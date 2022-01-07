ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in South Carolina

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in South Carolina

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#37. Allendale County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 78.5% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 78% full in South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 564 (49 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#36. Edgefield County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 68.4% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 78% full in South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (221 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#35. Hampton County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 60.8% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 93.6% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 973 (187 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#34. Colleton County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.8% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 852 (321 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#33. Newberry County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.2% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.5% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,374 (528 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#32. Chesterfield County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.4% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (390 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (7 new deaths)
#31. Dillon County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,243 (379 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#30. Anderson County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.5% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,135 (2,299 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (11 new deaths)
#29. Abbeville County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 10.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 87.2% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 966 (237 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
#28. Lancaster County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (765 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#27. Clarendon County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (337 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#26. Darlington County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,120 (746 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)
#25. Sumter County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.1% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,377 (1,470 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#24. Richland County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,143 (8,909 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
#23. Kershaw County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,648 (1,097 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#22. Orangeburg County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 57.7% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,332 (1,148 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#21. Pickens County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.2% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,242 (1,576 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)
#20. Chester County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 78% full in South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,203 (388 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#19. Charleston County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,727 (7,103 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
#18. Marion County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.8% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (317 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#17. Aiken County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.6% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (1,581 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
#16. Cherokee County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (378 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)
#15. Oconee County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 978 (778 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (6 new deaths)
#14. Laurens County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 778 (525 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#13. Lexington County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,652 (4,935 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
#12. Horry County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 961 (3,404 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (7 new deaths)
#11. Union County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 78% full in South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,018 (278 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#10. Greenville County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,560 (8,169 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)
#9. Georgetown County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (660 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#8. Florence County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,099 (1,520 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#7. Berkeley County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 993 (2,263 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
#6. Beaufort County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.1% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (1,503 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
#5. Greenwood County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,217 (862 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#4. Spartanburg County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 941 (3,009 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (10 new deaths)
#3. Williamsburg County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.5% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.1% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 863 (262 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
#2. Jasper County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.6% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 69.2% more availability than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 675 (203 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#1. York County, SC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.6% more full than South Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more full than South Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,240 (3,483 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)

