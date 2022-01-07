Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Alabama

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Cherokee County, AL

#49. Monroe County, AL

#48. Butler County, AL

#47. Winston County, AL

#46. Escambia County, AL

#45. Clay County, AL

#44. Bibb County, AL

#43. Lawrence County, AL

#42. Marion County, AL

#41. Greene County, AL

#40. Pike County, AL

#39. Tallapoosa County, AL

#38. Blount County, AL

#37. Jackson County, AL

#36. Conecuh County, AL

#35. Dale County, AL

#34. Crenshaw County, AL

#33. Dallas County, AL

#32. Limestone County, AL

#31. Fayette County, AL

#30. Geneva County, AL

#29. Barbour County, AL

#28. Covington County, AL

#27. Walker County, AL

#26. Tuscaloosa County, AL

#25. Colbert County, AL

#24. Marshall County, AL

#23. Morgan County, AL

#22. Talladega County, AL

#21. Shelby County, AL

#20. Russell County, AL

#19. DeKalb County, AL

#18. Etowah County, AL

#17. Marengo County, AL

#16. Coffee County, AL

#15. Baldwin County, AL

#14. Montgomery County, AL

#13. Franklin County, AL

#12. Randolph County, AL

#11. Jefferson County, AL

#10. Chambers County, AL

#9. Autauga County, AL

#8. Mobile County, AL

#7. Cullman County, AL

#6. Lee County, AL

#5. Madison County, AL

#4. St. Clair County, AL

#3. Calhoun County, AL

#2. Lauderdale County, AL

#1. Houston County, AL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 58.9% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 85% full in Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (137 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 56.2% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.6% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,076 (223 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 56.2% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.9% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (160 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.8% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 85% full in Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 588 (139 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 53.4% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 58.8% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (428 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 50.7% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.4% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 914 (121 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.3% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 85% full in Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 732 (164 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 47.9% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 601 (198 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.2% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.8% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (84 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.2% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 85% full in Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 703 (57 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.5% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 47.1% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 969 (321 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.5% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.6% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,110 (448 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.1% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.8% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (334 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.6% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.9% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (255 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.2% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 85% full in Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 646 (78 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.9% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 49.4% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (300 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.9% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 85% full in Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,125 (155 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.1% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (307 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.8% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 750 (742 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.4% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (66 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.4% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.8% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (65 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,009 (249 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.9% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.5% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (140 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.9% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.9% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 551 (350 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.1% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (1,489 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.7% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.4% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (486 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.7% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.4% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (486 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.1% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 913 (1,093 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.9% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 964 (771 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.4% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,141 (2,485 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.6% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (368 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.8% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (294 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (599 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.7% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (90 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.1% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 590 (309 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.9% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 786 (1,754 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.8% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,522 (3,448 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 395 (124 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 85% full in Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,179 (268 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.2% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.5% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,523 (10,033 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 85% full in Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,212 (403 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 111.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.6% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 929 (519 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.7% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,263 (5,217 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.1% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.7% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 689 (577 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.9% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 874 (1,438 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.4% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,043 (3,891 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.4% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 905 (810 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (790 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.3% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.4% more availability than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (617 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more full than Alabama overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.5% more full than Alabama overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (614 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)