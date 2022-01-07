Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Ohio

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Lucas County, OH

#49. Highland County, OH

#48. Mahoning County, OH

#47. Adams County, OH

#46. Tuscarawas County, OH

#45. Clermont County, OH

#44. Geauga County, OH

#43. Fulton County, OH

#42. Athens County, OH

#41. Licking County, OH

#40. Summit County, OH

#39. Fayette County, OH

#38. Seneca County, OH

#37. Hancock County, OH

#36. Stark County, OH

#35. Muskingum County, OH

#34. Hamilton County, OH

#33. Huron County, OH

#32. Wyandot County, OH

#31. Clark County, OH

#30. Sandusky County, OH

#29. Madison County, OH

#28. Ashland County, OH

#27. Belmont County, OH

#26. Medina County, OH

#25. Franklin County, OH

#24. Butler County, OH

#23. Clinton County, OH

#22. Guernsey County, OH

#21. Delaware County, OH

#20. Fairfield County, OH

#19. Washington County, OH

#18. Auglaize County, OH

#17. Scioto County, OH

#16. Crawford County, OH

#15. Logan County, OH

#14. Greene County, OH

#13. Union County, OH

#12. Coshocton County, OH

#11. Jackson County, OH

#10. Richland County, OH

#9. Gallia County, OH

#8. Williams County, OH

#7. Pike County, OH

#6. Jefferson County, OH

#5. Ross County, OH

#4. Mercer County, OH

#3. Marion County, OH

#2. Lake County, OH

#1. Van Wert County, OH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more availability than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.1% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,245 (5,333 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (27 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more availability than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (398 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.1% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,432 (3,274 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (141 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (87.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 893 (821 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 874 (1,804 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,077 (1,009 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 681 (287 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (333 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.6% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 954 (1,687 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,593 (8,618 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (251 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 736 (406 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (547 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,301 (4,821 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (875 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,333 (10,900 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.0% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (750 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 680 (148 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 924 (1,239 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,232 (721 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (392 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.1% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,084 (580 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (476 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.7% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,448 (2,603 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.7% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,412 (18,599 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 918 (3,517 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 119.0% (119.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.4% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 848 (356 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.3% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (285 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.3% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,095 (2,290 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.4% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,107 (1,744 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.8% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 591 (354 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (269 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (584 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.3% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (457 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.3% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (268 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 768 (1,297 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,061 (626 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (195 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (269 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,180 (1,430 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (138 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (173 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 83% full in Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 821 (228 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.3% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (608 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.3% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (714 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.5% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.1% more availability than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (199 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.8% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (607 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,468 (3,379 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more full than Ohio overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Ohio overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (112 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)