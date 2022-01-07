MojaveNC // Wikimedia

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Utah

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Utah using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#23. Box Elder County, UT

#22. Millard County, UT

#21. Carbon County, UT

#20. San Juan County, UT

#19. Sevier County, UT

#18. Sanpete County, UT

#17. Juab County, UT

#16. Garfield County, UT

#15. Summit County, UT

#14. Iron County, UT

#13. Cache County, UT

#12. Duchesne County, UT

#11. Uintah County, UT

#10. Davis County, UT

#9. Wasatch County, UT

#8. Grand County, UT

#7. Utah County, UT

#6. Salt Lake County, UT

#5. Tooele County, UT

#4. Weber County, UT

#3. Kane County, UT

#2. Beaver County, UT

#1. Washington County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 13.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 78.3% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (225 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 61.7% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (67 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 56.7% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.1% more availability than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 420 (86 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 55.0% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (45 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 55.0% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (94 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.7% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (115 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.0% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (39 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.0% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.8% more availability than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,565 (1,081 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.4% more full than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.1% more full than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 759 (974 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.3% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.2% more availability than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 57.4% more availability than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 39.7% more full than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 842 (2,992 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.0% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,414 (482 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 492 (48 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.7% more availability than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.2% more full than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 707 (4,499 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.0% more full than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more availability than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (11,589 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more full than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.2% more full than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 628 (454 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.7% more full than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.8% more full than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 666 (1,733 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.7% more full than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.7% more full than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 68% full in Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more full than Utah overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.9% more full than Utah overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)