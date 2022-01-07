Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Vermont

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Vermont using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Addison County, VT

Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Orange County, VT

Pixabay

#10. Bennington County, VT

Stevage // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lamoille County, VT

j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Windsor County, VT

Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Orleans County, VT

Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County, VT

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Caledonia County, VT

Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County, VT

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Rutland County, VT

Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

#2. Chittenden County, VT

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Windham County, VT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.9% more availability than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (241 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.4% more availability than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (131 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 39.4% more availability than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.7% more availability than Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,452 (515 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.2% more availability than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 832 (211 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.6% more availability than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.7% more availability than Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (304 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.5% more availability than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (109 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.5% more full than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.7% more availability than Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 948 (554 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.0% more full than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.7% more availability than Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 560 (168 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.1% more full than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 959 (474 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.6% more full than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.3% more full than Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,029 (599 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.6% more full than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.7% more full than Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,056 (1,730 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Vermont overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Vermont overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 801 (338 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)