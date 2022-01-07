ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Kentucky

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JMiU_0cnaB0BA00
Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5Sy5_0cnaB0BA00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Oldham County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.5% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more availability than Kentucky overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 930 (621 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aijGu_0cnaB0BA00
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Grayson County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 18.5% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (126 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFgpW_0cnaB0BA00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Boyle County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (120 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0basHh_0cnaB0BA00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Daviess County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.8% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (782 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smdK3_0cnaB0BA00
Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Mason County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (103 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297zTS_0cnaB0BA00
Jim.henderson // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Hopkins County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 461 (206 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2eYP_0cnaB0BA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Monroe County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 667 (71 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ax7uN_0cnaB0BA00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Graves County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (253 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ru3Rg_0cnaB0BA00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hart County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (97 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 26 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKIew_0cnaB0BA00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clark County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.2% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 684 (248 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hizZi_0cnaB0BA00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Nelson County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.1% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (352 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXbQX_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Allen County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 690 (147 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEA9N_0cnaB0BA00
Hunter Hawley // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Breckinridge County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (109 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzClj_0cnaB0BA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Harrison County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 20.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 78.0% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 646 (122 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wINHz_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lawrence County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (46 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOaMR_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Pike County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.1% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 658 (381 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaAcN_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pulaski County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (144 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOZt2_0cnaB0BA00
Patricia Drury // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Union County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 688 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0synXC_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Floyd County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (189 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fxy7_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Clinton County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (36 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkzHD_0cnaB0BA00
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fleming County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5foq_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bell County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.8% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYDJ2_0cnaB0BA00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Franklin County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (346 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TVpf_0cnaB0BA00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Harlan County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (129 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnBCG_0cnaB0BA00
w.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Henderson County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (183 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Oun_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mercer County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (130 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT0he_0cnaB0BA00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#24. McCracken County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 654 (428 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFseZ_0cnaB0BA00
Murray State // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Calloway County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14beIe_0cnaB0BA00
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Caldwell County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (72 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tKYB_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Crittenden County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (48 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrmEy_0cnaB0BA00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Fayette County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,151 (3,719 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8Gu8_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Estill County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 125.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (39 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii0zH_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Perry County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (146 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb4lB_0cnaB0BA00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Laurel County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (225 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRv6e_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Breathitt County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (55 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ns3o3_0cnaB0BA00
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Campbell County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (914 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzrSY_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cumberland County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 786 (52 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8nv3_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Taylor County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (126 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0cnaB0BA00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#12. Jefferson County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.1% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,355 (10,388 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (21 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx70p_0cnaB0BA00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Scott County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.3% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (376 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcH0Y_0cnaB0BA00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Warren County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 807 (1,073 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3fdW_0cnaB0BA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Boyd County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.4% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (308 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GL9r9_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Casey County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ia8Bg_0cnaB0BA00
HiB2Bornot2B // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johnson County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (79 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GguN5_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Green County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exUIy_0cnaB0BA00
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lincoln County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (75 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whXId_0cnaB0BA00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wayne County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (92 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCKec_0cnaB0BA00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Boone County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 954 (1,275 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUzaN_0cnaB0BA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Letcher County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 103.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.8% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 682 (147 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kenton County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 103.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.8% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (1,509 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)

