Parishes with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Louisiana
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Parishes are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your parish.
#50. Union Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 77.5% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (216 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#49. Pointe Coupee Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 76.1% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 741 (161 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#48. Allen Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 22.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 69.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (174 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#47. Madison Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 22.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 69.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,744 (191 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#46. Red River Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 67.6% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,208 (102 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#45. Jackson Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 66.2% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (89 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#44. Livingston Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 53.5% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 804 (1,132 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#43. Sabine Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.7% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 976 (233 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#42. Bienville Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.7% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,148 (152 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#41. Avoyelles Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (408 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#40. Franklin Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.9% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 814 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#39. Vermilion Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.1% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 864 (514 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#38. Caldwell Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.1% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 534 (53 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#37. St. Bernard Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.7% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,577 (745 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#36. Washington Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.3% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 896 (414 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#35. Vernon Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (264 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#34. Claiborne Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.6% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.7% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (93 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#33. Winn Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.8% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,028 (143 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#32. Concordia Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 857 (165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#31. De Soto Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,169 (321 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
#30. Natchitoches Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 57.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,247 (476 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#29. St. Charles Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,514 (804 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#28. St. James Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,531 (323 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#27. Richland Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.2% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 90.7% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 765 (154 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#26. Beauregard Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.7% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (226 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#25. LaSalle Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 792 (118 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#24. West Carroll Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#23. St. Landry Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.1% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 748 (614 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#22. Webster Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.1% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,116 (428 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#21. Lincoln Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (478 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#20. Calcasieu Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.7% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,073 (2,183 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#19. Terrebonne Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.5% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,213 (1,340 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
#18. Acadia Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.5% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.7% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 866 (537 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#17. St. Tammany Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.5% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,546 (4,026 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
#16. Tangipahoa Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,218 (1,642 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#15. Ouachita Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,351 (2,071 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#14. St. Mary Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.0% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (635 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
#13. Evangeline Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (275 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#12. East Baton Rouge Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.0% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,518 (6,682 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
#11. Iberia Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.5% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.7% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,505 (1,051 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#10. Lafayette Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.7% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (2,526 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#9. Bossier Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more availability than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,379 (1,752 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#8. St. Martin Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 75% full in Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 872 (466 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#7. Caddo Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.3% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,774 (4,262 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
#6. Rapides Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,258 (1,631 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#5. Orleans Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,917 (7,480 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#4. Lafourche Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,144 (1,117 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#3. Jefferson Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,855 (8,023 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
#2. Jefferson Davis Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.8% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.3% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (188 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#1. Morehouse Parish, LA- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.8% more full than Louisiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more full than Louisiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 929 (231 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
