Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Texas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Williamson County, TX

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lubbock County, TX

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Burnet County, TX

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Smith County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Floyd County, TX

Public Domain

#45. Jefferson County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Hays County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Uvalde County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Henderson County, TX

Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Caldwell County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Wilbarger County, TX

Canva

#39. Cameron County, TX

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lamar County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Jim Wells County, TX

Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Polk County, TX

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Wichita County, TX

BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#34. El Paso County, TX

Library of Congress

#33. Dawson County, TX

Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Harris County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Parmer County, TX

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wise County, TX

Robert Blaine Camp // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Moore County, TX

天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Travis County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Fort Bend County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Montgomery County, TX

Charles Henry // Flickr

#25. Potter County, TX

Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tarrant County, TX

Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Denton County, TX

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Webb County, TX

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Gaines County, TX

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas County, TX

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bell County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Collin County, TX

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#17. Midland County, TX

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Navarro County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grayson County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Walker County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Johnson County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nolan County, TX

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ellis County, TX

Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Galveston County, TX

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Brazoria County, TX

Lpret // Wikicommons

#8. McLennan County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Taylor County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Fannin County, TX

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Coryell County, TX

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hunt County, TX

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Brown County, TX

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Parker County, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fayette County, TX

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.3% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,161 (6,859 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.3% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,154 (3,584 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (216 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (1,271 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (30 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.5% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.7% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 605 (1,521 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.8% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,448 (3,333 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.1% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,223 (327 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.1% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (377 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.1% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,434 (626 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.4% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.8% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (89 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 31 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.4% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 527 (2,229 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.7% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (273 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.7% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.3% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (240 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.7% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (123 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.7% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (690 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.7% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (3,337 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (44 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.7% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (62 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.0% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,280 (60,344 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (50 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.0% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (45 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.3% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (378 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.3% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (32 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,067 (13,590 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,550 (12,578 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,204 (7,311 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 673 (790 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 17 (20 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 961 (20,212 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (29 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.3% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (7,584 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 965 (2,671 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (11 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (23,351 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (30 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 539 (1,957 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 879 (9,094 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (215 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 692 (347 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.5% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.3% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 663 (903 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.8% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.3% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (754 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.1% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more availability than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (1,338 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.1% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (15 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.4% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 960 (1,775 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.4% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,775 (6,074 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.4% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,547 (5,790 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 632 (1,623 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (568 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (12 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.3% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (103 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (264 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (503 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (149 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 591 (844 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.9% more full than Texas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Texas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (105 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)