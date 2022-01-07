Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Kansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Montgomery County, KS

#49. Stafford County, KS

#48. Smith County, KS

#47. Osborne County, KS

#46. Greenwood County, KS

#45. Riley County, KS

#44. Harvey County, KS

#43. Ellsworth County, KS

#42. Thomas County, KS

#41. Cowley County, KS

#40. Labette County, KS

#39. Barton County, KS

#38. Clark County, KS

#37. Atchison County, KS

#36. Crawford County, KS

#35. Logan County, KS

#34. Phillips County, KS

#33. Marion County, KS

#32. Ford County, KS

#31. Sedgwick County, KS

#30. Jackson County, KS

#29. Anderson County, KS

#28. Rice County, KS

#27. Barber County, KS

#26. Ness County, KS

#25. Douglas County, KS

#24. Morris County, KS

#23. Johnson County, KS

#22. Harper County, KS

#21. Lane County, KS

#20. Jewell County, KS

#19. Lyon County, KS

#18. Ottawa County, KS

#17. Seward County, KS

#16. McPherson County, KS

#15. Rush County, KS

#14. Hamilton County, KS

#13. Leavenworth County, KS

#12. Republic County, KS

#11. Mitchell County, KS

#10. Hodgeman County, KS

#9. Neosho County, KS

#8. Wyandotte County, KS

#7. Reno County, KS

#6. Coffey County, KS

#5. Shawnee County, KS

#4. Pratt County, KS

#3. Clay County, KS

#2. Ellis County, KS

#1. Allen County, KS

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (161 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (16 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (9 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 731 (25 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (34 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.7% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (148 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.1% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more full than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (251 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.1% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (28 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.1% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (30 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 70.4% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (288 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (122 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (99 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (12 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.3% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.9% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 753 (121 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.3% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 737 (286 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.3% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,074 (30 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.7% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (20 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.7% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (79 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 59.3% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (180 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 846 (4,365 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 752 (99 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 827 (65 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.6% more availability than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (45 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.6% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (23 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.2% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 582 (16 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (1,105 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (33 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.5% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (5,291 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.1% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (27 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.7% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (3 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.3% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (10 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.9% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (256 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (11 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.1% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more full than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,330 (285 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.4% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (152 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (11 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.6% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (3 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.2% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (462 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.2% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (34 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.8% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (21 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.8% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (11 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.4% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 743 (119 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.4% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 974 (1,612 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.4% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (344 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.3% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,162 (95 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.7% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (1,608 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.5% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more availability than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (38 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 50.0% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (37 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.8% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more full than Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 406 (116 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 61.3% more full than Kansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Kansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (92 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)