ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Wisconsin

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEyVl_0cnaE6eZ00
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Wisconsin

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2Hrx_0cnaE6eZ00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Clark County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (147 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4ebA_0cnaE6eZ00
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Washburn County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 579 (91 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyEAe_0cnaE6eZ00
Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Juneau County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 45.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (126 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hevSl_0cnaE6eZ00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Langlade County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.9% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (90 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjZEZ_0cnaE6eZ00
123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Polk County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (253 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DMm7_0cnaE6eZ00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Oneida County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (172 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 20 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijlT1_0cnaE6eZ00
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Iowa County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 684 (162 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OL7rk_0cnaE6eZ00
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sawyer County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 701 (116 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyOcJ_0cnaE6eZ00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jackson County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (160 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dd14s_0cnaE6eZ00
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Barron County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 652 (295 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiVsQ_0cnaE6eZ00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Rusk County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (59 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUJpd_0cnaE6eZ00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Walworth County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.8% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 686 (713 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvpZV_0cnaE6eZ00
Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dunn County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (246 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1R51_0cnaE6eZ00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Chippewa County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (402 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35r8q7_0cnaE6eZ00
self // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Calumet County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 827 (414 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT24l_0cnaE6eZ00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Vernon County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRjkA_0cnaE6eZ00
Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Washington County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 856 (1,165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPY1f_0cnaE6eZ00
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#33. Sheboygan County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 663 (765 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VdHr_0cnaE6eZ00
James Meyer // Shutterstock

#32. Ozaukee County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,207 (1,077 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WLRQ_0cnaE6eZ00
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kenosha County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 763 (1,294 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (23 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wd08j_0cnaE6eZ00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wood County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 700 (511 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMnJS_0cnaE6eZ00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Manitowoc County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (511 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UYd2_0cnaE6eZ00
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Door County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 889 (246 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycFKC_0cnaE6eZ00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Green County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (95.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 687 (254 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lkwpf_0cnaE6eZ00
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sauk County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 663 (427 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSn8m_0cnaE6eZ00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Racine County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,163 (2,284 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfZRL_0cnaE6eZ00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Portage County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,070 (757 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0cnaE6eZ00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Marathon County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (1,031 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0cnaE6eZ00
Creative Commons

#22. Winnebago County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (1,563 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xbRV_0cnaE6eZ00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Marinette County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (201 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BVLT_0cnaE6eZ00
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Price County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (65 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSBnV_0cnaE6eZ00
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Rock County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,259 (2,056 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0cnaE6eZ00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#18. La Crosse County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.4% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 970 (1,145 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQ9Il_0cnaE6eZ00
compujeramey // Flickr

#17. Milwaukee County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,314 (12,427 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (13 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbZtS_0cnaE6eZ00
self // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Waupaca County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 692 (353 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRh15_0cnaE6eZ00
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dodge County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (505 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQjke_0cnaE6eZ00
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Waukesha County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (1,488 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0cnaE6eZ00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Eau Claire County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.7% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 762 (797 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0cnaE6eZ00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Dane County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (2,382 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LU5Ei_0cnaE6eZ00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Shawano County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (328 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sdft_0cnaE6eZ00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#10. Brown County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 813 (2,152 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZiCa_0cnaE6eZ00
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Waushara County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 720 (176 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 16 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXVhx_0cnaE6eZ00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pierce County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (240 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwADh_0cnaE6eZ00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Oconto County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 559 (212 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0cnaE6eZ00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Outagamie County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 735 (1,381 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4di9qV_0cnaE6eZ00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Green Lake County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 619 (117 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xq9LA_0cnaE6eZ00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Trempealeau County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.7% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 654 (194 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdWsa_0cnaE6eZ00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 762 (646 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsrG5_0cnaE6eZ00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fond du Lac County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 875 (905 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Douglas County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (138 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Family speaks out after man receives pig heart in 1st of kind transplant

A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Bank of America to roll back overdraft fees, drop bounced check penalty

Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Photography#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Wi Inpatient
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy