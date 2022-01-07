Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Montana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Montana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#49. Blaine County, MT

#48. McCone County, MT

#47. Sheridan County, MT

#46. Toole County, MT

#45. Pondera County, MT

#44. Phillips County, MT

#43. Glacier County, MT

#42. Deer Lodge County, MT

#41. Powell County, MT

#40. Fergus County, MT

#39. Madison County, MT

#38. Meagher County, MT

#37. Valley County, MT

#36. Lake County, MT

#35. Roosevelt County, MT

#34. Lincoln County, MT

#33. Rosebud County, MT

#32. Stillwater County, MT

#31. Dawson County, MT

#30. Big Horn County, MT

#29. Hill County, MT

#28. Beaverhead County, MT

#27. Fallon County, MT

#26. Park County, MT

#25. Teton County, MT

#24. Mineral County, MT

#23. Sanders County, MT

#22. Wheatland County, MT

#21. Lewis and Clark County, MT

#20. Silver Bow County, MT

#19. Broadwater County, MT

#18. Richland County, MT

#17. Carbon County, MT

#16. Missoula County, MT

#15. Chouteau County, MT

#14. Custer County, MT

#13. Ravalli County, MT

#12. Garfield County, MT

#11. Prairie County, MT

#10. Flathead County, MT

#9. Yellowstone County, MT

#8. Liberty County, MT

#7. Daniels County, MT

#6. Granite County, MT

#5. Gallatin County, MT

#4. Musselshell County, MT

#3. Cascade County, MT

#2. Sweet Grass County, MT

#1. Carter County, MT

- Inpatient beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (11 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 2.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 97.0% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (2 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 10.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 85.1% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (12 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 13.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 80.6% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (6 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 79.1% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (8 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 76.1% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (25 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 64.2% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 92.5% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (24 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 62.7% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (10 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 59.7% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (17 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 52.2% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (27 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.3% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (7 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.3% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (13 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.8% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (45 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.3% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (6 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.3% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.3% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (54 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.8% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (6 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.3% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (3 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.3% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (29 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.8% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.9% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 64.2% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (20 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.9% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (23 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.9% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (1 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.4% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 8.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 88.1% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (73 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.4% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (15 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.9% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (5 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.9% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (27 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.9% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.4% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.8% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (205 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.5% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.4% more full than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (51 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.5% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (10 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.5% more availability than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.9% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (35 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.5% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (26 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.4% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (487 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.5% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (6 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.4% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.3% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (25 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.4% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.3% more full than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (38 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.4% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (13 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.4% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.9% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more availability than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (248 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.4% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.9% more full than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (424 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.4% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (1 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.4% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.9% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (2 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.4% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.8% more full than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (756 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.4% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (4 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.9% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.3% more full than Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (157 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.9% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (9 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.8% more full than Montana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 67% full in Montana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (9 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)