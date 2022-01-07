ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JERaj_0cnaCSWo00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Carolina

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bcxue_0cnaCSWo00
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Alamance County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than North Carolina overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,151 (1,951 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obqaY_0cnaCSWo00
Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Davie County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than North Carolina overall

- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 745 (319 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kN3U_0cnaCSWo00
RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#48. McDowell County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 636 (291 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkINx_0cnaCSWo00
Canva

#47. Craven County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (508 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DmD6_0cnaCSWo00
Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Chowan County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,327 (185 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuKAQ_0cnaCSWo00
PatGallery // Shutterstock

#45. New Hanover County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.4% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 790 (1,852 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLisN_0cnaCSWo00
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#44. Dare County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (266 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le3F7_0cnaCSWo00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rockingham County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 746 (679 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jxFg_0cnaCSWo00
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bertie County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (140 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUpwQ_0cnaCSWo00
Canva

#41. Guilford County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (4,354 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yexij_0cnaCSWo00
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Surry County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 836 (600 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257xvt_0cnaCSWo00
Canva

#39. Carteret County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (338 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCj4b_0cnaCSWo00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lenoir County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 867 (485 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUyqo_0cnaCSWo00
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Nash County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,383 (1,304 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nA2N7_0cnaCSWo00
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Iredell County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (1,725 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (12 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GH86x_0cnaCSWo00
Canva

#35. Cumberland County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (2,627 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE9OT_0cnaCSWo00
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#34. Mecklenburg County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,329 (14,762 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHV46_0cnaCSWo00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. Forsyth County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,060 (4,052 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsKI7_0cnaCSWo00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Montgomery County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIhxN_0cnaCSWo00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pender County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 664 (419 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMNGr_0cnaCSWo00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harnett County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (978 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ltky_0cnaCSWo00
OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cleveland County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 898 (880 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oldA4_0cnaCSWo00
Canva

#28. Alleghany County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (59 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uxDr_0cnaCSWo00
Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Union County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 850 (2,038 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUrLz_0cnaCSWo00
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#26. Buncombe County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 704 (1,838 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atB1v_0cnaCSWo00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Durham County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,215 (3,907 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpGUp_0cnaCSWo00
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbus County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.6% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (275 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOswA_0cnaCSWo00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Johnston County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (2,165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHfiB_0cnaCSWo00
Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Polk County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (85 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMIDK_0cnaCSWo00
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#21. Orange County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (1,187 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yif9o_0cnaCSWo00
KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#20. Moore County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (801 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnSXn_0cnaCSWo00
KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#19. Chatham County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (463 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iPhi_0cnaCSWo00
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wake County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,740 (19,344 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cabarrus County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,061 (2,297 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QT7Cy_0cnaCSWo00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#16. Catawba County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.4% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 847 (1,352 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIDv1_0cnaCSWo00
Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Randolph County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.4% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (944 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0Hbb_0cnaCSWo00
Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Burke County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.7% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (552 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9RSg_0cnaCSWo00
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Watauga County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (274 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HOsu_0cnaCSWo00
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hertford County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (196 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBrg0_0cnaCSWo00
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#11. Beaufort County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (238 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5JGV_0cnaCSWo00
Canva

#10. Avery County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 826 (145 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZULge_0cnaCSWo00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#9. Caldwell County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 709 (583 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YlcJ_0cnaCSWo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Scotland County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,022 (356 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gM2o_0cnaCSWo00
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#7. Onslow County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (742 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24w6tY_0cnaCSWo00
State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Sampson County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (360 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03U2Kf_0cnaCSWo00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gaston County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (2,278 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLBxN_0cnaCSWo00
Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Pitt County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.0% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,090 (1,970 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ZzW_0cnaCSWo00
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Edgecombe County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,377 (709 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpD5d_0cnaCSWo00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Duplin County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (305 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lee County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.6% more full than North Carolina overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 911 (563 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
ABC News

Family speaks out after man receives pig heart in 1st of kind transplant

A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Bank of America to roll back overdraft fees, drop bounced check penalty

Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Hospitalization#Hospital Bed#Upstateherd#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Wikimedia Commons#Nc Inpatient
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy