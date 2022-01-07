Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Alabama
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Alabama
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Cherokee County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 58.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (137 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#49. Monroe County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,076 (223 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#48. Butler County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (160 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#47. Winston County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 588 (139 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#46. Escambia County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 53.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 58.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (428 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#45. Clay County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 914 (121 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#44. Bibb County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.3% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 732 (164 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#43. Lawrence County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 601 (198 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#42. Marion County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (84 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#41. Greene County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 703 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#40. Pike County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 969 (321 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#39. Tallapoosa County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,110 (448 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#38. Blount County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (334 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#37. Jackson County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (255 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#36. Conecuh County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 646 (78 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#35. Dale County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 49.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (300 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#34. Crenshaw County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,125 (155 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#33. Dallas County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (307 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#32. Limestone County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 750 (742 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#31. Fayette County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#30. Geneva County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (65 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#29. Barbour County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,009 (249 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#28. Covington County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (140 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#27. Walker County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.9% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 551 (350 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#26. Tuscaloosa County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.1% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (1,489 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
#25. Colbert County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (486 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#24. Marshall County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (486 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#23. Morgan County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 913 (1,093 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#22. Talladega County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 964 (771 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)
#21. Shelby County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,141 (2,485 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#20. Russell County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (368 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#19. DeKalb County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.8% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (294 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
#18. Etowah County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (599 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#17. Marengo County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (90 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#16. Coffee County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.1% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 590 (309 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#15. Baldwin County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.9% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 786 (1,754 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
#14. Montgomery County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.8% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,522 (3,448 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
#13. Franklin County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 395 (124 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#12. Randolph County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,179 (268 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#11. Jefferson County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.5% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,523 (10,033 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
#10. Chambers County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 85% full in Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,212 (403 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#9. Autauga County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 111.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 929 (519 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#8. Mobile County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,263 (5,217 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
#7. Cullman County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.7% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 689 (577 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#6. Lee County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.9% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 874 (1,438 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#5. Madison County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.4% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,043 (3,891 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (8 new deaths)
#4. St. Clair County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.4% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 905 (810 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#3. Calhoun County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (790 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#2. Lauderdale County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.3% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.4% more availability than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (617 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#1. Houston County, AL- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more full than Alabama overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more full than Alabama overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (614 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
