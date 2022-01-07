Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Montana
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Montana
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Montana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Blaine County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#48. McCone County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Sheridan County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 2.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 97.0% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (2 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Toole County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 10.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 85.1% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Pondera County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 13.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 80.6% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Phillips County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 79.1% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (8 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Glacier County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 76.1% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Deer Lodge County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 64.2% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 92.5% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Powell County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.7% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Fergus County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.7% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Madison County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.2% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Meagher County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Valley County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Lake County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.8% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Roosevelt County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Lincoln County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.3% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (54 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Rosebud County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.8% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#32. Stillwater County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Dawson County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (29 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)
Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Big Horn County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.8% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Hill County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 64.2% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Beaverhead County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (23 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#27. Fallon County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Park County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 8.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 88.1% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (73 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Teton County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (15 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Mineral County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Sanders County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Wheatland County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Lewis and Clark County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.8% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (205 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock
#20. Silver Bow County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Broadwater County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Richland County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.5% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (35 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Carbon County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.5% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (26 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons
#16. Missoula County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (487 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Chouteau County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Custer County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Ravalli County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Garfield County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
TerryAdvocate // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Prairie County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Flathead County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (248 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Sara Goth // Wikicommons
#9. Yellowstone County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (424 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#8. Liberty County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Daniels County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Granite County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.9% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (2 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva
#5. Gallatin County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.8% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (756 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Musselshell County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Cascade County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (157 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#2. Sweet Grass County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#1. Carter County, MT- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.8% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
