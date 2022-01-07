ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Utah

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0cnaDmTv00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Utah

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Utah using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BtWg_0cnaDmTv00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Box Elder County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 13.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 78.3% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (225 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j38B_0cnaDmTv00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Millard County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 61.7% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (67 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFWA1_0cnaDmTv00
mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Carbon County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 56.7% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.1% more availability than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 420 (86 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2OdJ_0cnaDmTv00
Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#20. San Juan County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.0% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCAmr_0cnaDmTv00
PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Sevier County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.0% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (94 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niEeR_0cnaDmTv00
runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sanpete County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.7% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (115 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492tis_0cnaDmTv00
Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Juab County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.0% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (39 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XgDm_0cnaDmTv00
Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Garfield County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.0% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQ9HY_0cnaDmTv00
MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Summit County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.8% more availability than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,565 (1,081 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8WyE_0cnaDmTv00
Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Iron County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.4% more full than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0cnaDmTv00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cache County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.1% more full than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 759 (974 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeZBl_0cnaDmTv00
1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Duchesne County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.3% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.2% more availability than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SaM5_0cnaDmTv00
Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Uintah County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 57.4% more availability than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCMMn_0cnaDmTv00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Davis County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.7% more full than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 842 (2,992 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJXUq_0cnaDmTv00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wasatch County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.0% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,414 (482 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFIyH_0cnaDmTv00
John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grand County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 492 (48 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0cnaDmTv00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Utah County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.7% more availability than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.2% more full than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 707 (4,499 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0cnaDmTv00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#6. Salt Lake County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.0% more full than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.8% more availability than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (11,589 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l4JE_0cnaDmTv00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Tooele County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more full than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.2% more full than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 628 (454 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0cnaDmTv00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Weber County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.7% more full than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.8% more full than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 666 (1,733 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSDvq_0cnaDmTv00
rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kane County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.7% more full than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8MMP_0cnaDmTv00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Beaver County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.7% more full than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 68% full in Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#1. Washington County, UT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more full than Utah overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.9% more full than Utah overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

Comments / 0

Related
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19: U.S. Hospitalizations Hit New High; Region 8 ICU Beds Down to 26; Kane County Nears 100,000 Positive Cases

OVERIEW: U.S. Hospitalizations Hit New High; CDC Reports 1.4 Million New U.S. Cases Monday; Chicago Distributing 1.9 Million N95 Masks. More than 145,900 people were in US hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday — a number that surpasses the previous peak from mid-January 2021 (142,246), and is almost twice what it was two weeks ago, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
KANE COUNTY, IL
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Among States With Lowest COVID Hospitalization Rates

Statewide Iowa — New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have risen 51 percent over the last two weeks, with 36 states and the District of Columbia seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, according to data tracked by The New York Times. However, Iowa has one of the lower hospitalization rates in the country, thus far.
IOWA STATE
actionnews5.com

North Mississippi hospitals reaching bed capacity amid COVID-19 surge

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Hospitalization numbers are a major concern during this current COVID-19 surge. It’s the statistic every public health official across the country is paying particularly close attention to. While hospitalization numbers only provide a snapshot of an ever-evolving statistic, it does offer a glimpse into...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans spent $211 million subsidizing two coal plants over last two years

Electric customers across Ohio collectively spent an estimated $211 million via add-on bill charges over the last two years to cover for losses from two coal-fired power plants that continue to bleed millions annually, according to new data from state regulators. The money to the Ohio Valley Electric Corp. (OVEC) — an entity comprised of […] The post Ohioans spent $211 million subsidizing two coal plants over last two years appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Hospitalization#San Juan#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Wikimedia Commons#Ut Inpatient
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID FLORIDA: Nearly 10,000 Hospitalized In State

At Least 50 Die From COVID In Florida Hospitals On Sunday, According To HHS. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The number of people hospitalized in Florida for COVID-19 continues to rise, with nearly 10,000 adults and children now receiving hospital care for COVID in […] The article COVID FLORIDA: Nearly 10,000 Hospitalized In State appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan sets new record Monday for COVID hospitalizations

Updated, 6:38 p.m., 1/10/22 with comments from DHHS Michigan set a new record Monday for the highest number of patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 4,580 adults currently hospitalized. An additional 321 adults are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19. Of the 830 confirmed COVID-19 patients who […] The post Michigan sets new record Monday for COVID hospitalizations appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KRQE News 13

From delta to omicron, here’s how scientists know which coronavirus variants are circulating in the US

(THE CONVERSATION) The omicron variant quickly took over the global coronavirus landscape after it was first reported in South Africa in late November 2021. The U.S. became the 24th country to report a case of omicron infection when health officials announced on Dec. 1, 2021, that the new strain had been identified in a patient in California. How do scientists […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 spike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized by the day, with more than 6,100 people in the hospital due to the virus across Ohio. That number represents a new record, a record that has been set each day for the past week, and central Ohio hospitals are not being spared by this […]
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy