Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Carolina
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Carolina
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Alamance County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,151 (1,951 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Davie County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 745 (319 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
RnR // Wikimedia Commons
#48. McDowell County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 636 (291 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Canva
#47. Craven County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (508 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Chowan County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,327 (185 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
PatGallery // Shutterstock
#45. New Hanover County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.4% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 790 (1,852 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock
#44. Dare County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (266 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Rockingham County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 746 (679 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Bertie County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (140 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#41. Guilford County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (4,354 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (10 new deaths)
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Surry County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 836 (600 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
Canva
#39. Carteret County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (338 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Lenoir County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 867 (485 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Nash County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,383 (1,304 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Iredell County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (1,725 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (12 new deaths)
Canva
#35. Cumberland County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (2,627 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (9 new deaths)
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#34. Mecklenburg County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,329 (14,762 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. Forsyth County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,060 (4,052 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Montgomery County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Pender County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 664 (419 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Harnett County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (978 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Cleveland County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 898 (880 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
Canva
#28. Alleghany County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (59 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (2 new deaths)
Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Union County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 850 (2,038 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#26. Buncombe County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 704 (1,838 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#25. Durham County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,215 (3,907 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Columbus County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (275 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Johnston County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (2,165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Limozine // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Polk County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (85 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
#21. Orange County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (1,187 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
KAD Photo // Shutterstock
#20. Moore County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (801 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
KAD Photo // Shutterstock
#19. Chatham County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (463 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Wake County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,740 (19,344 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
PHHI // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Cabarrus County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,061 (2,297 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#16. Catawba County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.4% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 847 (1,352 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (8 new deaths)
Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Randolph County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.4% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (944 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Burke County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.7% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (552 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Watauga County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (274 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Hertford County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (196 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock
#11. Beaufort County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (238 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
Canva
#10. Avery County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 826 (145 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#9. Caldwell County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 709 (583 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Scotland County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,022 (356 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock
#7. Onslow County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (742 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Sampson County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (360 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Gaston County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (2,278 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock
#4. Pitt County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,090 (1,970 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Edgecombe County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,377 (709 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Duplin County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (305 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Lee County, NC- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 911 (563 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Comments / 0