Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Pennsylvania

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Canva

#50. Clinton County, PA

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Susquehanna County, PA

Canva

#48. Clarion County, PA

Canva

#47. Elk County, PA

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Crawford County, PA

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Beaver County, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Bucks County, PA

Canva

#43. Tioga County, PA

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Indiana County, PA

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Union County, PA

Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Chester County, PA

Canva

#39. Westmoreland County, PA

User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lycoming County, PA

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Venango County, PA

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County, PA

Canva

#35. Erie County, PA

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Philadelphia County, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Delaware County, PA

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cambria County, PA

Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Montgomery County, PA

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#30. Allegheny County, PA

Canva

#29. Blair County, PA

Canva

#28. Fayette County, PA

Pixabay

#27. Adams County, PA

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Monroe County, PA

Canva

#25. Bradford County, PA

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbia County, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montour County, PA

Canva

#22. York County, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lehigh County, PA

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Mifflin County, PA

Canva

#19. Luzerne County, PA

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Berks County, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lebanon County, PA

Canva

#16. Cumberland County, PA

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lancaster County, PA

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Centre County, PA

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#13. Dauphin County, PA

Mvincec // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Butler County, PA

Canva

#11. Franklin County, PA

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bedford County, PA

Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Schuylkill County, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fulton County, PA

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Greene County, PA

Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wayne County, PA

Canva

#5. Lackawanna County, PA

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clearfield County, PA

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Armstrong County, PA

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lawrence County, PA

Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Northampton County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (264 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 848 (342 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 65.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (157 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 2.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 97.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (163 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (634 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (1,195 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (16 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (6,491 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (27 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (163 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 636 (535 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (228 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,065 (5,591 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (20 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (2,729 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (27 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (661 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (204 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,112 (2,301 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (16 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 972 (2,623 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,427 (22,602 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (47 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,612 (9,137 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (20 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (1,020 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,242 (10,317 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (24 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,342 (16,325 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (41 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (526 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (740 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (14 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,172 (1,207 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (14 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,338 (2,279 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (613 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (519 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 834 (152 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,449 (6,507 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (34 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,520 (5,614 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (21 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (249 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,064 (3,378 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (24 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,255 (5,287 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (48 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,264 (1,792 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (12 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 813 (2,059 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (17 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,135 (6,194 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (33 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (1,453 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (2,882 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (19 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 986 (1,852 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,020 (1,582 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 564 (270 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (1,012 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (104 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 34 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (164 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (421 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 993 (2,082 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (17 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (422 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 732 (474 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 860 (735 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Pennsylvania overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,514 (4,622 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (21 new deaths)