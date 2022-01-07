KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in New Mexico

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Quay County, NM

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Guadalupe County, NM

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Union County, NM

Canva

#23. Socorro County, NM

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#22. Los Alamos County, NM

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Curry County, NM

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Luna County, NM

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Roosevelt County, NM

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Colfax County, NM

StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#17. McKinley County, NM

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lea County, NM

turtix // Shutterstock

#15. Sandoval County, NM

Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#14. Lincoln County, NM

David Langford // Shutterstock

#13. Doña Ana County, NM

Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Taos County, NM

Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Rio Arriba County, NM

Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#10. Chaves County, NM

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#9. Santa Fe County, NM

Canva

#8. Eddy County, NM

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bernalillo County, NM

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#6. Otero County, NM

psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sierra County, NM

Canva

#4. San Juan County, NM

Canva

#3. Cibola County, NM

Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#2. Grant County, NM

KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#1. San Miguel County, NM

- Inpatient beds occupied: 4.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 94.7% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 90% full in New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (29 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 36 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 8.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 89.3% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 90% full in New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (11 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 69.3% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 90% full in New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (20 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 57.3% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 90% full in New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (81 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.3% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 64.4% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 640 (124 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 44.0% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (267 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.3% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.1% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (102 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.0% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 90% full in New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (99 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.7% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 52.2% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (60 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.3% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 461 (329 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.0% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 664 (472 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.3% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.6% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (826 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.7% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.8% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (112 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.7% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.6% more full than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (1,591 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.0% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.3% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (123 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.8% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (253 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more full than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (530 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.7% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 705 (1,060 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.0% more full than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.8% more full than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (252 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.0% more full than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.6% more full than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 619 (4,205 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (35 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.7% more full than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (250 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.7% more full than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 90% full in New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (38 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more availability than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 421 (522 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (95 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more full than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.6% more full than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,067 (288 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.7% more full than New Mexico overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than New Mexico overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 609 (166 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)