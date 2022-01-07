ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Missouri

Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pemiscot County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (58 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Livingston County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (92 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Gentry County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 23.5% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 654 (43 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Henry County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.3% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (155 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lincoln County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.9% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 790 (466 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Charvex // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sullivan County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 49 (3 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clinton County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.0% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (105 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Pixabay

#43. Boone County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 704 (1,270 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Howell County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (92 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Scotland County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.5% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.8% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 20 (1 new death)
Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Harrison County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (36 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Francois County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (392 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Franklin County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 666 (692 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
Davekeiser // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Gasconade County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (44 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lawrence County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (146 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#35. Jasper County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (683 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Carroll County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 714 (62 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Adair County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.5% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (123 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Randolph County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 103.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.8% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (117 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#31. Cole County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (386 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (7 new deaths)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#30. New Madrid County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (54 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
NMSU // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Nodaway County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jpjonesusn // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bates County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 83.7% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 606 (98 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. St. Louis County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,420 (14,118 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (25 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Phelps County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (250 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. St. Louis city, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,091 (6,284 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (19 new deaths)
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#24. Greene County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.5% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (1,657 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#23. Jackson County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,326 (9,320 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (21 new deaths)
Markkaempfer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Perry County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (106 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock

#21. Marion County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.3% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (159 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Barton County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 621 (73 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (1,032 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (7 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cass County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 769 (813 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (6 new deaths)
Canva

#17. Jefferson County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 870 (1,958 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (11 new deaths)
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Butler County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.0% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (130 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Saline County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (124 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new deaths)
Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

#14. St. Charles County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.5% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,083 (4,354 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (12 new deaths)
David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pettis County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (248 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#12. Taney County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.8% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (290 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#11. Cape Girardeau County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.9% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (274 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Audrain County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.5% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (84 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Grundy County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.5% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)
Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.8% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (89 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (6 new deaths)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Buchanan County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.3% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 634 (554 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (6 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Crawford County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (81.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.5% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 439 (105 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Vernon County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 457 (94 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Johnson County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (304 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#3. Platte County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.3% more full than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (294 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Newton County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 86% full in Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (160 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Camden County, MO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 104.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more full than Missouri overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more availability than Missouri overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (133 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

