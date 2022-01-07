Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Minnesota
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Minnesota
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Brown County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.1% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Hubbard County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.9% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.8% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Watonwan County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.9% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (19 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#47. McLeod County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.5% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 11.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 86.7% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (69 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Martin County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.5% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (98 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Wadena County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.8% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.1% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (18 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Carlton County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.1% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.4% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (95 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Koochiching County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.1% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
Elkman // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Meeker County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.1% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (42 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Todd County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (39 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Pope County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.7% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.6% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (26 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Roseau County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.7% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (26 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Lake County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.5% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (15 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Otter Tail County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.6% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.8% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (113 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Faribault County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.4% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (58 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Winona County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.5% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (233 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Pipestone County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 83.1% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Carver County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 651 (684 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Mille Lacs County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (78 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Pennington County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.5% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 83.1% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (41 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Wabasha County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.5% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (53 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#29. St. Louis County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.6% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (799 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (11 new deaths)
Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Grant County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Goodhue County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 516 (239 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Olmsted County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.5% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (520 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Beltrami County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.3% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.3% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (170 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Sherburne County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.1% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (332 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Freeborn County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (159 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Waseca County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (83 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Douglas County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 27.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 67.5% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (68 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Redwood County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Renville County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (22 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Blue Earth County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (317 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (5 new deaths)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Kanabec County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (18 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new deaths)
ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Pine County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.8% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (44 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Crow Wing County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (117 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Chisago County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (191 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)
Checubus // Shutterstock
#13. Hennepin County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,007 (12,750 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (33 new deaths)
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Scott County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (1,060 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dakota County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.6% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 718 (3,082 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (15 new deaths)
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Washington County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 701 (1,841 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (9 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Becker County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikicommons
#8. Stearns County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (552 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
Mulad // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Ramsey County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 849 (4,672 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (19 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Anoka County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 772 (2,755 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (18 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Isanti County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (124 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Kandiyohi County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (85.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (48 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Wright County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (567 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Rice County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (273 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Steele County, MN- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Minnesota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Minnesota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (146 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Comments / 0