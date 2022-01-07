Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in New York
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Putnam County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.6% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,084 (3,032 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#49. Jefferson County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.8% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.5% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 630 (692 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#48. Fulton County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.8% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (372 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)
#47. Delaware County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 777 (343 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
#46. Rockland County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 44.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.5% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,697 (8,786 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (11 new deaths)
#45. St. Lawrence County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (590 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#44. Broome County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,181 (2,249 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (11 new deaths)
#43. Wyoming County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 121.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 63.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (313 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#42. Cattaraugus County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (411 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#41. Tompkins County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 913 (933 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#40. Schenectady County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,234 (1,917 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
#39. Wayne County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (89.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 721 (648 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (8 new deaths)
#38. Westchester County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,315 (22,401 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (34 new deaths)
#37. Otsego County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (378 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#36. Lewis County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.4% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 601 (158 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#35. Cayuga County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.5% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (793 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#34. Bronx County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,568 (50,595 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (63 new deaths)
#33. Ulster County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (1,632 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#32. New York County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,925 (47,641 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (42 new deaths)
#31. Orange County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.8% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,529 (9,735 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#30. Nassau County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,201 (43,432 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (36 new deaths)
#29. Suffolk County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,547 (37,616 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (55 new deaths)
#28. Livingston County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 728 (458 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#27. Chemung County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,110 (926 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#26. Kings County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,072 (78,635 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (96 new deaths)
#25. Niagara County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.6% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,352 (2,830 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)
#24. Essex County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 927 (342 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#23. Richmond County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,821 (18,195 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (16 new deaths)
#22. Albany County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (3,349 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
#21. Genesee County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 864 (495 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (8 new deaths)
#20. Herkimer County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,008 (618 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)
#19. Steuben County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.4% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (625 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (11 new deaths)
#18. Queens County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,304 (74,465 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (93 new deaths)
#17. Dutchess County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,697 (4,993 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (10 new deaths)
#16. Oneida County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (2,672 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (10 new deaths)
#15. Columbia County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 708 (421 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#14. Ontario County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 835 (917 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)
#13. Cortland County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,066 (507 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#12. Saratoga County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.2% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,276 (2,932 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
#11. Rensselaer County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,004 (1,594 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (8 new deaths)
#10. Erie County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.9% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,525 (14,008 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (32 new deaths)
#9. Oswego County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,130 (1,324 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
#8. Sullivan County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,149 (1,621 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)
#7. Monroe County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (7,808 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (18 new deaths)
#6. Onondaga County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,449 (6,673 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths)
#5. Montgomery County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 104.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.5% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (454 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
#4. Chautauqua County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (869 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (9 new deaths)
#3. Madison County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.2% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,005 (713 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#2. Schoharie County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (223 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#1. Clinton County, NY- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.8% more full than New York overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.0% more full than New York overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 902 (726 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
