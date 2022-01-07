Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Carolina

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Alamance County, NC

Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Davie County, NC

RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#48. McDowell County, NC

Canva

#47. Craven County, NC

Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Chowan County, NC

PatGallery // Shutterstock

#45. New Hanover County, NC

MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#44. Dare County, NC

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rockingham County, NC

Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bertie County, NC

Canva

#41. Guilford County, NC

G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Surry County, NC

Canva

#39. Carteret County, NC

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lenoir County, NC

BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Nash County, NC

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Iredell County, NC

Canva

#35. Cumberland County, NC

digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#34. Mecklenburg County, NC

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. Forsyth County, NC

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Montgomery County, NC

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pender County, NC

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harnett County, NC

OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cleveland County, NC

Canva

#28. Alleghany County, NC

Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Union County, NC

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#26. Buncombe County, NC

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Durham County, NC

gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbus County, NC

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Johnston County, NC

Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Polk County, NC

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#21. Orange County, NC

KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#20. Moore County, NC

KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#19. Chatham County, NC

Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wake County, NC

PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cabarrus County, NC

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#16. Catawba County, NC

Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Randolph County, NC

Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Burke County, NC

G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Watauga County, NC

Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hertford County, NC

David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#11. Beaufort County, NC

Canva

#10. Avery County, NC

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#9. Caldwell County, NC

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Scotland County, NC

Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#7. Onslow County, NC

State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Sampson County, NC

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gaston County, NC

Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Pitt County, NC

State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Edgecombe County, NC

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Duplin County, NC

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lee County, NC

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,151 (1,951 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 745 (319 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 636 (291 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (508 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,327 (185 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.6% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.4% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 790 (1,852 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.6% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (266 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 746 (679 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (140 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (4,354 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 836 (600 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.1% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (338 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 867 (485 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,383 (1,304 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (1,725 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (12 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (2,627 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,329 (14,762 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,060 (4,052 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (104 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 664 (419 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (978 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.1% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 898 (880 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (59 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 850 (2,038 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 704 (1,838 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,215 (3,907 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 50.6% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (275 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (2,165 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (85 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (1,187 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (801 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (463 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,740 (19,344 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,061 (2,297 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.4% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 847 (1,352 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.4% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (944 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.7% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (552 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (274 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (196 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.2% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (238 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.2% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 826 (145 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.5% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.3% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 709 (583 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.5% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,022 (356 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (742 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (360 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (2,278 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.0% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more availability than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,090 (1,970 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.1% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,377 (709 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.3% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.1% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (305 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.6% more full than North Carolina overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than North Carolina overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 911 (563 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)