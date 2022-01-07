Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Wisconsin

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Clark County, WI

#49. Washburn County, WI

#48. Juneau County, WI

#47. Langlade County, WI

#46. Polk County, WI

#45. Oneida County, WI

#44. Iowa County, WI

#43. Sawyer County, WI

#42. Jackson County, WI

#41. Barron County, WI

#40. Rusk County, WI

#39. Walworth County, WI

#38. Dunn County, WI

#37. Chippewa County, WI

#36. Calumet County, WI

#35. Vernon County, WI

#34. Washington County, WI

#33. Sheboygan County, WI

#32. Ozaukee County, WI

#31. Kenosha County, WI

#30. Wood County, WI

#29. Manitowoc County, WI

#28. Door County, WI

#27. Green County, WI

#26. Sauk County, WI

#25. Racine County, WI

#24. Portage County, WI

#23. Marathon County, WI

#22. Winnebago County, WI

#21. Marinette County, WI

#20. Price County, WI

#19. Rock County, WI

#18. La Crosse County, WI

#17. Milwaukee County, WI

#16. Waupaca County, WI

#15. Dodge County, WI

#14. Waukesha County, WI

#13. Eau Claire County, WI

#12. Dane County, WI

#11. Shawano County, WI

#10. Brown County, WI

#9. Waushara County, WI

#8. Pierce County, WI

#7. Oconto County, WI

#6. Outagamie County, WI

#5. Green Lake County, WI

#4. Trempealeau County, WI

#3. Jefferson County, WI

#2. Fond du Lac County, WI

#1. Douglas County, WI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (147 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 579 (91 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (126 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 44.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 51.9% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (90 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (253 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (172 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 20 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 59.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 684 (162 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 701 (116 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (160 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 652 (295 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (59 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.8% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 686 (713 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (246 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (402 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 827 (414 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (104 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 856 (1,165 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 663 (765 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,207 (1,077 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 763 (1,294 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (23 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 700 (511 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (511 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 889 (246 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (95.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 687 (254 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 663 (427 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,163 (2,284 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,070 (757 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (1,031 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (1,563 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (201 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (65 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,259 (2,056 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.4% more availability than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 970 (1,145 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,314 (12,427 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.0% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 692 (353 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (505 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (1,488 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.7% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 762 (797 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (2,382 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (328 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 813 (2,152 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 720 (176 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 16 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (240 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 559 (212 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.0% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 735 (1,381 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 619 (117 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.7% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 654 (194 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.0% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 762 (646 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 875 (905 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.3% more full than Wisconsin overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Wisconsin overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (138 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)