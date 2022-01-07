ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Hawaii

dirkr // Shutterstock

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Robert Linsdell // flickr

#4. Kauai County, HI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more availability than Hawaii overall
- ICU beds occupied: 27.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.7% more availability than Hawaii overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 974 (704 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#3. Honolulu County, HI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Hawaii overall

- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more availability than Hawaii overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,487 (14,493 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (8 new deaths)
pikappa51 // Shutterstock

#2. Maui County, HI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Hawaii overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 63.9% more full than Hawaii overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,091 (1,826 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
dirkr // Shutterstock

#1. Hawaii County, HI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more full than Hawaii overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.4% more full than Hawaii overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 713 (1,436 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

