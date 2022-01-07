Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Montana

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkWBf_0cnaB4i400
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Montana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3Ek2_0cnaB4i400
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Blaine County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (11 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpeP_0cnaB4i400
Canva

#48. McCone County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318Umq_0cnaB4i400
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sheridan County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 2.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 97.0% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (2 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhJl0_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Toole County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 10.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 85.1% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMC32_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pondera County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 13.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 80.6% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqDBR_0cnaB4i400
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Phillips County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 79.1% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (8 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HedYt_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Glacier County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 76.1% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ly4cj_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Deer Lodge County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 64.2% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 92.5% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsLb3_0cnaB4i400
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Powell County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.7% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W95m8_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Fergus County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.7% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOkuR_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Madison County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.2% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9M0B_0cnaB4i400
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Meagher County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aS55_0cnaB4i400
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Valley County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ch39d_0cnaB4i400
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lake County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.8% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raEns_0cnaB4i400
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Roosevelt County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBHuo_0cnaB4i400
USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lincoln County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.3% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (54 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HR2Q9_0cnaB4i400
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rosebud County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.8% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaTLX_0cnaB4i400
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#32. Stillwater County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVZuD_0cnaB4i400
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dawson County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.3% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (29 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKWBy_0cnaB4i400
Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Big Horn County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.8% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuDbh_0cnaB4i400
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hill County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 64.2% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPy3J_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Beaverhead County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (23 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tkgE_0cnaB4i400
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#27. Fallon County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aN3e_0cnaB4i400
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Park County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 8.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 88.1% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (73 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wk2zX_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Teton County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (15 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijqCx_0cnaB4i400
Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mineral County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwxME_0cnaB4i400
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Sanders County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (27 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fn1pv_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wheatland County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.9% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvxSR_0cnaB4i400
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lewis and Clark County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.8% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (205 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqRJr_0cnaB4i400
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#20. Silver Bow County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoWcx_0cnaB4i400
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Broadwater County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoSoZ_0cnaB4i400
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Richland County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.5% more availability than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (35 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2QCd_0cnaB4i400
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Carbon County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.5% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (26 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4850a1_0cnaB4i400
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#16. Missoula County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (487 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVvPc_0cnaB4i400
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Chouteau County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xr1QB_0cnaB4i400
dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Custer County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OszKX_0cnaB4i400
Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ravalli County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpGBD_0cnaB4i400
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Garfield County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHzY5_0cnaB4i400
TerryAdvocate // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Prairie County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSSLn_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Flathead County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more availability than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (248 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0cnaB4i400
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#9. Yellowstone County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (424 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIqRe_0cnaB4i400
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#8. Liberty County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOfMP_0cnaB4i400
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Daniels County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9omU_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Granite County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.9% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (2 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gUIs_0cnaB4i400
Canva

#5. Gallatin County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.8% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (756 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnRkc_0cnaB4i400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Musselshell County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7ieO_0cnaB4i400
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cascade County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more full than Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (157 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaOhy_0cnaB4i400
Jasperdo // Flickr

#2. Sweet Grass County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#1. Carter County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.8% more full than Montana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 67% full in Montana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

Community Policy