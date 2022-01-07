ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in New York

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WamWK_0cnaB8Ey00
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LdtQ_0cnaB8Ey00
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#50. Putnam County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.6% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,084 (3,032 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUXro_0cnaB8Ey00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Jefferson County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.8% more availability than New York overall

- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.5% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 630 (692 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekeRo_0cnaB8Ey00
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Fulton County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.8% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (372 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YYve_0cnaB8Ey00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Delaware County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 777 (343 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9wq9_0cnaB8Ey00
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#46. Rockland County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 44.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.5% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,697 (8,786 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OXgn_0cnaB8Ey00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. St. Lawrence County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (590 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztpM7_0cnaB8Ey00
Canva

#44. Broome County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,181 (2,249 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16o19Y_0cnaB8Ey00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Wyoming County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 121.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 63.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (313 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCrGQ_0cnaB8Ey00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cattaraugus County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (411 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0cnaB8Ey00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#41. Tompkins County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 913 (933 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZEqx_0cnaB8Ey00
UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Schenectady County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,234 (1,917 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K12HF_0cnaB8Ey00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wayne County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (89.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 721 (648 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoFOC_0cnaB8Ey00
Canva

#38. Westchester County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,315 (22,401 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (34 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGYQu_0cnaB8Ey00
Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#37. Otsego County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (378 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPpqg_0cnaB8Ey00
North woodsman // Shutterstock

#36. Lewis County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.4% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 601 (158 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAxcN_0cnaB8Ey00
PQK // Shuterstock

#35. Cayuga County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.5% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (793 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzhqn_0cnaB8Ey00
Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Bronx County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,568 (50,595 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (63 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jHQt_0cnaB8Ey00
Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ulster County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (1,632 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2Tdv_0cnaB8Ey00
pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#32. New York County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,925 (47,641 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (42 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3womLg_0cnaB8Ey00
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Orange County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.8% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,529 (9,735 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FE4ST_0cnaB8Ey00
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#30. Nassau County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,201 (43,432 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (36 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbAum_0cnaB8Ey00
Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Suffolk County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,547 (37,616 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (55 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdSkg_0cnaB8Ey00
Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Livingston County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 728 (458 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6d4G_0cnaB8Ey00
Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Chemung County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,110 (926 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJQVJ_0cnaB8Ey00
Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#26. Kings County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,072 (78,635 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (96 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxFFm_0cnaB8Ey00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#25. Niagara County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.6% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,352 (2,830 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHpju_0cnaB8Ey00
tomtsya// Shutterstock

#24. Essex County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 927 (342 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ykixt_0cnaB8Ey00
Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#23. Richmond County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,821 (18,195 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (16 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0cnaB8Ey00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#22. Albany County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (3,349 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIOoW_0cnaB8Ey00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Genesee County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 864 (495 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVnBL_0cnaB8Ey00
Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Herkimer County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,008 (618 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5pPd_0cnaB8Ey00
Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Steuben County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.4% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (625 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyvRE_0cnaB8Ey00
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Queens County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,304 (74,465 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (93 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q820z_0cnaB8Ey00
Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

#17. Dutchess County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,697 (4,993 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHgMf_0cnaB8Ey00
Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#16. Oneida County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (2,672 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVcxe_0cnaB8Ey00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Columbia County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 708 (421 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ygd8_0cnaB8Ey00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Ontario County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 835 (917 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rfM8_0cnaB8Ey00
Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#13. Cortland County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,066 (507 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7UTs_0cnaB8Ey00
PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

#12. Saratoga County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.2% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,276 (2,932 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vmyl6_0cnaB8Ey00
Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Rensselaer County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,004 (1,594 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19C8l0_0cnaB8Ey00
Canva

#10. Erie County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.9% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,525 (14,008 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (32 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im1Ix_0cnaB8Ey00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. Oswego County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,130 (1,324 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JGZQ_0cnaB8Ey00
Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sullivan County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,149 (1,621 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIKDf_0cnaB8Ey00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Monroe County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (7,808 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (18 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhauo_0cnaB8Ey00
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#6. Onondaga County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,449 (6,673 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmudV_0cnaB8Ey00
Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montgomery County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 104.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (454 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMYIM_0cnaB8Ey00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Chautauqua County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (869 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVdfG_0cnaB8Ey00
Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Madison County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.2% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,005 (713 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160byZ_0cnaB8Ey00
Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Schoharie County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (223 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#1. Clinton County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.0% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 902 (726 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)

