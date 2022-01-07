ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFPDA_0cnaDxwg00
Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmnQM_0cnaDxwg00
Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Montgomery County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kansas overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (161 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4qcZ_0cnaDxwg00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Stafford County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall

- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27d8gg_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Smith County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1AJ7_0cnaDxwg00
Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Osborne County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 731 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erlMo_0cnaDxwg00
Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Greenwood County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0cnaDxwg00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Riley County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (148 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OyUX_0cnaDxwg00
JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Harvey County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.1% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (251 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bje8m_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ellsworth County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.1% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fNyc_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Thomas County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.1% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDYCj_0cnaDxwg00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cowley County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 70.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (288 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6Fjt_0cnaDxwg00
usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Labette County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (122 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leW8S_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Barton County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Xosi_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Clark County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRYRO_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Atchison County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.9% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 753 (121 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ilxz_0cnaDxwg00
Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Crawford County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 737 (286 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNLj6_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Logan County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,074 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3eBh_0cnaDxwg00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Phillips County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSk1j_0cnaDxwg00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Marion County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (79 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EajRA_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Ford County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (180 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmzM3_0cnaDxwg00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Sedgwick County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 846 (4,365 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nw0JM_0cnaDxwg00
Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 752 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxewl_0cnaDxwg00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Anderson County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 827 (65 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GKen_0cnaDxwg00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Rice County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.6% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAYTL_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Barber County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.6% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (23 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCjhK_0cnaDxwg00
Catlady95 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ness County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 582 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iS9n_0cnaDxwg00
Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Douglas County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (1,105 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpuLI_0cnaDxwg00
Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Morris County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (33 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEqOe_0cnaDxwg00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Johnson County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (5,291 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9Oo3_0cnaDxwg00
Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Harper County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWVWG_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lane County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4nzF_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jewell County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12f8cG_0cnaDxwg00
Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lyon County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (256 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PrYE_0cnaDxwg00
shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ottawa County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kBI8_0cnaDxwg00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Seward County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.1% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,330 (285 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmkUm_0cnaDxwg00
Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#16. McPherson County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (152 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8wJv_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Rush County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5LU3_0cnaDxwg00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hamilton County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.6% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zi2yW_0cnaDxwg00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Leavenworth County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (462 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IanDU_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Republic County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuGhQ_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Mitchell County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwTzP_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hodgeman County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6gi4_0cnaDxwg00
railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Neosho County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 743 (119 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2s8y_0cnaDxwg00
Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wyandotte County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 974 (1,612 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417Y28_0cnaDxwg00
Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Reno County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (344 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3UkU_0cnaDxwg00
Shamera // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Coffey County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.3% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,162 (95 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zq9j9_0cnaDxwg00
National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Shawnee County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.7% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (1,608 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqHRa_0cnaDxwg00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Pratt County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.5% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSzTp_0cnaDxwg00
Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clay County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.0% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (37 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OyqZ_0cnaDxwg00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ellis County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 406 (116 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Allen County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 61.3% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (92 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

