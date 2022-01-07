Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Tennessee

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Marshall County, TN

Christina Blust // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Humphreys County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. McMinn County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Franklin County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lincoln County, TN

Walker Kinsler // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Hawkins County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Smith County, TN

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Greene County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Unicoi County, TN

Canva

#41. Campbell County, TN

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lauderdale County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Carroll County, TN

Canva

#38. Jefferson County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sumner County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cumberland County, TN

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Henderson County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Warren County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. White County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sullivan County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Robertson County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Claiborne County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Blount County, TN

Canva

#28. Sevier County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hamilton County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Trousdale County, TN

Canva

#25. Rutherford County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Macon County, TN

Canva

#23. Montgomery County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Rhea County, TN

Canva

#21. Maury County, TN

Canva

#20. Davidson County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Carter County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Anderson County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Giles County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wilson County, TN

Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Henry County, TN

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hamblen County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Monroe County, TN

Canva

#12. Shelby County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County, TN

Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Loudon County, TN

Canva

#9. Madison County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Putnam County, TN

Canva

#7. Williamson County, TN

Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Knox County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bradley County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Roane County, TN

Canva

#3. Hickman County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dickson County, TN

Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cocke County, TN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.1% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 70% full in Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (183 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.7% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 70% full in Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (114 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.3% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.4% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (223 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.3% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (252 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.6% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (177 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (269 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 625 (126 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.9% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (366 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.2% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 70% full in Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (95 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.4% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 52.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (231 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.4% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 70% full in Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (227 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.0% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (163 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.0% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.4% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 618 (337 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.0% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.4% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (2,235 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.6% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.0% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (228 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.2% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 70% full in Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (146 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.3% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (136 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 70% full in Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (137 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.3% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (993 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (19 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.3% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,035 (743 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.3% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (170 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.5% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.4% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (755 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.0% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 865 (850 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.6% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 961 (3,534 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 70% full in Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (75 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.2% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.3% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (3,642 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.2% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 70% full in Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,073 (264 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.3% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (1,787 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (111 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.0% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 859 (828 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,507 (10,460 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.9% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (278 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 620 (477 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (178 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.0% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (1,690 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (146 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 624 (405 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.3% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (177 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.5% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.4% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,881 (17,627 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (17 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.3% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 626 (810 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.3% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.3% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (255 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.5% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,247 (1,222 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.9% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.0% more availability than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (476 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.9% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.6% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,147 (2,735 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.9% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.9% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 741 (3,483 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.8% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.4% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 698 (755 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.0% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.0% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (295 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.8% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 70% full in Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (163 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.2% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.9% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (512 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.8% more full than Tennessee overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.9% more full than Tennessee overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 997 (359 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (5 new deaths)