rate Field to discourage carjackings. While in the area, officers noticed the car parking operation and notified a Chicago Department of Revenue employee who was on scene before continuing to conduct their assignments. One of the officer’s took some of the permits from the individuals and asked the Department of Revenue employee if the permits were legitimate. The Department of Revenue employee took the permits from the officer and confirmed they were legitimate but are not supposed to be sold. Please contact the Chicago Department of Revenue or the Chicago Police Department for questions about what, if any, action was taken in response to the car parking operation.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman said “This matter is under Investigation”.

Comments / 15

Tdub Williams
8d ago

What Dave Savini fell to recognize, the city is cashing in on the victims as well, that’s why they aren’t trying to stop the scammers. Wake up people y’all are getting duped twice!

Reply
9
biko
10d ago

people you have to think if it's a public street you dont have to pay to park unless it has a meter box where you print out your own ticket, or if there are no parking signs posted, plus when they come and give you a ticket do they report to there bosses what's going on that someone is selling illegal parking passes, scam all the way around

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

String Of CTA Robberies Prompts Alert

CHICAGO (CBS)– A string of robberies on CTA trains and platforms has prompted a police alert. Police said the offenders walk up to the victims, pull out a gun and take their property. Two robberies were reported at the Halsted Green Line station, hours apart on Oct. 24. The other two incidents were reported at the 69th Street Red Line station on Nov. 5 and 8.  
CBS Chicago

Chicago OEMC Honors Keith Thorton, Dispatcher On Duty During Shooting Of CPD Officers Ella French, Carlos Yanez, Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man who was the voice of calm when Chicago officers Ella French and Carlos Yanez, Jr. were shot, received an honor on Monday. Keith Thornton, Jr.  is a 911 dispatcher with the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC.) He did everything he could to manage the situation remotely. Some of the special guests in attendance included Carlos Yanez, Jr. who’s still recovering from the shooting, his wife and parents along with Elizabeth French, Ella’s mother. OEMC normally honors employees in April, but the agency didn’t want to wait until 2022 to recognize Thornton and employees who responded to another critical incident.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Worker Stabbed, Officer Struck In Attack On CTA Platform

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are hospitalized following a stabbing on the Jackson CTA platform, police say. Around 5:45 p.m. a 39-year-old passenger got into a fight with a 44-year-old CTA worker on the train. The man then pulled the 44-year-old male victim off the train and onto the platform in the 300 block of South Dearborn and stabbed him multiple times with a knife. He then grabbed a blunt object nearby and struck a responding officer in the back, police say. The 44-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in an fair condition. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable. The offender was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed as stable.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Carjacked In Grocery Store Parking Lot On Far Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked in a grocery store parking lot on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side. Police say the 48-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot in the 4700 block of North Cumberland around 7:45 a.m. when two armed men, or possibly juveniles, announced a robbery. The men took the victim’s wallet and phone and fled in her 2021 BMW SUV. The woman was not injured. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

3 Killed, 18 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 21 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, and three of the victims died. Police said a man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in North Austin early Sunday. The man, 27, and woman, 30, were indoors at a gathering in the 5900 block of West North Avenue at about 12:06 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots, authorities said. The man was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to...
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Four Men Who Attacked Delivery Truck Driver

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are searching for four people who attacked a delivery truck driver Sunday afternoon. Police say around 2 p.m. the victim was delivering packages in the 4300 block of West Odgen Avenue when one man hit him in the face and then the others took items out of his delivery truck. They then jumped into a different vehicle and took off. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CBS Chicago

Two Armored Car Security Guards Shot, One Killed, During Robbery While Loading ATM In West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two armored car guards were shot Monday morning, and one of them was killed, during a robbery while they were loading an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood. Police said the guards were loading an ATM at the Bank of America, on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing masks came up and demanded the cash, and shot both security guards. A 47-year-old woman was shot six times, and a 46-year-old man was shot twice. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Meco Norris, 25, Charged In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park; Bond Set At $1 Million

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting inside Safari Land in Villa Park Saturday evening that left one person injured. Meco Norris, 25, appeared in court Monday where his bond was set at $1,000,000. He’s charged with attempt murder, aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm. According to police, Norris was seen running into the residential area near Lincoln and Roy following the shooting at the indoor family amusement center located in the Villa DuPage Shopping Center at 701 W. North Ave. Police were actively searching for the suspect around 8:30 p.m. and warned people to stay away from the area. Norris was arrested at his house Sunday. Police called the incident a “very targeted” shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Tickets#Car Parking#Chicago Blackhawks#City Sports#The White Sox#Chicago Cubs#Cbs 2 Investigators#The Houston Astros#Chicago White Sox#The Department Of Revenue
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Killer After Two Fatally Shot In Riverside Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a killer after two people were shot and killed in west suburban Riverside. They were found in an apartment at 63 Forest Ave. At first this was considered a death investigation until Sunday when both victims’ injuries proved otherwise. A man and a woman were found dead in an apartment. Neighbor Ryan Johnson knew one of the victims — 38-year-old Jeremy Lane. The two would often talk about Lane’s love of his car, which is pictured front and center on his Facebook page. “He had it all tricked out, and it was his pride and joy,” Johnson said. But...
RIVERSIDE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Board To Weigh Disciplinary Charges Against Police Union Boss John Catanzara, Who Faces Potential Firing

