Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Florida
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Jackson County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 476 (221 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#49. Monroe County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.9% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (955 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#48. Washington County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (91 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#47. Hendry County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.7% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (330 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
#46. Walton County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.2% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.8% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (252 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#45. Okeechobee County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.2% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.9% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (204 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#44. Charlotte County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (646 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#43. Calhoun County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (61 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#42. Madison County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.5% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 638 (118 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#41. Putnam County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.8% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (155 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#40. Citrus County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (377 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#39. Volusia County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 718 (3,975 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (2 new deaths)
#38. Flagler County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (571 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
#37. St. Johns County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 676 (1,788 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
#36. Brevard County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (4,997 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
#35. Polk County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,047 (7,591 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (3 new deaths)
#34. Nassau County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.0% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (387 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#33. Santa Rosa County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (902 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
#32. Hardee County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (153 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#31. Holmes County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.3% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (40 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#30. Okaloosa County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (862 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
#29. DeSoto County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (86 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#28. Pinellas County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (6,679 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (2 new deaths)
#27. Escambia County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 678 (2,159 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
#26. Highlands County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (629 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#25. Hernando County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 455 (882 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#24. Martin County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (1,291 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#23. Pasco County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (3,397 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
#22. Alachua County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (2,073 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#21. Hillsborough County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (15,244 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
#20. Seminole County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.1% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,133 (5,344 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
#19. Sarasota County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 638 (2,768 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#18. Osceola County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,555 (5,843 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
#17. Duval County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 870 (8,331 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
#16. Miami-Dade County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,678 (99,926 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (18 new deaths)
#15. Broward County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,496 (48,737 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (14 new deaths)
#14. Manatee County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 705 (2,844 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#13. Palm Beach County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,656 (24,792 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (7 new deaths)
#12. St. Lucie County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.8% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (2,803 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#11. Bay County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (702 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
#10. Lake County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (2,844 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
#9. Clay County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 550 (1,205 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
#8. Columbia County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.0% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (274 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#7. Leon County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.6% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,399 (4,107 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#6. Marion County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 428 (1,564 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths)
#5. Sumter County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.2% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (388 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#4. Orange County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.5% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,514 (21,092 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (7 new deaths)
#3. Lee County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (6,019 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
#2. Collier County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 745 (2,866 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#1. Indian River County, FL- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (660 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (5 new deaths)
