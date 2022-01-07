ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Pennsylvania

Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiBtY_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#50. Clinton County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (264 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FFRz_0cnaEFVr00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Susquehanna County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 848 (342 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uJSN_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#48. Clarion County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 27.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (157 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHVy2_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#47. Elk County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 2.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 97.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8re0_0cnaEFVr00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Crawford County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (634 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7HTj_0cnaEFVr00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Beaver County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (1,195 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (16 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqPcm_0cnaEFVr00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Bucks County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (6,491 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (27 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msin9_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#43. Tioga County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwcTf_0cnaEFVr00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Indiana County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 636 (535 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHbkK_0cnaEFVr00
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Union County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (228 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAviM_0cnaEFVr00
Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Chester County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,065 (5,591 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (20 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uy3cd_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#39. Westmoreland County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (2,729 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (27 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lis9M_0cnaEFVr00
User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lycoming County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (661 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vc9dH_0cnaEFVr00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Venango County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (204 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUoia_0cnaEFVr00
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,112 (2,301 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (16 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpVJu_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#35. Erie County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 972 (2,623 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (13 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0cnaEFVr00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Philadelphia County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,427 (22,602 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (47 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242ooO_0cnaEFVr00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Delaware County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,612 (9,137 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (20 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6Tps_0cnaEFVr00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cambria County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (1,020 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3LoN_0cnaEFVr00
Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Montgomery County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,242 (10,317 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (24 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0cnaEFVr00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#30. Allegheny County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,342 (16,325 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (41 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSNd_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#29. Blair County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (526 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGnUY_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#28. Fayette County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (740 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (14 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfAHh_0cnaEFVr00
Pixabay

#27. Adams County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,172 (1,207 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (14 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6swe_0cnaEFVr00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Monroe County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,338 (2,279 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPhCb_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#25. Bradford County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (613 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iyBO_0cnaEFVr00
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbia County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (519 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSNbf_0cnaEFVr00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montour County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 834 (152 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0903xh_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#22. York County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,449 (6,507 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (34 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1G9N_0cnaEFVr00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lehigh County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,520 (5,614 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (21 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9zlP_0cnaEFVr00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Mifflin County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (249 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B8gy_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#19. Luzerne County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,064 (3,378 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (24 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0cnaEFVr00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Berks County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,255 (5,287 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (48 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTLxL_0cnaEFVr00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lebanon County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,264 (1,792 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (12 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC1TB_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#16. Cumberland County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 813 (2,059 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (17 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxjbQ_0cnaEFVr00
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lancaster County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,135 (6,194 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (33 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC7Kp_0cnaEFVr00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Centre County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (1,453 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0cnaEFVr00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#13. Dauphin County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (2,882 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (19 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqQOD_0cnaEFVr00
Mvincec // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Butler County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 986 (1,852 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pw033_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#11. Franklin County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,020 (1,582 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (13 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVLmk_0cnaEFVr00
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bedford County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 564 (270 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069IsQ_0cnaEFVr00
Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Schuylkill County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (1,012 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNNAG_0cnaEFVr00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fulton County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 34 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kaavr_0cnaEFVr00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Greene County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (164 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFJ2N_0cnaEFVr00
Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wayne County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (421 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0MsM_0cnaEFVr00
Canva

#5. Lackawanna County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 993 (2,082 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (17 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9Yo6_0cnaEFVr00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clearfield County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (422 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOUEl_0cnaEFVr00
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Armstrong County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 732 (474 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2fND_0cnaEFVr00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lawrence County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 860 (735 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)
Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Northampton County, PA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,514 (4,622 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (21 new deaths)

