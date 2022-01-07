Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Missouri

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pemiscot County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Livingston County, MO

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Gentry County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Henry County, MO

pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lincoln County, MO

Charvex // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sullivan County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clinton County, MO

Pixabay

#43. Boone County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Howell County, MO

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Scotland County, MO

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Harrison County, MO

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Francois County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Franklin County, MO

Davekeiser // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Gasconade County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lawrence County, MO

Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#35. Jasper County, MO

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Carroll County, MO

Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Adair County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Randolph County, MO

Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#31. Cole County, MO

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#30. New Madrid County, MO

NMSU // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Nodaway County, MO

Jpjonesusn // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bates County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. St. Louis County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Phelps County, MO

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. St. Louis city, MO

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#24. Greene County, MO

Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#23. Jackson County, MO

Markkaempfer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Perry County, MO

Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock

#21. Marion County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Barton County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cass County, MO

Canva

#17. Jefferson County, MO

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Butler County, MO

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Saline County, MO

Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

#14. St. Charles County, MO

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pettis County, MO

Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#12. Taney County, MO

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#11. Cape Girardeau County, MO

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Audrain County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Grundy County, MO

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County, MO

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Buchanan County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Crawford County, MO

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Vernon County, MO

Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Johnson County, MO

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#3. Platte County, MO

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Newton County, MO

Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Camden County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (58 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (92 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 654 (43 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 52.3% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (155 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.9% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 790 (466 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (13 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 49 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.0% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (105 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.8% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 704 (1,270 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.1% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (92 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.5% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 62.8% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (6 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 20 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (36 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.1% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (392 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.7% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 666 (692 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (44 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (146 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.7% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (683 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 714 (62 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.5% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (123 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 103.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.8% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (117 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.7% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (386 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (54 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more availability than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 83.7% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 606 (98 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.7% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,420 (14,118 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (25 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.1% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (250 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.7% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,091 (6,284 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (19 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.5% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (1,657 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,326 (9,320 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (21 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (106 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.3% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (159 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 621 (73 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.1% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (1,032 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.8% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 769 (813 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.3% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 870 (1,958 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.0% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (130 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.3% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (124 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.5% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,083 (4,354 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (12 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.6% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (248 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.8% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (290 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.9% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (274 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.5% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (84 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.5% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (20 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.8% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (89 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.3% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 634 (554 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (81.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.5% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 439 (105 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 457 (94 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (304 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (294 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 86% full in Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (160 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 104.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.4% more full than Missouri overall- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.3% more availability than Missouri overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (133 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)