Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Tennessee
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Marshall County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.1% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (183 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#49. Humphreys County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.7% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (114 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#48. McMinn County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (223 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
#47. Franklin County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (252 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#46. Lincoln County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (177 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
#45. Hawkins County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (269 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (6 new deaths)
#44. Smith County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 625 (126 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#43. Greene County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (366 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)
#42. Unicoi County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (95 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#41. Campbell County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (231 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#40. Lauderdale County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (227 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#39. Carroll County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
#38. Jefferson County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 618 (337 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
#37. Sumner County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (2,235 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
#36. Cumberland County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.0% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (228 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#35. Henderson County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (146 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#34. Warren County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (136 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
#33. White County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (137 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#32. Sullivan County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (993 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (19 new deaths)
#31. Robertson County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,035 (743 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#30. Claiborne County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (170 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#29. Blount County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.5% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (755 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
#28. Sevier County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 865 (850 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (8 new deaths)
#27. Hamilton County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 961 (3,534 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
#26. Trousdale County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (75 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#25. Rutherford County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (3,642 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (11 new deaths)
#24. Macon County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,073 (264 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#23. Montgomery County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (1,787 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)
#22. Rhea County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (111 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
#21. Maury County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 859 (828 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#20. Davidson County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,507 (10,460 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (8 new deaths)
#19. Carter County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (278 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#18. Anderson County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 620 (477 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)
#17. Giles County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (178 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
#16. Wilson County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.0% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (1,690 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
#15. Henry County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (146 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
#14. Hamblen County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 624 (405 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#13. Monroe County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (177 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
#12. Shelby County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.5% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.4% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,881 (17,627 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (17 new deaths)
#11. Washington County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 626 (810 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (7 new deaths)
#10. Loudon County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.3% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (255 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
#9. Madison County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.5% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,247 (1,222 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#8. Putnam County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.0% more availability than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (476 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#7. Williamson County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.6% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,147 (2,735 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#6. Knox County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 741 (3,483 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)
#5. Bradley County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.4% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 698 (755 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#4. Roane County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.0% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (295 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#3. Hickman County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 70% full in Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#2. Dickson County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.2% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (512 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
#1. Cocke County, TN- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.8% more full than Tennessee overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more full than Tennessee overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 997 (359 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (5 new deaths)
