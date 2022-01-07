ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Ohio

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXT73_0cnaAv0B00
Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Ohio

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0cnaAv0B00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#50. Lucas County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more availability than Ohio overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,245 (5,333 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (27 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBI0t_0cnaAv0B00
Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Highland County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than Ohio overall

- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (398 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0cnaAv0B00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mahoning County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,432 (3,274 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Guvd_0cnaAv0B00
Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Adams County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (141 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6ndI_0cnaAv0B00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tuscarawas County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (87.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 893 (821 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjVd2_0cnaAv0B00
Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Clermont County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 874 (1,804 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFIar_0cnaAv0B00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Geauga County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,077 (1,009 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ety0G_0cnaAv0B00
Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Fulton County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 681 (287 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015kew_0cnaAv0B00
David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Athens County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (333 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Beg9l_0cnaAv0B00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Licking County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 954 (1,687 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0cnaAv0B00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#40. Summit County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,593 (8,618 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128xIX_0cnaAv0B00
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Fayette County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (251 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451jp4_0cnaAv0B00
Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Seneca County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 736 (406 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtwGQ_0cnaAv0B00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hancock County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (547 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpEI6_0cnaAv0B00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Stark County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,301 (4,821 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TN88x_0cnaAv0B00
Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Muskingum County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (875 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0cnaAv0B00
Canva

#34. Hamilton County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,333 (10,900 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eqx1N_0cnaAv0B00
Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Huron County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (750 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bC2OV_0cnaAv0B00
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wyandot County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 680 (148 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoVI0_0cnaAv0B00
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#31. Clark County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 924 (1,239 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JG6m4_0cnaAv0B00
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sandusky County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,232 (721 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlVAa_0cnaAv0B00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Madison County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (392 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inWXh_0cnaAv0B00
OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ashland County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,084 (580 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXqYF_0cnaAv0B00
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Belmont County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (476 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIOVc_0cnaAv0B00
Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Medina County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.7% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,448 (2,603 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0cnaAv0B00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Franklin County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.7% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,412 (18,599 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlQ88_0cnaAv0B00
Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Butler County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 918 (3,517 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6nMr_0cnaAv0B00
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clinton County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 119.0% (119.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.4% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 848 (356 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4s2H_0cnaAv0B00
Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Guernsey County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (285 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHlb8_0cnaAv0B00
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Delaware County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,095 (2,290 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhl8q_0cnaAv0B00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Fairfield County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,107 (1,744 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gic6L_0cnaAv0B00
Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washington County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.8% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 591 (354 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Fvq6_0cnaAv0B00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Auglaize County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (269 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5WV0_0cnaAv0B00
Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Scioto County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (584 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6CBz_0cnaAv0B00
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Crawford County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.3% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (457 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLJfM_0cnaAv0B00
Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Logan County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.3% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (268 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjIwp_0cnaAv0B00
Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Greene County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 768 (1,297 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VuK6P_0cnaAv0B00
Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Union County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,061 (626 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eM7tM_0cnaAv0B00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Coshocton County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (195 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWxci_0cnaAv0B00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jackson County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (269 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmB3l_0cnaAv0B00
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Richland County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,180 (1,430 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3i9w_0cnaAv0B00
Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gallia County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (138 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUDdm_0cnaAv0B00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Williams County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (173 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4ndg_0cnaAv0B00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pike County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 821 (228 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSmf8_0cnaAv0B00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jefferson County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.3% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (608 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hs8Kt_0cnaAv0B00
Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ross County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.3% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (714 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJMgs_0cnaAv0B00
Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mercer County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.5% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more availability than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (199 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dByOx_0cnaAv0B00
James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marion County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.8% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (607 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc4W0_0cnaAv0B00
Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lake County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,468 (3,379 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Van Wert County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more full than Ohio overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (112 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Athens, OH
Local
Ohio Health
ABC News

Family speaks out after man receives pig heart in 1st of kind transplant

A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Bank of America to roll back overdraft fees, drop bounced check penalty

Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Hospitalization#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy