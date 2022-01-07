ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oklahoma

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaNtS_0cnaBgyJ00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oklahoma

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdncf_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#50. Roger Mills County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (9 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG1Kx_0cnaBgyJ00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#49. McCurtain County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.7% more availability than Oklahoma overall

- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (23 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RAvw_0cnaBgyJ00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Harmon County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 33.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQB6Q_0cnaBgyJ00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lincoln County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AAUN_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#46. Osage County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.2% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (63 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DOHp_0cnaBgyJ00
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pawnee County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.2% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (48 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Im2Mu_0cnaBgyJ00
Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Johnston County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWgIF_0cnaBgyJ00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Kiowa County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rl0h_0cnaBgyJ00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Atoka County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.4% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWwmM_0cnaBgyJ00
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Blaine County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaWyW_0cnaBgyJ00
Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Caddo County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQeud_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#39. Rogers County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (114 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNWc6_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#38. Pittsburg County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (40 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6CIY_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#37. Okmulgee County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (47 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLWq9_0cnaBgyJ00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ellis County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPaHD_0cnaBgyJ00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Carter County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (69 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpjPq_0cnaBgyJ00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Garvin County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (81 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXdLK_0cnaBgyJ00
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Okfuskee County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kC8la_0cnaBgyJ00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Haskell County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FSB5_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#31. Woodward County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.5% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (78.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (22 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bthN7_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#30. Major County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbw7K_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#29. Wagoner County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (49 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uag7g_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#28. Garfield County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (76 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQ9RX_0cnaBgyJ00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cleveland County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (544 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ttn42_0cnaBgyJ00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cherokee County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (60 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esEpx_0cnaBgyJ00
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Creek County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (115 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFMnE_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#24. Noble County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jud3_0cnaBgyJ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Custer County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (47 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kz7Io_0cnaBgyJ00
cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Delaware County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.1% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (77 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6KIb_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#21. Kay County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (180 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPPr4_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#20. Muskogee County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (96 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bR21k_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#19. Ottawa County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (80 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQp0z_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#18. Washington County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (85 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0cnaBgyJ00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#17. Tulsa County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.5% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (1,563 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLhAu_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#16. Payne County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (179 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZFTx_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#15. Craig County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.9% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (41 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TPMk_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#14. Hughes County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LK2zq_0cnaBgyJ00
Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pottawatomie County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (139 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtTFK_0cnaBgyJ00
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Murray County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (37 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h07DY_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#11. Dewey County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXVeR_0cnaBgyJ00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mayes County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr1Ce_0cnaBgyJ00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Texas County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Or1w_0cnaBgyJ00
Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Oklahoma County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (2,339 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (12 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZ7EQ_0cnaBgyJ00
MisterBadmoon // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Canadian County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 133.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.5% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (336 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2hkR_0cnaBgyJ00
RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#6. Comanche County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (231 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P49Lt_0cnaBgyJ00
Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Le Flore County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (55 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06V6ZQ_0cnaBgyJ00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Seminole County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (29 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQbAw_0cnaBgyJ00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Grady County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (90 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FW4TO_0cnaBgyJ00
Canva

#2. Jackson County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.9% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Stephens County, OK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.9% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (96 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Family speaks out after man receives pig heart in 1st of kind transplant

A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Bank of America to roll back overdraft fees, drop bounced check penalty

Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Canva#Hospitalization#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Wikimedia Commons
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy