Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Florida

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9kk8_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpz4S_0cnaAwsu00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jackson County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 55.4% more availability than Florida overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 476 (221 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lgrmo_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#49. Monroe County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.9% more availability than Florida overall

- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (955 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pGkU_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Washington County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (91 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LNJQ_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Hendry County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.7% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (330 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wvr1L_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Walton County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.2% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.8% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (252 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xfSo_0cnaAwsu00
Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Okeechobee County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.2% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.9% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (204 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yo3JW_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#44. Charlotte County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (646 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuGyE_0cnaAwsu00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Calhoun County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (61 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZpNZ_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Madison County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.5% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 638 (118 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcCn3_0cnaAwsu00
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Putnam County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.8% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (155 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCw97_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Citrus County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (377 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxTik_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Volusia County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 718 (3,975 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIGiH_0cnaAwsu00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Flagler County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (571 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lToxf_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#37. St. Johns County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 676 (1,788 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2dux_0cnaAwsu00
Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#36. Brevard County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (4,997 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2kr9_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#35. Polk County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,047 (7,591 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Md0Cj_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#34. Nassau County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.0% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (387 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFKk8_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#33. Santa Rosa County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (902 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ftkse_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hardee County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (153 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ea0Zg_0cnaAwsu00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Holmes County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.3% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (40 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQdOs_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Okaloosa County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (862 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBl7V_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. DeSoto County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (86 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrSuN_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#28. Pinellas County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (6,679 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1QYS_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#27. Escambia County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 678 (2,159 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsKvn_0cnaAwsu00
Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Highlands County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (629 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLEhu_0cnaAwsu00
Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hernando County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 455 (882 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM3FX_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#24. Martin County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (1,291 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0VAh_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Pasco County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (3,397 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMRpf_0cnaAwsu00
DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Alachua County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (2,073 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OLK9_0cnaAwsu00
Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hillsborough County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (15,244 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056Ukn_0cnaAwsu00
Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Seminole County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.1% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,133 (5,344 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWkgI_0cnaAwsu00
Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#19. Sarasota County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 638 (2,768 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIcIx_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Osceola County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,555 (5,843 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRnn8_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#17. Duval County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 870 (8,331 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkfs3_0cnaAwsu00
Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Miami-Dade County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 3,678 (99,926 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (18 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLmAB_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#15. Broward County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,496 (48,737 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (14 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ1E5_0cnaAwsu00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Manatee County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.6% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 705 (2,844 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc5nm_0cnaAwsu00
Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Palm Beach County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,656 (24,792 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmosH_0cnaAwsu00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Lucie County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.8% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (2,803 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0cnaAwsu00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bay County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.4% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (702 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mv0SY_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#10. Lake County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.4% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (2,844 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f9d7_0cnaAwsu00
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clay County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 550 (1,205 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPUv9_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Columbia County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.0% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (274 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3ANl_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#7. Leon County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.6% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,399 (4,107 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbmXo_0cnaAwsu00
Canva

#6. Marion County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 428 (1,564 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kio61_0cnaAwsu00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sumter County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.2% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (388 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0cnaAwsu00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#4. Orange County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.5% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,514 (21,092 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmUu4_0cnaAwsu00
Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#3. Lee County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (6,019 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PojzE_0cnaAwsu00
Swarm // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Collier County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 745 (2,866 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Canva

#1. Indian River County, FL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Florida overall
- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.7% more availability than Florida overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (660 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (5 new deaths)

