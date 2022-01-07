ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0cnaDypP00
tochichi//Wikicommons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GA578_0cnaDypP00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Turner County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 8.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 86.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (60 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMS4n_0cnaDypP00
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clay County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 11.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 81.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (93 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLNV7_0cnaDypP00
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Douglas County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 70.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNdF6_0cnaDypP00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#42. Day County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 68.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 608 (33 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ez2vc_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Gregory County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9QiC_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bennett County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (19 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeRak_0cnaDypP00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Brookings County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (171 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183qkR_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Marshall County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiXDn_0cnaDypP00
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Walworth County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 58.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (32 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxTnj_0cnaDypP00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lincoln County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 58.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (564 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fx5Tw_0cnaDypP00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#35. Hand County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oztmv_0cnaDypP00
Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Brule County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 28.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 53.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 717 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jibzg_0cnaDypP00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Grant County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 766 (54 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfWSs_0cnaDypP00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Potter County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK796_0cnaDypP00
Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Fall River County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (35 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 30 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozQyQ_0cnaDypP00
Canva

#30. Haakon County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCSPU_0cnaDypP00
Canva

#29. Beadle County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 10.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 85.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (76 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ojtO_0cnaDypP00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#28. Edmunds County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YE80_0cnaDypP00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Deuel County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6R97_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charles Mix County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 22 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8Xsa_0cnaDypP00
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dewey County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmC3y_0cnaDypP00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Spink County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 79.4% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C00EF_0cnaDypP00
Canva

#23. Lake County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 25.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 63.2% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (53 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31f6sF_0cnaDypP00
Canva

#22. Oglala Lakota County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (68 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8561_0cnaDypP00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Faulk County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFQ9v_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Bon Homme County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWcO6_0cnaDypP00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Davison County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.2% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (110 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47S2mL_0cnaDypP00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Meade County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.5% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (108 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax5xr_0cnaDypP00
Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Brown County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 34.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWBSQ_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Tripp County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 607 (33 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031GFy_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Union County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (58 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDBeA_0cnaDypP00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#14. Moody County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (32 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bagh9_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jerauld County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pf2DN_0cnaDypP00
puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Custer County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.7% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (49 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJL7o_0cnaDypP00
Canva

#11. Lawrence County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 57.4% more availability than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (100 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRXy0_0cnaDypP00
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hutchinson County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (47 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fO2RL_0cnaDypP00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. McPherson County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (2 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2cm0_0cnaDypP00
Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Roberts County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (54 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0cnaDypP00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#7. Minnehaha County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,004 (1,939 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLwoB_0cnaDypP00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kingsbury County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.0% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (18 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XT12k_0cnaDypP00
Canva

#5. Hughes County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.5% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (74 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGuPG_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Todd County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 727 (74 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdtNO_0cnaDypP00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Yankton County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (150 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2UBz_0cnaDypP00
Canva

#2. Codington County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.8% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (138 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
tochichi//Wikicommons

#1. Pennington County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.7% more full than South Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.1% more full than South Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (623 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths)