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Board is meeting to decide if the president of the city’s police union should be fired from the force for violating police rules – including controversial posts on social media. Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara is accused of violating 11 CPD rules. The disciplinary charges against him include insubordination, incompetency, disobedience, participating in partisan political activities, and making a false report. The Police Board has scheduled three days for an evidentiary hearing on those charges this week. Catanzara is charged with filing a false report against former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, accusing Johnson of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One Person Hurt In Fire On Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department was called to an apartment building near Jackson and Western Sunday afternoon. They arrived to find a fire inside a unit on the sixth floor and smoke filling the halls. One person was taken to the hospital, but officials said the injuries were not directly related to the fire. No one else was hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Search For 4 Men Involved In Near North Side Retail Store Burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for four men involved in a burglary at a retail store on Chicago’s Near North Side Saturday evening. Authorities said around 6:50 p.m., four unidentified men exited a white SUV and entered a retail store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue. The four offenders each grabbed a purse from the store and ran out without paying. A male security officer was pushed to the ground as the offenders returned to the SUV and fled the scene. The security officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, according to authorities. There were no other injuries reported. No one in custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Worried Neighbors Share Video After Series Of Gunshots In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Worried neighbors are sharing a video after a rapid series of gunshots went off in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood Friday night. A Ring camera captured eight gunshots going off on Marshfield Street near Walsh Park around 7:30 p.m. Then cars came speeding down Marshfield while more shots were fired. Police did not find anyone hurt, but they did find bullet holes in a parked car. They say they are questioning a person of interest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect Captured By SWAT Team After Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park In Villa Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police now have a suspect in custody in the shooting inside Safari Land’s indoor amusement park Saturday night in west Suburban Villa Park. Police say the person was found 20 miles away inside a Chicago home. Safari Land was closed for the day Sunday after the shooting. Hours before it turned into a crime scene, Villa Park’s Safari Land was holding birthday parties for toddlers, but just before 8 p.m. Saturday, one man shot another at least three times. The victim was taken to a hospital. The gunman took off running. “Many police, I see police knocking the door, the police go away...
CBS Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: What Charges Does Rittenhouse Face?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for shooting three people, killing two of them, during widespread civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year is nearing its end, with closing arguments set for Monday, and the jury likely to begin deliberations later in the day. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in connection with the shootings in August 2020 during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is accused of killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. He also faces charges of endangering others. There’s no question Rittenhouse shot anyone. However, jurors must decide whether Rittenhouse fired in self-defense,...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been taken into custody early Sunday morning for the shooting inside Safari Land Saturday evening that left one person injured. The arrest comes after Villa Park police suspended the search for the shooter in the area. According to police, the suspect, a Black man wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and a black baseball cap was seen running into the residential area near Lincoln and Roy following the shooting at the indoor family amusement center located in the Villa DuPage Shopping Center at 701 W. North Ave. Police were actively searching for the...
CBS Chicago

Alton Spann, 18, Charged With Murder Of University Of Chicago Graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old suspect has been charged in the murder of University of Chicago graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng this week. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced Friday that Alton Spann has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Alton Spann (Credit: Chicago Police) Police said Friday that it was all over a cellphone that was later sold for $100. Zheng, 24 – who received a masters degree in statistics from the U of C – was shot during a robbery at 54th Place and Ellis Avenue on Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. Dennis...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting Suspect Turns Himself Over To SWAT Team At Mayfair Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting suspect turned himself over to a SWAT team at a Mayfair apartment Monday morning. The SWAT team responded to the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue around 1:20 a.m. after shots were fired from the second floor apartment. Police confirmed a man turned himself in to police without incident. A neighbor told CBS 2 she saw a man yelling, swearing and banging on doors in the apartment building. A rifle was recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Bike In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS)– A hit-and-run driver killed a man riding a bike in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said the 59-year-old was riding his bike, in the 700 block of West 52nd Street before 1 a.m., when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
CBS Chicago

Search Continues For Gunman In Shooting Outside Gary Church Following Funeral

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — In Gary, Indiana, police are still searching for the suspect in Saturday’s shooting in a church parking lot. A man from Merrillville was killed, and a man from Gary was wounded at the Ss. Monica and Luke Church on Rhode Island Ave. It happened after a funeral as guests were getting ready to eat. The wounded man is stable. Sunday afternoon police said  the shooter left the scene in a dark colored Chevrolet sedan. Gary’s mayor called the shooting “an act of violence beyond comprehension.”
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy