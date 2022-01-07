Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oklahoma
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Roger Mills County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#49. McCurtain County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.7% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (23 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#48. Harmon County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#47. Lincoln County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#46. Osage County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.2% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (63 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#45. Pawnee County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.2% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (48 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#44. Johnston County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#43. Kiowa County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#42. Atoka County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.4% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#41. Blaine County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#40. Caddo County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#39. Rogers County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (114 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#38. Pittsburg County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (40 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#37. Okmulgee County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (47 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#36. Ellis County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#35. Carter County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (69 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#34. Garvin County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (81 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#33. Okfuskee County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#32. Haskell County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
#31. Woodward County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.5% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (78.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (22 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#30. Major County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#29. Wagoner County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (49 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#28. Garfield County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (76 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#27. Cleveland County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (544 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#26. Cherokee County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (60 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#25. Creek County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (115 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#24. Noble County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
#23. Custer County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (47 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#22. Delaware County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.1% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (77 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#21. Kay County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (180 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#20. Muskogee County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (96 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#19. Ottawa County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (80 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#18. Washington County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (85 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#17. Tulsa County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.5% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (1,563 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
#16. Payne County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (179 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#15. Craig County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.9% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (41 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#14. Hughes County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#13. Pottawatomie County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.1% more availability than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (139 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#12. Murray County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (37 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#11. Dewey County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#10. Mayes County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#9. Texas County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#8. Oklahoma County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (2,339 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (12 new deaths)
#7. Canadian County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 133.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.5% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (336 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
#6. Comanche County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (231 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#5. Le Flore County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (55 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#4. Seminole County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (29 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#3. Grady County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (90 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
#2. Jackson County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.9% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#1. Stephens County, OK- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.9% more full than Oklahoma overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Oklahoma overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (96 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
