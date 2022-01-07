Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Nebraska
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Nebraska
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Fillmore County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.5% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (32 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Howard County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.5% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 481 (31 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Merrick County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.5% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (1 new death)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Kearney County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.5% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Box Butte County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.7% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Keith County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.4% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Sheridan County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.6% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Nuckolls County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.6% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#42. Antelope County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.6% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (15 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 32 (2 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Thurston County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.3% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 91.7% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Furnas County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.3% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#39. Cherry County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.3% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Wayne County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.9% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 83.3% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new death)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. York County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.6% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (56 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Garden County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.6% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Gage County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.2% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.1% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (31 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Dundy County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.2% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Perkins County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.9% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Phelps County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.5% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 61.9% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#31. Scotts Bluff County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.5% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (141 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Seward County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.2% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (39 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Dawson County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.8% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.0% more full than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (109 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Knox County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.8% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Otoe County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.8% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Kimball County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.5% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Boone County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 366 (19 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Dawes County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 83.3% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Colfax County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (68 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Custer County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Nance County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.0% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (14 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Chase County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.0% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Franklin County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.0% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Platte County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.6% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.2% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (157 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Pierce County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.2% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (8 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#16. Butler County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (37 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#15. Brown County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.5% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Holt County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.5% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 626 (63 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Hall County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.7% more full than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (324 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Saline County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (79 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Washington County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 560 (116 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Richardson County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 534 (42 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#9. Buffalo County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (178 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#8. Lancaster County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 815 (2,602 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Madison County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (88.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more full than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (172 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Red Willow County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 84% full in Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (26 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Sarpy County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 900 (1,684 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#4. Douglas County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.2% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more full than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,022 (5,841 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Dodge County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.2% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.7% more full than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 547 (200 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Pixabay
#2. Adams County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.0% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.0% more availability than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (109 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Lincoln County, NE- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.1% more full than Nebraska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.1% more full than Nebraska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (152 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Comments / 0