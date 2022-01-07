Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Louisiana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Parishes are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your parish.

#50. Union Parish, LA

#49. Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

#48. Allen Parish, LA

#47. Madison Parish, LA

#46. Red River Parish, LA

#45. Jackson Parish, LA

#44. Livingston Parish, LA

#43. Sabine Parish, LA

#42. Bienville Parish, LA

#41. Avoyelles Parish, LA

#40. Franklin Parish, LA

#39. Vermilion Parish, LA

#38. Caldwell Parish, LA

#37. St. Bernard Parish, LA

#36. Washington Parish, LA

#35. Vernon Parish, LA

#34. Claiborne Parish, LA

#33. Winn Parish, LA

#32. Concordia Parish, LA

#31. De Soto Parish, LA

#30. Natchitoches Parish, LA

#29. St. Charles Parish, LA

#28. St. James Parish, LA

#27. Richland Parish, LA

#26. Beauregard Parish, LA

#25. LaSalle Parish, LA

#24. West Carroll Parish, LA

#23. St. Landry Parish, LA

#22. Webster Parish, LA

#21. Lincoln Parish, LA

#20. Calcasieu Parish, LA

#19. Terrebonne Parish, LA

#18. Acadia Parish, LA

#17. St. Tammany Parish, LA

#16. Tangipahoa Parish, LA

#15. Ouachita Parish, LA

#14. St. Mary Parish, LA

#13. Evangeline Parish, LA

#12. East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

#11. Iberia Parish, LA

#10. Lafayette Parish, LA

#9. Bossier Parish, LA

#8. St. Martin Parish, LA

#7. Caddo Parish, LA

#6. Rapides Parish, LA

#5. Orleans Parish, LA

#4. Lafourche Parish, LA

#3. Jefferson Parish, LA

#2. Jefferson Davis Parish, LA

#1. Morehouse Parish, LA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 77.5% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (216 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 76.1% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 741 (161 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 22.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 69.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (174 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 22.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 69.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,744 (191 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 67.6% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,208 (102 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 66.2% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (89 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 53.5% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 804 (1,132 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 50.7% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 976 (233 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 50.7% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,148 (152 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (408 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 47.9% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 814 (163 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.1% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 864 (514 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.1% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 534 (53 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.7% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,577 (745 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.3% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 896 (414 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (264 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.6% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.7% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (93 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.8% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,028 (143 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.4% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 857 (165 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.4% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,169 (321 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 57.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,247 (476 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,514 (804 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,531 (323 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.2% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 90.7% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 765 (154 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.4% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.7% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (226 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.4% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 792 (118 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.9% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (45 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.1% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 748 (614 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.1% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,116 (428 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (478 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.7% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,073 (2,183 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.5% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,213 (1,340 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.5% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.7% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 866 (537 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.5% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,546 (4,026 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,218 (1,642 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,351 (2,071 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.0% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (635 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (275 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.0% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,518 (6,682 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.5% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.7% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,505 (1,051 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.7% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (2,526 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.3% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.3% more availability than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,379 (1,752 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 75% full in Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 872 (466 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.3% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,774 (4,262 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.3% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,258 (1,631 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,917 (7,480 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.3% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,144 (1,117 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.4% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,855 (8,023 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.8% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.3% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (188 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.8% more full than Louisiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more full than Louisiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 929 (231 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)