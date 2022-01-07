ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Vermont

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QJTd_0cnaE7XI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQvXp_0cnaE7XI00
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Vermont

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Vermont using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBZg2_0cnaE7XI00
Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Addison County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.9% more availability than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (241 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFwAQ_0cnaE7XI00
Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Orange County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.4% more availability than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 75% full in Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (131 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCZOT_0cnaE7XI00
Pixabay

#10. Bennington County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 39.4% more availability than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.7% more availability than Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,452 (515 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3z4i_0cnaE7XI00
Stevage // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lamoille County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more availability than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 832 (211 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noxCv_0cnaE7XI00
j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Windsor County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more availability than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.7% more availability than Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (304 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiuZm_0cnaE7XI00
Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Orleans County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.5% more availability than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (109 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQYcg_0cnaE7XI00
Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.5% more full than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.7% more availability than Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 948 (554 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWKf5_0cnaE7XI00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Caledonia County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.0% more full than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.7% more availability than Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 560 (168 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fo1xM_0cnaE7XI00
Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.1% more full than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 959 (474 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg3sp_0cnaE7XI00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Rutland County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more full than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.3% more full than Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,029 (599 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ng1Zk_0cnaE7XI00
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

#2. Chittenden County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more full than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.7% more full than Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,056 (1,730 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Windham County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Vermont overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Vermont overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 801 (338 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)

