Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in New Jersey

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Salem County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 28.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.4% more availability than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.1% more full than New Jersey overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,343 (838 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Burlington County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than New Jersey overall

- ICU beds occupied: 44.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,796 (7,999 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (15 new deaths)
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Passaic County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more availability than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,910 (14,604 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (11 new deaths)
f11 photo // Shutterstock

#17. Hudson County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.7% more availability than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more availability than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,109 (14,182 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (22 new deaths)
Canva

#16. Bergen County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 31.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.0% more availability than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,378 (22,167 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (20 new deaths)
Canva

#15. Union County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.5% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,842 (15,812 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (9 new deaths)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#14. Morris County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.8% more availability than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,414 (11,875 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#13. Atlantic County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.0% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,779 (4,691 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (12 new deaths)
Canva

#12. Camden County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,045 (10,355 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (17 new deaths)
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hunterdon County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,827 (2,272 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sussex County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.7% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,150 (3,020 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (7 new deaths)
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Middlesex County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,040 (16,835 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (20 new deaths)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Warren County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.9% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,096 (2,206 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#7. Essex County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.8% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.5% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,534 (28,238 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (12 new deaths)
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#6. Cape May County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.8% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.9% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,814 (1,670 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Canva

#5. Ocean County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more availability than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,748 (10,616 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (15 new deaths)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cumberland County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 74.5% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,290 (1,929 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (9 new deaths)
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monmouth County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more availability than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,120 (13,117 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (16 new deaths)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#2. Mercer County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.3% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,820 (6,688 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (14 new deaths)
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Somerset County, NJ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than New Jersey overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than New Jersey overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,183 (7,182 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)

