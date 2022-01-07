Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Yalobusha County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.7% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,098 (254 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
#49. Jasper County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.7% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,013 (166 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#48. Montgomery County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.7% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,668 (163 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)
#47. Webster County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.1% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,104 (107 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)
#46. Walthall County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.3% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 693 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#45. Lowndes County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 867 (508 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#44. Rankin County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.1% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,253 (1,946 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
#43. Lawrence County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (138 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#42. Simpson County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,035 (276 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#41. Tate County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 816 (231 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#40. Lincoln County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.6% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.5% more availability than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 641 (219 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
#39. Pearl River County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.5% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (434 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#38. Kemper County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (70 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)
#37. Yazoo County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,731 (514 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#36. Hancock County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.4% more availability than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 680 (324 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
#35. Tallahatchie County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (112 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#34. Leake County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,018 (232 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#33. Scott County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.1% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 853 (240 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#32. Sunflower County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 10.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 87.8% more availability than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,119 (281 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new deaths)
#31. Covington County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,733 (323 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#30. Pike County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,092 (429 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#29. Marion County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 956 (235 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#28. Pontotoc County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 730 (235 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
#27. Franklin County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 817 (63 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#26. Oktibbeha County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 786 (390 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#25. Tishomingo County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (101 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (2 new deaths)
#24. Wayne County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (68 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#23. Washington County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (262 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#22. Calhoun County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 801 (115 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#21. Grenada County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.6% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.8% more availability than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 790 (164 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#20. Lauderdale County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 658 (488 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#19. DeSoto County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.1% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,273 (2,354 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#18. George County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.3% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (117 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#17. Alcorn County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.6% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.8% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (303 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (3 new deaths)
#16. Monroe County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.2% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.5% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 843 (297 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#15. Madison County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.6% more availability than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,263 (1,342 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#14. Lafayette County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,318 (712 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#13. Copiah County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,165 (327 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#12. Harrison County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.5% more availability than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (1,346 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#11. Jones County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.6% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 852 (580 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#10. Forrest County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.6% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 992 (743 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#9. Jackson County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (1,061 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
#8. Hinds County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.1% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,822 (4,225 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#7. Warren County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 985 (447 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#6. Tippah County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.2% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 718 (158 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
#5. Holmes County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.0% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,546 (263 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (4 new deaths)
#4. Adams County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.3% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 808 (248 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#3. Greene County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.5% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (50 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#2. Bolivar County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.4% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.5% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,042 (319 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
#1. Lee County, MS- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.8% more full than Mississippi overall
- ICU beds occupied: 101.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more full than Mississippi overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,393 (1,190 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
