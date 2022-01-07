Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Kansas
Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Montgomery County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (161 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Stafford County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Smith County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Osborne County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 731 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Greenwood County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Riley County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (148 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Harvey County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.1% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (251 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Ellsworth County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.1% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Thomas County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.1% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Cowley County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 70.4% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (288 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Labette County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (122 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Barton County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Clark County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Atchison County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.9% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 753 (121 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Crawford County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 737 (286 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Logan County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,074 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Phillips County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Marion County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (79 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Ford County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.3% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (180 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Sedgwick County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 846 (4,365 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Jackson County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 752 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Anderson County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 827 (65 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Rice County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.6% more availability than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Barber County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.6% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (23 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Catlady95 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Ness County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 582 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Douglas County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (1,105 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Morris County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (33 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Johnson County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (5,291 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Harper County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Lane County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Jewell County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Lyon County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (256 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Ottawa County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Seward County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.1% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,330 (285 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons
#16. McPherson County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (152 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Rush County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Hamilton County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.6% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Leavenworth County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (462 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Republic County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Mitchell County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Hodgeman County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Neosho County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 743 (119 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Wyandotte County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 974 (1,612 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Reno County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (344 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Shamera // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Coffey County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.3% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,162 (95 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Shawnee County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.7% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (1,608 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Pratt County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.5% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Clay County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.0% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (37 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Ellis County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.8% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 406 (116 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Allen County, KS- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 61.3% more full than Kansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Kansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (92 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
