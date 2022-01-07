Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Virginia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Winchester city, VA

#49. Prince Edward County, VA

#48. Culpeper County, VA

#47. Alexandria city, VA

#46. Harrisonburg city, VA

#45. Manassas city, VA

#44. Stafford County, VA

#43. Prince William County, VA

#42. Warren County, VA

#41. Franklin city, VA

#40. Portsmouth city, VA

#39. Bedford County, VA

#38. Lynchburg city, VA

#37. Petersburg city, VA

#36. Lexington city, VA

#35. Accomack County, VA

#34. Fairfax County, VA

#33. Hopewell city, VA

#32. Albemarle County, VA

#31. Spotsylvania County, VA

#30. Henrico County, VA

#29. Danville city, VA

#28. James City County, VA

#27. Norfolk city, VA

#26. Loudoun County, VA

#25. Salem city, VA

#24. Richmond city, VA

#23. Charlottesville city, VA

#22. Essex County, VA

#21. Fredericksburg city, VA

#20. Smyth County, VA

#19. Chesterfield County, VA

#18. Montgomery County, VA

#17. Roanoke city, VA

#16. Newport News city, VA

#15. Arlington County, VA

#14. Giles County, VA

#13. Virginia Beach city, VA

#12. Chesapeake city, VA

#11. Augusta County, VA

#10. Russell County, VA

#9. Mecklenburg County, VA

#8. Franklin County, VA

#7. Lee County, VA

#6. Buchanan County, VA

#5. Hanover County, VA

#4. Page County, VA

#3. Suffolk city, VA

#2. Shenandoah County, VA

#1. Washington County, VA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.8% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.1% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,311 (368 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.8% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.4% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 640 (146 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.1% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.2% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,279 (673 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.7% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.2% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,752 (2,793 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 56.6% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 822 (436 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 44.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.1% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,638 (673 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.4% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,777 (2,717 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,640 (7,713 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,173 (471 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.2% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,293 (103 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,532 (1,446 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.2% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 656 (518 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.4% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,227 (1,008 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.7% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,930 (605 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,021 (76 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.2% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 857 (277 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.9% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,309 (15,022 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.1% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,625 (366 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.2% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (874 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,442 (1,964 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.2% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,384 (4,577 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.6% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,091 (437 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.7% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,530 (1,171 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.3% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,057 (2,565 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.7% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,314 (5,433 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.7% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 905 (229 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.1% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,354 (3,119 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.7% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,117 (528 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.4% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,643 (180 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.9% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,567 (455 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 114.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 50.0% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 518 (156 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.9% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,336 (4,714 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 529 (521 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.2% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.9% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (823 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.9% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,383 (2,479 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,407 (3,332 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.9% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (71 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.4% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.2% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,320 (5,939 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.8% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.6% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,160 (2,840 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.6% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,260 (952 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.6% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (137 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (184 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.4% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.9% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 673 (377 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.4% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (89 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.8% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (66 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.8% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,128 (1,216 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.8% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (216 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.0% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.9% more availability than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,213 (1,117 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 103.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.1% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,004 (438 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 106.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.2% more full than Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.1% more full than Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 517 (278 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)