Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Colorado
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#47. Yuma County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 66.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (35 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)
#46. Morgan County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 12.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 84.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (110 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#45. Cheyenne County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 55 (1 new death)
#44. Kit Carson County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 395 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 28 (2 new deaths)
#43. Lincoln County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (26 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (1 new death)
#42. Grand County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,189 (187 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#41. Las Animas County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (71 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (2 new deaths)
#40. Eagle County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,681 (1,478 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#39. Summit County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,309 (1,026 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#38. Pitkin County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.8% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,822 (679 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#37. Moffat County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.4% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (56 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#36. Baca County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.4% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#35. Delta County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (40 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#34. Otero County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.6% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (61 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
#33. Prowers County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.6% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#32. Conejos County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.1% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (23 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (2 new deaths)
#31. Routt County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 18.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 76.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,720 (441 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#30. Gunnison County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.8% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 790 (138 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#29. Teller County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (105 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#28. Montezuma County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.0% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (69 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (4 new deaths)
#27. Chaffee County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 928 (189 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#26. Phillips County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (15 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#25. Lake County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 726 (59 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#24. Kiowa County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.8% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#23. Montrose County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.4% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (145 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
#22. Boulder County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 910 (2,969 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
#21. Rio Blanco County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#20. Garfield County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,174 (705 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#19. Alamosa County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.7% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 468 (76 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#18. Denver County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,324 (9,627 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (9 new deaths)
#17. Douglas County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.0% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,121 (3,936 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#16. Archuleta County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (63 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#15. Fremont County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.0% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (221 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (5 new deaths)
#14. Sedgwick County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.8% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#13. Huerfano County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 536 (37 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (1 new death)
#12. La Plata County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 948 (533 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#11. Arapahoe County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,348 (8,853 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (16 new deaths)
#10. Weld County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 776 (2,519 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (9 new deaths)
#9. Larimer County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (3,051 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#8. Mesa County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 541 (834 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (13 new deaths)
#7. Logan County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 571 (128 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#6. Jefferson County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,055 (6,149 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (13 new deaths)
#5. Pueblo County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (1,143 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (17 new deaths)
#4. El Paso County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.7% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 894 (6,444 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (36 new deaths)
#3. Broomfield County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.8% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.0% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,008 (710 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#2. Adams County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,166 (6,035 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (10 new deaths)
#1. Rio Grande County, CO- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.9% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
