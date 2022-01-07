ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Michigan

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QyP0N_0cnaB6TW00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Michigan

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a95yF_0cnaB6TW00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Oceana County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (96 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ43V_0cnaB6TW00
Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Baraga County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGePg_0cnaB6TW00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dickinson County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 35.8% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 30.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 63.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (130 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNBwk_0cnaB6TW00
SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Eaton County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 706 (778 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9itt_0cnaB6TW00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Mackinac County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (50 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1YeD_0cnaB6TW00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Otsego County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (59 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LetCs_0cnaB6TW00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Crawford County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5vTb_0cnaB6TW00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Schoolcraft County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (29 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eBqN_0cnaB6TW00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lapeer County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (529 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 22 (19 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uhgu_0cnaB6TW00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Ionia County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (340 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voEzu_0cnaB6TW00
Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Delta County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (148 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Pz7A_0cnaB6TW00
Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Iosco County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrHf0_0cnaB6TW00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Newaygo County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (211 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DhZW_0cnaB6TW00
Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Gratiot County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.3% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (183 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlveF_0cnaB6TW00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wexford County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.5% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (81 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rbwW_0cnaB6TW00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Montcalm County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (254 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lu9m_0cnaB6TW00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clare County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (112 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXwHz_0cnaB6TW00
daBinsi // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Shiawassee County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 606 (413 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muxBI_0cnaB6TW00
Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Livingston County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (1,460 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yE2CV_0cnaB6TW00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chippewa County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (221 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDdkB_0cnaB6TW00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Clinton County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 709 (564 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfGp8_0cnaB6TW00
battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Calhoun County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (758 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9uBG_0cnaB6TW00
stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Grand Traverse County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (344 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRwVe_0cnaB6TW00
Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ottawa County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 609 (1,777 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (17 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlvTY_0cnaB6TW00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bay County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (493 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFg9L_0cnaB6TW00
Lawrence G. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Van Buren County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 564 (427 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThHWx_0cnaB6TW00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Oakland County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,167 (14,677 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (65 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XdRo_0cnaB6TW00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mecosta County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (180 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pv8KJ_0cnaB6TW00
Elevatorrailfan // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Ogemaw County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (68 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRUFh_0cnaB6TW00
Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Alpena County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (65 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOxMy_0cnaB6TW00
Ken Heuvelman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. St. Clair County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 815 (1,297 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (28 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njdMG_0cnaB6TW00
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jackson County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (1,026 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (16 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14alSK_0cnaB6TW00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Macomb County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,317 (11,509 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (71 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0cnaB6TW00
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#17. Muskegon County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 717 (1,245 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CcGv_0cnaB6TW00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. St. Joseph County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (218 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Rodz_0cnaB6TW00
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#15. Washtenaw County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,109 (4,075 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (12 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DddUT_0cnaB6TW00
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Midland County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (434 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hia66_0cnaB6TW00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Marquette County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (522 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0cnaB6TW00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#12. Wayne County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,476 (25,823 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (122 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wQNi_0cnaB6TW00
Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Arenac County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (50 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0cnaB6TW00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kent County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 955 (6,273 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (39 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hINoT_0cnaB6TW00
Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Berrien County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 755 (1,158 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (16 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IE7Lu_0cnaB6TW00
Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lenawee County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 638 (628 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFva4_0cnaB6TW00
Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kalamazoo County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 833 (2,208 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OaG5q_0cnaB6TW00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Monroe County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 940 (1,415 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BywIY_0cnaB6TW00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Saginaw County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (1,207 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (12 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0cnaB6TW00
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#4. Genesee County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 872 (3,540 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (38 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mIBf_0cnaB6TW00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Branch County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (190 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412TF7_0cnaB6TW00
Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ingham County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (2,287 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (15 new deaths)
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Emmet County, MI

- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Michigan overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than Michigan overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (118 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)

Comments / 0

Related
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19: U.S. Hospitalizations Hit New High; Region 8 ICU Beds Down to 26; Kane County Nears 100,000 Positive Cases

OVERIEW: U.S. Hospitalizations Hit New High; CDC Reports 1.4 Million New U.S. Cases Monday; Chicago Distributing 1.9 Million N95 Masks. More than 145,900 people were in US hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday — a number that surpasses the previous peak from mid-January 2021 (142,246), and is almost twice what it was two weeks ago, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Michigan Advance

Michigan sets new record Monday for COVID hospitalizations

Updated, 6:38 p.m., 1/10/22 with comments from DHHS Michigan set a new record Monday for the highest number of patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 4,580 adults currently hospitalized. An additional 321 adults are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19. Of the 830 confirmed COVID-19 patients who […] The post Michigan sets new record Monday for COVID hospitalizations appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
La Crosse Tribune

Watch now: HSHS Wisconsin hospitals at 'near capacity'

HSHS reported Friday that a record 303 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across its properties in Wisconsin and Illinois, with 76% of those unvaccinated. "They're more than numbers. These are people. These are our families, our loved ones," said Ken Nelson, chief nursing executive for HSHS Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Among States With Lowest COVID Hospitalization Rates

Statewide Iowa — New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have risen 51 percent over the last two weeks, with 36 states and the District of Columbia seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, according to data tracked by The New York Times. However, Iowa has one of the lower hospitalization rates in the country, thus far.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Hospitalization#Flickr#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Rossograph#Wikimedia Commons#Mi Inpatient#Modlind
beckershospitalreview.com

Spectrum Health approved to temporarily add 54 beds to Michigan hospital

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health received approval from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily add 54 inpatient beds at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in case the COVID-19 surge worsens, MiBiz reported Dec. 28. Spectrum Health would put 33 beds on the 11th floor of the Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
actionnews5.com

North Mississippi hospitals reaching bed capacity amid COVID-19 surge

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Hospitalization numbers are a major concern during this current COVID-19 surge. It’s the statistic every public health official across the country is paying particularly close attention to. While hospitalization numbers only provide a snapshot of an ever-evolving statistic, it does offer a glimpse into...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In […]
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 spike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized by the day, with more than 6,100 people in the hospital due to the virus across Ohio. That number represents a new record, a record that has been set each day for the past week, and central Ohio hospitals are not being spared by this […]
OHIO STATE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy