Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Kentucky

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Oldham County, KY

#49. Grayson County, KY

#48. Boyle County, KY

#47. Daviess County, KY

#46. Mason County, KY

#45. Hopkins County, KY

#44. Monroe County, KY

#43. Graves County, KY

#42. Hart County, KY

#41. Clark County, KY

#40. Nelson County, KY

#39. Allen County, KY

#38. Breckinridge County, KY

#37. Harrison County, KY

#36. Lawrence County, KY

#35. Pike County, KY

#34. Pulaski County, KY

#33. Union County, KY

#32. Floyd County, KY

#31. Clinton County, KY

#30. Fleming County, KY

#29. Bell County, KY

#28. Franklin County, KY

#27. Harlan County, KY

#26. Henderson County, KY

#25. Mercer County, KY

#24. McCracken County, KY

#23. Calloway County, KY

#22. Caldwell County, KY

#21. Crittenden County, KY

#20. Fayette County, KY

#19. Estill County, KY

#18. Perry County, KY

#17. Laurel County, KY

#16. Breathitt County, KY

#15. Campbell County, KY

#14. Cumberland County, KY

#13. Taylor County, KY

#12. Jefferson County, KY

#11. Scott County, KY

#10. Warren County, KY

#9. Boyd County, KY

#8. Casey County, KY

#7. Johnson County, KY

#6. Green County, KY

#5. Lincoln County, KY

#4. Wayne County, KY

#3. Boone County, KY

#2. Letcher County, KY

#1. Kenton County, KY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.5% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.5% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 930 (621 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.5% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (126 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (120 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (782 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (103 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 461 (206 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 667 (71 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (253 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (97 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 26 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 684 (248 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (352 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 690 (147 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (109 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 20.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 78.0% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 646 (122 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (46 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 658 (381 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (144 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 688 (99 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (189 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (36 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (57 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (104 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (346 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (129 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.1% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (183 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (130 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 654 (428 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (165 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (72 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (48 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,151 (3,719 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 125.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.4% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (39 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (146 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.4% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (225 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.4% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (55 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (914 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 786 (52 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (126 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,355 (10,388 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (21 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.3% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (376 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.7% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 807 (1,073 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 60.4% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (308 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (34 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (79 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (38 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (75 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 91% full in Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (92 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.9% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.1% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 954 (1,275 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 103.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.2% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more availability than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 682 (147 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 103.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.2% more full than Kentucky overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.8% more full than Kentucky overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (1,509 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)