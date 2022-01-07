Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Virginia

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Winchester city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.8% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.1% more full than Virginia overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,311 (368 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#49. Prince Edward County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.8% more availability than Virginia overall

- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.4% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 640 (146 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#48. Culpeper County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.2% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,279 (673 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#47. Alexandria city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.2% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,752 (2,793 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#46. Harrisonburg city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.6% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 822 (436 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#45. Manassas city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 44.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.1% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,638 (673 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#44. Stafford County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.4% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,777 (2,717 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#43. Prince William County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,640 (7,713 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
#42. Warren County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,173 (471 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#41. Franklin city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,293 (103 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#40. Portsmouth city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,532 (1,446 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#39. Bedford County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.2% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 656 (518 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#38. Lynchburg city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.4% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,227 (1,008 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#37. Petersburg city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.7% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,930 (605 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#36. Lexington city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,021 (76 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#35. Accomack County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.2% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 857 (277 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#34. Fairfax County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.9% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,309 (15,022 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (2 new deaths)
#33. Hopewell city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.1% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,625 (366 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
#32. Albemarle County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.2% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (874 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#31. Spotsylvania County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,442 (1,964 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (10 new deaths)
#30. Henrico County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.2% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,384 (4,577 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
#29. Danville city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.6% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,091 (437 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#28. James City County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.7% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,530 (1,171 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#27. Norfolk city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.3% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,057 (2,565 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
#26. Loudoun County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.7% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,314 (5,433 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#25. Salem city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.7% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 905 (229 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#24. Richmond city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.1% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,354 (3,119 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#23. Charlottesville city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.7% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,117 (528 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#22. Essex County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.4% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,643 (180 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#21. Fredericksburg city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.9% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,567 (455 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#20. Smyth County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 114.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.0% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 518 (156 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
#19. Chesterfield County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.9% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,336 (4,714 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
#18. Montgomery County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 529 (521 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#17. Roanoke city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.9% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (823 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#16. Newport News city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.9% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,383 (2,479 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#15. Arlington County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,407 (3,332 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#14. Giles County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.9% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (71 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#13. Virginia Beach city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.4% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.2% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,320 (5,939 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (7 new deaths)
#12. Chesapeake city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.8% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.6% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,160 (2,840 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
#11. Augusta County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.6% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,260 (952 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#10. Russell County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.6% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (137 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)
#9. Mecklenburg County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (184 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#8. Franklin County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.9% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 673 (377 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)
#7. Lee County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (89 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#6. Buchanan County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (3 new deaths)
#5. Hanover County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,128 (1,216 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#4. Page County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (216 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#3. Suffolk city, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.9% more availability than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,213 (1,117 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
#2. Shenandoah County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 103.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.1% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,004 (438 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)
#1. Washington County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 106.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.2% more full than Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.1% more full than Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 517 (278 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)

