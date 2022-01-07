Rascal89 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Georgia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Bibb County, GA

#49. Morgan County, GA

#48. Monroe County, GA

#47. Henry County, GA

#46. Wilkes County, GA

#45. Liberty County, GA

#44. Coweta County, GA

#43. Cherokee County, GA

#42. Grady County, GA

#41. Lowndes County, GA

#40. Screven County, GA

#39. Forsyth County, GA

#38. Richmond County, GA

#37. Habersham County, GA

#36. Spalding County, GA

#35. Greene County, GA

#34. Barrow County, GA

#33. DeKalb County, GA

#32. Lumpkin County, GA

#31. Gwinnett County, GA

#30. Gordon County, GA

#29. Coffee County, GA

#28. Tift County, GA

#27. Walton County, GA

#26. Floyd County, GA

#25. Cobb County, GA

#24. Glynn County, GA

#23. Dougherty County, GA

#22. Houston County, GA

#21. Sumter County, GA

#20. Clayton County, GA

#19. Newton County, GA

#18. Towns County, GA

#17. Haralson County, GA

#16. Upson County, GA

#15. Rockdale County, GA

#14. Chatham County, GA

#13. Bulloch County, GA

#12. Pickens County, GA

#11. Union County, GA

#10. Hall County, GA

#9. Paulding County, GA

#8. Bartow County, GA

#7. Douglas County, GA

#6. Troup County, GA

#5. Dodge County, GA

#4. Camden County, GA

#3. Peach County, GA

#2. Crisp County, GA

#1. Polk County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,217 (1,864 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,100 (212 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,066 (294 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more availability than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,843 (4,324 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more availability than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (45 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more availability than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (309 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more availability than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,681 (2,496 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,211 (3,134 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 64.2% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (165 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 902 (1,059 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (68 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,312 (3,204 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,153 (2,336 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.5% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (220 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.2% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,863 (1,243 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,157 (212 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,469 (1,223 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,194 (9,064 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (264 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,393 (13,042 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (434 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (189 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 974 (396 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,421 (1,344 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,177 (1,159 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.8% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,510 (11,477 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 18.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 77.8% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 936 (798 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 889 (782 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,197 (1,890 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,318 (389 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,443 (4,218 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,410 (1,576 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (32 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 718 (214 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,010 (529 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.4% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,461 (1,328 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 910 (2,633 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (363 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 896 (292 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.2% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (79 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.2% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (2,076 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,369 (2,309 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.8% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,368 (1,474 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,978 (2,894 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,357 (949 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.9% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.7% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 728 (150 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.9% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more availability than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (247 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 104.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.4% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,082 (298 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 107.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.1% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more full than Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 796 (178 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 108.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more full than Georgia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 81% full in Georgia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,089 (464 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)