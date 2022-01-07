Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in South Carolina

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Allendale County, SC

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Edgefield County, SC

Ffuhr // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hampton County, SC

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Colleton County, SC

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Newberry County, SC

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Chesterfield County, SC

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dillon County, SC

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Anderson County, SC

Brian Scott // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Abbeville County, SC

Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lancaster County, SC

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clarendon County, SC

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Darlington County, SC

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Sumter County, SC

Canva

#24. Richland County, SC

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Kershaw County, SC

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Orangeburg County, SC

KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pickens County, SC

Canva

#20. Chester County, SC

Canva

#19. Charleston County, SC

ProfReader // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Marion County, SC

Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Aiken County, SC

Morder // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cherokee County, SC

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oconee County, SC

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Laurens County, SC

Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lexington County, SC

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Horry County, SC

Canva

#11. Union County, SC

Canva

#10. Greenville County, SC

Canva

#9. Georgetown County, SC

Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Florence County, SC

Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Berkeley County, SC

Canva

#6. Beaufort County, SC

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Greenwood County, SC

Canva

#4. Spartanburg County, SC

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Williamsburg County, SC

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jasper County, SC

Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. York County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 78.5% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 78% full in South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 564 (49 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 68.4% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 78% full in South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (221 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 60.8% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 93.6% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 973 (187 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.8% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 852 (321 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 39.2% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.5% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,374 (528 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.4% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (390 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.1% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,243 (379 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.5% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,135 (2,299 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 10.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 87.2% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 966 (237 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.4% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (765 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (337 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.2% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.4% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,120 (746 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.1% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,377 (1,470 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,143 (8,909 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,648 (1,097 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 57.7% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,332 (1,148 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.6% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.2% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,242 (1,576 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 78% full in South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,203 (388 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,727 (7,103 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 62.8% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (317 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.6% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (1,581 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (378 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 978 (778 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.3% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 778 (525 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,652 (4,935 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.3% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.4% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 961 (3,404 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.3% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 78% full in South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,018 (278 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,560 (8,169 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (660 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.0% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,099 (1,520 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 993 (2,263 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.2% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.1% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (1,503 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.2% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,217 (862 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.4% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 941 (3,009 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.5% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.1% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 863 (262 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.6% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 69.2% more availability than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 675 (203 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.6% more full than South Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.0% more full than South Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,240 (3,483 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)