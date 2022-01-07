ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

date 2022-01-07

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Alabama

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S4yh_0cnaB13t00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SksV_0cnaB13t00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cherokee County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 58.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (137 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epsig_0cnaB13t00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Monroe County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 17.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,076 (223 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og8Ar_0cnaB13t00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Butler County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 56.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (160 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0Ttq_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#47. Winston County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 588 (139 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crXQn_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#46. Escambia County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 53.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 58.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (428 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0cnaB13t00
JNix // Shutterstock

#45. Clay County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 914 (121 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfqkv_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#44. Bibb County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 732 (164 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#43. Lawrence County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 601 (198 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0cnaB13t00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Marion County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (84 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Erg_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#41. Greene County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 703 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0chg_0cnaB13t00
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pike County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 969 (321 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrDAN_0cnaB13t00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Tallapoosa County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,110 (448 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MudI_0cnaB13t00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Blount County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (334 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0cnaB13t00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Jackson County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (255 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag31d_0cnaB13t00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Conecuh County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 646 (78 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Ymc_0cnaB13t00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Dale County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (300 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMXSc_0cnaB13t00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Crenshaw County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,125 (155 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw7t7_0cnaB13t00
DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dallas County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (307 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAcfJ_0cnaB13t00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Limestone County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 750 (742 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O3sS_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#31. Fayette County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWjC1_0cnaB13t00
Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Geneva County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (65 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg0AF_0cnaB13t00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Barbour County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,009 (249 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFT7i_0cnaB13t00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Covington County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (140 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACogy_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#27. Walker County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.9% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 551 (350 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cs3OC_0cnaB13t00
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#26. Tuscaloosa County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.1% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (1,489 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyPkL_0cnaB13t00
Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Colbert County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (486 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LNDR_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#24. Marshall County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (486 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHxso_0cnaB13t00
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morgan County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 913 (1,093 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNRqH_0cnaB13t00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Talladega County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 964 (771 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRFgO_0cnaB13t00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Shelby County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,141 (2,485 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak8rE_0cnaB13t00
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Russell County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (368 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Myd_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#19. DeKalb County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.8% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (294 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0cnaB13t00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Etowah County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (599 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkisV_0cnaB13t00
Canva

#17. Marengo County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (90 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8zhq_0cnaB13t00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Coffee County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 590 (309 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4V5T_0cnaB13t00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Baldwin County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.9% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 786 (1,754 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0cnaB13t00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#14. Montgomery County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.8% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,522 (3,448 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0cnaB13t00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Franklin County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 395 (124 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cayIA_0cnaB13t00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Randolph County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,179 (268 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0cnaB13t00
M Floyd // Flickr

#11. Jefferson County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.5% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,523 (10,033 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5GGU_0cnaB13t00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Chambers County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,212 (403 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpVPj_0cnaB13t00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Autauga County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 111.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 929 (519 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0cnaB13t00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#8. Mobile County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,263 (5,217 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFxuN_0cnaB13t00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cullman County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 689 (577 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0cnaB13t00
Library of Congress

#6. Lee County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.9% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 874 (1,438 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0cnaB13t00
Pixabay

#5. Madison County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.4% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,043 (3,891 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqGXx_0cnaB13t00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#4. St. Clair County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.4% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 905 (810 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvEwr_0cnaB13t00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Calhoun County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (790 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCVKj_0cnaB13t00
Wayne James // Shutterstock

#2. Lauderdale County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.3% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (617 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Houston County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (614 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

