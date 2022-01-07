Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in New York

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Putnam County, NY

#49. Jefferson County, NY

#48. Fulton County, NY

#47. Delaware County, NY

#46. Rockland County, NY

#45. St. Lawrence County, NY

#44. Broome County, NY

#43. Wyoming County, NY

#42. Cattaraugus County, NY

#41. Tompkins County, NY

#40. Schenectady County, NY

#39. Wayne County, NY

#38. Westchester County, NY

#37. Otsego County, NY

#36. Lewis County, NY

#35. Cayuga County, NY

#34. Bronx County, NY

#33. Ulster County, NY

#32. New York County, NY

#31. Orange County, NY

#30. Nassau County, NY

#29. Suffolk County, NY

#28. Livingston County, NY

#27. Chemung County, NY

#26. Kings County, NY

#25. Niagara County, NY

#24. Essex County, NY

#23. Richmond County, NY

#22. Albany County, NY

#21. Genesee County, NY

#20. Herkimer County, NY

#19. Steuben County, NY

#18. Queens County, NY

#17. Dutchess County, NY

#16. Oneida County, NY

#15. Columbia County, NY

#14. Ontario County, NY

#13. Cortland County, NY

#12. Saratoga County, NY

#11. Rensselaer County, NY

#10. Erie County, NY

#9. Oswego County, NY

#8. Sullivan County, NY

#7. Monroe County, NY

#6. Onondaga County, NY

#5. Montgomery County, NY

#4. Chautauqua County, NY

#3. Madison County, NY

#2. Schoharie County, NY

#1. Clinton County, NY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.6% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,084 (3,032 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.8% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.5% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 630 (692 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.8% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.6% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (372 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 74% full in New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 777 (343 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 44.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.5% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,697 (8,786 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (590 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.4% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,181 (2,249 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.4% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 121.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 63.5% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (313 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (411 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.5% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 913 (933 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,234 (1,917 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.8% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (89.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.1% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 721 (648 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.5% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,315 (22,401 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (34 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.4% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (378 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.4% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 55.4% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 601 (158 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.4% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.5% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (793 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,568 (50,595 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (63 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (1,632 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,925 (47,641 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (42 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.8% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,529 (9,735 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.2% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,201 (43,432 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (36 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,547 (37,616 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (55 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 728 (458 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,110 (926 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,072 (78,635 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (96 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.6% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,352 (2,830 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 74% full in New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 927 (342 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,821 (18,195 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (16 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (3,349 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.1% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 864 (495 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 74% full in New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,008 (618 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.4% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.4% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (625 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,304 (74,465 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (93 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,697 (4,993 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.2% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (2,672 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.2% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 708 (421 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.3% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.1% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 835 (917 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.5% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.4% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,066 (507 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.8% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.2% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,276 (2,932 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.8% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,004 (1,594 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.8% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.9% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,525 (14,008 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (32 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.5% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,130 (1,324 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.4% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.4% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,149 (1,621 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.4% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.5% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (7,808 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (18 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,449 (6,673 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 104.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.5% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (454 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.9% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.1% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (869 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.2% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,005 (713 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 74% full in New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (223 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.8% more full than New York overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.0% more full than New York overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 902 (726 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)