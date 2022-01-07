ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Georgia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dv5sp_0cnaAxld00
Rascal89 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Georgia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gu9qw_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#50. Bibb County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Georgia overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,217 (1,864 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmlT3_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#49. Morgan County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Georgia overall

- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,100 (212 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdGO7_0cnaAxld00
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Monroe County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 4.9% more availability than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,066 (294 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VB3CL_0cnaAxld00
csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Henry County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,843 (4,324 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxQiZ_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#46. Wilkes County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHLJw_0cnaAxld00
SuperMmeyers // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Liberty County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (309 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zld8a_0cnaAxld00
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Coweta County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,681 (2,496 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRAbM_0cnaAxld00
Thomson M // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cherokee County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,211 (3,134 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVB9R_0cnaAxld00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Grady County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 64.2% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPZyS_0cnaAxld00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#41. Lowndes County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 902 (1,059 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oip3z_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#40. Screven County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (68 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lNxQ_0cnaAxld00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Forsyth County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,312 (3,204 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0cnaAxld00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#38. Richmond County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,153 (2,336 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRtBC_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#37. Habersham County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.5% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (220 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aagC_0cnaAxld00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Spalding County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.2% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,863 (1,243 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4SRZ_0cnaAxld00
Swall12345 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Greene County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,157 (212 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKWlw_0cnaAxld00
Ashley.farrow // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Barrow County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,469 (1,223 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdcFE_0cnaAxld00
Truth Falcon // Wikimedia Commons

#33. DeKalb County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,194 (9,064 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oODwU_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#32. Lumpkin County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (264 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iTrb_0cnaAxld00
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Gwinnett County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,393 (13,042 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wCDo_0cnaAxld00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gordon County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (434 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnZ82_0cnaAxld00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Coffee County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (189 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfNZE_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#28. Tift County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 974 (396 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HL8K9_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#27. Walton County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,421 (1,344 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355ai4_0cnaAxld00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Floyd County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,177 (1,159 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pBlc_0cnaAxld00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cobb County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.8% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,510 (11,477 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (13 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37weNn_0cnaAxld00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Glynn County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 18.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 77.8% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 936 (798 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCWnc_0cnaAxld00
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dougherty County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 889 (782 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ER38r_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#22. Houston County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,197 (1,890 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RDlR_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#21. Sumter County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,318 (389 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34avuI_0cnaAxld00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clayton County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,443 (4,218 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a55Uu_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#19. Newton County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,410 (1,576 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmLuA_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#18. Towns County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (32 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2LE9_0cnaAxld00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Haralson County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 718 (214 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0592Oo_0cnaAxld00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Upson County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,010 (529 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCP5V_0cnaAxld00
Skarg // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Rockdale County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.4% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,461 (1,328 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0cnaAxld00
Pixabay

#14. Chatham County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 910 (2,633 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zClg2_0cnaAxld00
Wtoc11 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bulloch County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (363 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NYGr_0cnaAxld00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pickens County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 896 (292 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vpz9r_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#11. Union County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.2% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (79 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB82F_0cnaAxld00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hall County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.2% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (2,076 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0eJ7_0cnaAxld00
Canva

#9. Paulding County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,369 (2,309 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MI1d_0cnaAxld00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bartow County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.8% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,368 (1,474 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVUxa_0cnaAxld00
Kåre Thor Olsen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Douglas County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,978 (2,894 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AG4C_0cnaAxld00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Troup County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,357 (949 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nUBW_0cnaAxld00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dodge County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.7% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 728 (150 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlQfF_0cnaAxld00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Camden County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (247 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nH41p_0cnaAxld00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Peach County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 104.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,082 (298 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmNtu_0cnaAxld00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Crisp County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 107.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 796 (178 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Rascal89 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Polk County, GA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 108.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more full than Georgia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 81% full in Georgia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,089 (464 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Family speaks out after man receives pig heart in 1st of kind transplant

A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Bank of America to roll back overdraft fees, drop bounced check penalty

Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Hospitalization#Canva#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Ga Inpatient
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy