Washington State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Washington

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Washington using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Klickitat County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 68.2% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (60 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. San Juan County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 64.7% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (37 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pacific County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 63.5% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (65 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ferry County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 57.6% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (14 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Franklin County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.1% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 31.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.7% more availability than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 577 (549 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Adams County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (36 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lincoln County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kittitas County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.8% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.2% more availability than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (180 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
BrandonHansen18 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Stevens County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (86 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Okanogan County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.4% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (36 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Columbia County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.2% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 25 (1 new death)
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Island County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.2% more availability than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (339 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Benton County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.4% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.4% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (937 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Whitman County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.8% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.2% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (95 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cowlitz County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.8% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (361 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pend Oreille County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.8% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (18 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Asotin County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.3% more availability than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (37 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Garfield County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clark County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.8% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 103.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.8% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (2,628 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (11 new deaths)
Irra // Shutterstock

#17. Grant County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (258 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jefferson County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (131 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lewis County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (289 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clallam County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.5% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.0% more availability than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 808 (625 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Yakima County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.5% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.0% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 467 (1,171 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#12. Skagit County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.1% more availability than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 543 (702 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pierce County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.4% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 957 (8,657 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (8 new deaths)
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mason County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.2% more availability than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (284 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kitsap County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.8% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 537 (1,458 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#8. King County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.4% more availability than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (18,575 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (13 new deaths)
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#7. Walla Walla County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.7% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (247 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#6. Chelan County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.5% more full than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.6% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (408 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Snohomish County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.1% more full than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 792 (6,507 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (6 new deaths)
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#4. Spokane County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.4% more full than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (1,975 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (10 new deaths)
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#3. Thurston County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.6% more full than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.6% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (2,040 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Grays Harbor County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (311 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#1. Whatcom County, WA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more full than Washington overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than Washington overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 634 (1,453 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (7 new deaths)

