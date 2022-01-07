Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Minnesota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Brown County, MN

#49. Hubbard County, MN

#48. Watonwan County, MN

#47. McLeod County, MN

#46. Martin County, MN

#45. Wadena County, MN

#44. Carlton County, MN

#43. Koochiching County, MN

#42. Meeker County, MN

#41. Todd County, MN

#40. Pope County, MN

#39. Roseau County, MN

#38. Lake County, MN

#37. Otter Tail County, MN

#36. Faribault County, MN

#35. Winona County, MN

#34. Pipestone County, MN

#33. Carver County, MN

#32. Mille Lacs County, MN

#31. Pennington County, MN

#30. Wabasha County, MN

#29. St. Louis County, MN

#28. Grant County, MN

#27. Goodhue County, MN

#26. Olmsted County, MN

#25. Beltrami County, MN

#24. Sherburne County, MN

#23. Freeborn County, MN

#22. Waseca County, MN

#21. Douglas County, MN

#20. Redwood County, MN

#19. Renville County, MN

#18. Blue Earth County, MN

#17. Kanabec County, MN

#16. Pine County, MN

#15. Crow Wing County, MN

#14. Chisago County, MN

#13. Hennepin County, MN

#12. Scott County, MN

#11. Dakota County, MN

#10. Washington County, MN

#9. Becker County, MN

#8. Stearns County, MN

#7. Ramsey County, MN

#6. Anoka County, MN

#5. Isanti County, MN

#4. Kandiyohi County, MN

#3. Wright County, MN

#2. Rice County, MN

#1. Steele County, MN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.1% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (66 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.9% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 39.8% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (38 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.9% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (19 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.5% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 11.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 86.7% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (69 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.5% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (98 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.8% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 65.1% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (18 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.1% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.4% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (95 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.1% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (25 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.1% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (42 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.9% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (39 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.7% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 56.6% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (26 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.7% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (26 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.5% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (15 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.6% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 39.8% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (113 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.4% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (58 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.2% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.5% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (233 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 83.1% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (24 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.3% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 651 (684 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.7% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (78 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.5% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 83.1% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (41 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.5% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (53 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.6% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (799 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.4% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (17 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.2% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 516 (239 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.5% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (520 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.3% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.3% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (170 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.1% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (332 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (159 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (83 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 27.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 67.5% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (68 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (27 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (22 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (317 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (18 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.8% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (44 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (117 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.2% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (191 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.4% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,007 (12,750 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (33 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.4% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (1,060 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.6% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.1% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 718 (3,082 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (15 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more availability than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 701 (1,841 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (51 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.3% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (552 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.7% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 849 (4,672 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (19 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.7% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 772 (2,755 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (18 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.7% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (124 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (85.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (48 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (567 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (273 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Minnesota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Minnesota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (146 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)