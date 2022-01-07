Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Kentucky
Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Kentucky
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Oldham County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.5% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 930 (621 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Grayson County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.5% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (126 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Boyle County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (120 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Daviess County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.8% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (782 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (6 new deaths)
Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Mason County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (103 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
Jim.henderson // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Hopkins County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 461 (206 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Monroe County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 667 (71 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Graves County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (253 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Hart County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (97 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 26 (5 new deaths)
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Clark County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.2% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 684 (248 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Nelson County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.1% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (352 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Allen County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 690 (147 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
Hunter Hawley // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Breckinridge County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (109 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (3 new deaths)
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Harrison County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 20.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 78.0% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 646 (122 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Lawrence County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (46 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Pike County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.1% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 658 (381 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Pulaski County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (144 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Patricia Drury // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Union County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 688 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Floyd County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (189 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Clinton County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (36 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Fleming County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Bell County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.8% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Franklin County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (346 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Harlan County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (129 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
w.marsh // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Henderson County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (183 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Mercer County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (130 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#24. McCracken County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 654 (428 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Murray State // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Calloway County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Caldwell County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (72 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Crittenden County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (48 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new death)
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Fayette County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,151 (3,719 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (8 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Estill County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 125.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (39 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Perry County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (146 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Laurel County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (225 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Breathitt County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (55 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Campbell County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (914 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Cumberland County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 786 (52 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Taylor County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (126 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#12. Jefferson County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.1% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,355 (10,388 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (21 new deaths)
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Scott County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.3% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (376 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Warren County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 807 (1,073 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Boyd County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.4% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (308 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Casey County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
HiB2Bornot2B // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Johnson County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (79 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Green County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Lincoln County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (75 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Wayne County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 91% full in Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (92 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Boone County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.1% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 954 (1,275 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Letcher County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 103.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.8% more availability than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 682 (147 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Kenton County, KY- Inpatient beds occupied: 103.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.2% more full than Kentucky overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.8% more full than Kentucky overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (1,509 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
Comments / 0