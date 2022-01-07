Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in South Dakota
tochichi//Wikicommons
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Turner County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 8.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 86.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (60 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Clay County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 11.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 81.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (93 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Douglas County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 70.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#42. Day County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 68.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 608 (33 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Gregory County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (1 new death)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Bennett County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (19 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Brookings County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (171 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Marshall County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Walworth County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 58.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (32 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Lincoln County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 58.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (564 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#35. Hand County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Brule County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 28.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 53.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 717 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Grant County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 766 (54 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Potter County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Fall River County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (35 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 30 (2 new deaths)
Canva
#30. Haakon County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#29. Beadle County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 10.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 85.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (76 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#28. Edmunds County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Deuel County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Charles Mix County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 22 (2 new deaths)
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Dewey County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Spink County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 79.4% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#23. Lake County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 25.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 63.2% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (53 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#22. Oglala Lakota County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (68 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Faulk County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Bon Homme County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Davison County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.2% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (110 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Meade County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.5% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (108 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Brown County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 34.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Tripp County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 607 (33 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Union County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (58 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#14. Moody County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (32 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Jerauld County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Custer County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (49 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#11. Lawrence County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 57.4% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (100 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Hutchinson County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (47 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. McPherson County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (2 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Roberts County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (54 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Seabear70// Wikimedia
#7. Minnehaha County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,004 (1,939 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Kingsbury County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.0% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (18 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#5. Hughes County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.5% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (74 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Todd County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 727 (74 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Yankton County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (150 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
Canva
#2. Codington County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.8% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (138 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
tochichi//Wikicommons
#1. Pennington County, SD- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.1% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (623 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths)
