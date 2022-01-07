Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Nebraska

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Fillmore County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Howard County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Merrick County, NE

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Kearney County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Box Butte County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Keith County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sheridan County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Nuckolls County, NE

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#42. Antelope County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Thurston County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Furnas County, NE

Canva

#39. Cherry County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Wayne County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. York County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Garden County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gage County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dundy County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Perkins County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Phelps County, NE

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#31. Scotts Bluff County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Seward County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dawson County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Knox County, NE

Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Otoe County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Kimball County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Boone County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dawes County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Colfax County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Custer County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nance County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Chase County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Franklin County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Platte County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pierce County, NE

Ali Eminov // Flickr

#16. Butler County, NE

Jasperdo // Flickr

#15. Brown County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Holt County, NE

Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hall County, NE

Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Saline County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Richardson County, NE

Jasperdo // Flickr

#9. Buffalo County, NE

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#8. Lancaster County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Madison County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Red Willow County, NE

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sarpy County, NE

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#4. Douglas County, NE

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dodge County, NE

Pixabay

#2. Adams County, NE

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lincoln County, NE

- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 59.5% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (32 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 59.5% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 481 (31 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 59.5% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (30 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 59.5% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (11 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 52.7% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (25 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 51.4% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (28 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.6% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (12 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.6% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (16 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.6% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (15 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 32 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 47.3% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 91.7% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (16 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 47.3% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (10 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 47.3% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (5 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.9% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 83.3% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (25 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 44.6% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (56 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 44.6% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (9 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.2% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.1% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (31 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.2% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (11 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.9% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (5 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.5% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 61.9% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (28 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.5% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (141 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 39.2% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (39 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.8% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.0% more full than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (109 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.8% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (24 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.8% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (66 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.5% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (5 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.1% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 366 (19 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.4% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 83.3% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (24 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.4% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (68 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.4% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (17 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.0% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (14 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.0% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (9 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.0% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (3 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.6% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.2% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (157 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.2% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (8 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (37 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.5% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (1 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.5% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 626 (63 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.7% more full than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (324 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (79 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 560 (116 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.1% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 534 (42 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (178 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 815 (2,602 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.2% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (88.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.9% more full than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (172 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.5% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 84% full in Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (26 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.9% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.9% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 900 (1,684 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.2% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more full than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,022 (5,841 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.2% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.7% more full than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 547 (200 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.0% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.0% more availability than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (109 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.1% more full than Nebraska overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.1% more full than Nebraska overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (152 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)