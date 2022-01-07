ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Colorado

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Yuma County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 66.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (35 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Morgan County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 12.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 84.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (110 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cheyenne County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 65.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 55 (1 new death)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Kit Carson County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 395 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 28 (2 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lincoln County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (26 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (1 new death)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Grand County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,189 (187 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Las Animas County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (71 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (2 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Eagle County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,681 (1,478 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva

#39. Summit County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,309 (1,026 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva

#38. Pitkin County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.8% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,822 (679 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Moffat County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.4% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (56 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Baca County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.4% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Delta County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (40 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Otero County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.6% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (61 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Prowers County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.6% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Conejos County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.1% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (23 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (2 new deaths)
Canva

#31. Routt County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 18.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 76.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,720 (441 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gunnison County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.8% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 790 (138 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Teller County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (105 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Montezuma County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.0% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (69 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (4 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Chaffee County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 928 (189 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Phillips County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (15 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lake County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 726 (59 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kiowa County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.8% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montrose County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.4% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (145 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#22. Boulder County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 910 (2,969 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Rio Blanco County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Garfield County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,174 (705 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Alamosa County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.7% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 468 (76 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Denver County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,324 (9,627 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (9 new deaths)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Douglas County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.0% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,121 (3,936 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Archuleta County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (63 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fremont County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.0% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (221 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (5 new deaths)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sedgwick County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.8% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Huerfano County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 536 (37 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (1 new death)
Canva

#12. La Plata County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 948 (533 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Arapahoe County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,348 (8,853 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (16 new deaths)
Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Weld County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 776 (2,519 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (9 new deaths)
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#9. Larimer County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (3,051 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mesa County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.0% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 541 (834 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (13 new deaths)
Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Logan County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 571 (128 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jefferson County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,055 (6,149 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (13 new deaths)
John Wark // Wikicommons

#5. Pueblo County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (1,143 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (17 new deaths)
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#4. El Paso County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.7% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 894 (6,444 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (36 new deaths)
Canva

#3. Broomfield County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.8% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.0% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,008 (710 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,166 (6,035 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (10 new deaths)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Rio Grande County, CO

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.9% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

