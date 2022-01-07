Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Michigan
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Oceana County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (96 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#49. Baraga County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#48. Dickinson County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.8% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 30.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 63.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (130 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#47. Eaton County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 706 (778 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (11 new deaths)
#46. Mackinac County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (50 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
#45. Otsego County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (59 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new deaths)
#44. Crawford County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (2 new deaths)
#43. Schoolcraft County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (29 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)
#42. Lapeer County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (529 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 22 (19 new deaths)
#41. Ionia County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (340 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)
#40. Delta County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (148 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (5 new deaths)
#39. Iosco County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#38. Newaygo County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (211 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#37. Gratiot County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (183 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)
#36. Wexford County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.5% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (81 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
#35. Montcalm County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (254 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (6 new deaths)
#34. Clare County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (112 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new deaths)
#33. Shiawassee County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 606 (413 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (7 new deaths)
#32. Livingston County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (1,460 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)
#31. Chippewa County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (221 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new deaths)
#30. Clinton County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 709 (564 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#29. Calhoun County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (758 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (10 new deaths)
#28. Grand Traverse County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (344 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (9 new deaths)
#27. Ottawa County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 609 (1,777 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (17 new deaths)
#26. Bay County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (493 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (11 new deaths)
#25. Van Buren County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 564 (427 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (8 new deaths)
#24. Oakland County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,167 (14,677 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (65 new deaths)
#23. Mecosta County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (180 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
#22. Ogemaw County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (68 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (2 new deaths)
#21. Alpena County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (65 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
#20. St. Clair County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 815 (1,297 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (28 new deaths)
#19. Jackson County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (1,026 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (16 new deaths)
#18. Macomb County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,317 (11,509 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (71 new deaths)
#17. Muskegon County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 717 (1,245 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (10 new deaths)
#16. St. Joseph County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (218 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (5 new deaths)
#15. Washtenaw County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,109 (4,075 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (12 new deaths)
#14. Midland County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (434 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (6 new deaths)
#13. Marquette County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (522 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#12. Wayne County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,476 (25,823 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (122 new deaths)
#11. Arenac County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (50 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#10. Kent County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 955 (6,273 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (39 new deaths)
#9. Berrien County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 755 (1,158 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (16 new deaths)
#8. Lenawee County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 638 (628 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (11 new deaths)
#7. Kalamazoo County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 833 (2,208 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (10 new deaths)
#6. Monroe County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 940 (1,415 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
#5. Saginaw County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (1,207 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (12 new deaths)
#4. Genesee County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 872 (3,540 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (38 new deaths)
#3. Branch County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (190 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
#2. Ingham County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (2,287 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (15 new deaths)
#1. Emmet County, MI- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (118 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
