Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Pennsylvania
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Clinton County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (264 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new deaths)
#49. Susquehanna County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 848 (342 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)
#48. Clarion County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (157 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)
#47. Elk County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 2.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 97.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new deaths)
#46. Crawford County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (634 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (5 new deaths)
#45. Beaver County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (1,195 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (16 new deaths)
#44. Bucks County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (6,491 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (27 new deaths)
#43. Tioga County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#42. Indiana County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 636 (535 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)
#41. Union County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (228 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (5 new deaths)
#40. Chester County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,065 (5,591 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (20 new deaths)
#39. Westmoreland County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (2,729 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (27 new deaths)
#38. Lycoming County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (661 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)
#37. Venango County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (204 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
#36. Washington County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,112 (2,301 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (16 new deaths)
#35. Erie County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 972 (2,623 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (13 new deaths)
#34. Philadelphia County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,427 (22,602 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (47 new deaths)
#33. Delaware County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,612 (9,137 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (20 new deaths)
#32. Cambria County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (1,020 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (10 new deaths)
#31. Montgomery County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,242 (10,317 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (24 new deaths)
#30. Allegheny County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,342 (16,325 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (41 new deaths)
#29. Blair County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (526 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)
#28. Fayette County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (740 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (14 new deaths)
#27. Adams County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,172 (1,207 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (14 new deaths)
#26. Monroe County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,338 (2,279 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (9 new deaths)
#25. Bradford County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (613 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#24. Columbia County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (519 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (6 new deaths)
#23. Montour County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 834 (152 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#22. York County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,449 (6,507 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (34 new deaths)
#21. Lehigh County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,520 (5,614 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (21 new deaths)
#20. Mifflin County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (249 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
#19. Luzerne County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,064 (3,378 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (24 new deaths)
#18. Berks County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,255 (5,287 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (48 new deaths)
#17. Lebanon County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,264 (1,792 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (12 new deaths)
#16. Cumberland County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 813 (2,059 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (17 new deaths)
#15. Lancaster County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,135 (6,194 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (33 new deaths)
#14. Centre County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (1,453 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
#13. Dauphin County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (2,882 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (19 new deaths)
#12. Butler County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 986 (1,852 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)
#11. Franklin County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,020 (1,582 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (13 new deaths)
#10. Bedford County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 564 (270 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (6 new deaths)
#9. Schuylkill County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (1,012 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (7 new deaths)
#8. Fulton County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 34 (5 new deaths)
#7. Greene County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (164 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (3 new deaths)
#6. Wayne County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (421 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
#5. Lackawanna County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 993 (2,082 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (17 new deaths)
#4. Clearfield County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (422 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)
#3. Armstrong County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 732 (474 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)
#2. Lawrence County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 860 (735 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)
#1. Northampton County, PA- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,514 (4,622 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (21 new deaths)
