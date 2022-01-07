tochichi//Wikicommons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in South Dakota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Turner County, SD

User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clay County, SD

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Douglas County, SD

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#42. Day County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Gregory County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bennett County, SD

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Brookings County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Marshall County, SD

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Walworth County, SD

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lincoln County, SD

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#35. Hand County, SD

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Brule County, SD

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Grant County, SD

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Potter County, SD

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Fall River County, SD

Canva

#30. Haakon County, SD

Canva

#29. Beadle County, SD

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#28. Edmunds County, SD

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Deuel County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charles Mix County, SD

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dewey County, SD

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Spink County, SD

Canva

#23. Lake County, SD

Canva

#22. Oglala Lakota County, SD

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Faulk County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Bon Homme County, SD

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Davison County, SD

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Meade County, SD

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Brown County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Tripp County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Union County, SD

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#14. Moody County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jerauld County, SD

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Custer County, SD

Canva

#11. Lawrence County, SD

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hutchinson County, SD

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. McPherson County, SD

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Roberts County, SD

Seabear70// Wikimedia

#7. Minnehaha County, SD

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kingsbury County, SD

Canva

#5. Hughes County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Todd County, SD

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Yankton County, SD

Canva

#2. Codington County, SD

tochichi//Wikicommons

#1. Pennington County, SD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 8.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 86.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (60 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 11.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 81.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (93 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 70.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (6 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 68.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 608 (33 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 65.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (20 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 65.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (19 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 60.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (171 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 60.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (21 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 58.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (32 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 58.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (564 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 55.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (12 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 28.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 53.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 717 (38 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 51.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 766 (54 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 51.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (4 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 51.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (35 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 30 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (7 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 10.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 85.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (76 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (24 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (13 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (21 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 22 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (7 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 79.4% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (21 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 25.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 63.2% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (53 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (68 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (5 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (51 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.2% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (110 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.5% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (108 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 34.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 50.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (165 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 607 (33 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (58 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (32 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (6 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.7% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (49 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 57.4% more availability than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (100 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (47 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.7% more full than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (2 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more full than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (54 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.9% more full than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,004 (1,939 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.0% more full than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (18 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more full than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.5% more full than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (74 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more full than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 727 (74 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more full than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.6% more full than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (150 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more full than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.8% more full than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (138 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.7% more full than South Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 44.1% more full than South Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (623 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths)