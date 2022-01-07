ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Tennessee

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoGRO_0cnaE5lq00
Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfYom_0cnaE5lq00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Marshall County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.1% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (183 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iiE5_0cnaE5lq00
Christina Blust // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Humphreys County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.7% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (114 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjEm1_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. McMinn County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 42.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (223 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTVfW_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Franklin County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (252 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0HqZ_0cnaE5lq00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lincoln County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (177 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5uut_0cnaE5lq00
Walker Kinsler // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Hawkins County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (269 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIGFd_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Smith County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 625 (126 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPGme_0cnaE5lq00
AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Greene County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (366 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcHgV_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Unicoi County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (95 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmji7_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#41. Campbell County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (231 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GgeS_0cnaE5lq00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lauderdale County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (227 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMwrr_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Carroll County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gH5M_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#38. Jefferson County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 618 (337 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3Zsd_0cnaE5lq00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sumner County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (2,235 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMOAv_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cumberland County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.0% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (228 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rk0Gw_0cnaE5lq00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Henderson County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (146 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCC6n_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Warren County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (136 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275f7H_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. White County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (137 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz7G0_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sullivan County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (993 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (19 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQDfA_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Robertson County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,035 (743 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6V6y_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Claiborne County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (170 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNbBP_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Blount County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.5% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (755 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vHEv_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#28. Sevier County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 865 (850 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1nco_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hamilton County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 961 (3,534 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tbN8_0cnaE5lq00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Trousdale County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (75 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqaVS_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#25. Rutherford County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (3,642 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AMwM_0cnaE5lq00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Macon County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,073 (264 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48d8FW_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#23. Montgomery County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (1,787 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1RyX_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Rhea County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (111 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AO6B8_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#21. Maury County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 859 (828 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08y0ug_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#20. Davidson County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,507 (10,460 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wH0Pd_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Carter County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (278 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R01VE_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Anderson County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 620 (477 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ko3OM_0cnaE5lq00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Giles County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (178 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221MXD_0cnaE5lq00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wilson County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.0% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (1,690 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8uLv_0cnaE5lq00
Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Henry County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (146 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNsf3_0cnaE5lq00
AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hamblen County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 624 (405 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdQSX_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Monroe County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (177 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW7nV_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#12. Shelby County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.5% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.4% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,881 (17,627 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (17 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCaQn_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 626 (810 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTYo8_0cnaE5lq00
Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Loudon County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (255 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJubk_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#9. Madison County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.5% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,247 (1,222 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DD8S_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Putnam County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (476 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tpwf_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#7. Williamson County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.6% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,147 (2,735 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYc56_0cnaE5lq00
Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Knox County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 741 (3,483 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oyXb_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bradley County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.4% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 698 (755 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkZN_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Roane County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.0% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (295 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akPth_0cnaE5lq00
Canva

#3. Hickman County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07THvp_0cnaE5lq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dickson County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (512 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cocke County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 997 (359 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (5 new deaths)

