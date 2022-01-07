Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in West Virginia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#38. Webster County, WV

#37. Pocahontas County, WV

#36. Tyler County, WV

#35. Barbour County, WV

#34. Summers County, WV

#33. Taylor County, WV

#32. Wetzel County, WV

#31. Calhoun County, WV

#30. McDowell County, WV

#29. Roane County, WV

#28. Preston County, WV

#27. Marshall County, WV

#26. Braxton County, WV

#25. Jackson County, WV

#24. Mineral County, WV

#23. Hancock County, WV

#22. Mason County, WV

#21. Harrison County, WV

#20. Logan County, WV

#19. Nicholas County, WV

#18. Grant County, WV

#17. Morgan County, WV

#16. Ohio County, WV

#15. Wood County, WV

#14. Hampshire County, WV

#13. Cabell County, WV

#12. Kanawha County, WV

#11. Lewis County, WV

#10. Upshur County, WV

#9. Raleigh County, WV

#8. Fayette County, WV

#7. Berkeley County, WV

#6. Randolph County, WV

#5. Monongalia County, WV

#4. Mercer County, WV

#3. Greenbrier County, WV

#2. Boone County, WV

#1. Jefferson County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 12.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 85.2% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (25 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 76.5% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 837 (69 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 74.1% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (35 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 70.4% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 706 (116 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 58.0% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (67 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 56.8% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.3% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (109 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.3% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.8% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 750 (113 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 50.6% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 577 (41 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.2% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 27.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 66.3% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 590 (104 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.2% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 541 (74 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.0% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 91.3% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (245 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.7% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 819 (250 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.7% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 853 (119 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (153 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.3% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.3% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (324 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (266 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.0% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.5% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 611 (162 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.3% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (472 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.5% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (211 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.5% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 694 (170 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 804 (93 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (206 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.5% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,374 (569 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 751 (627 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 764 (177 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,048 (964 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 815 (1,451 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (116 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.3% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (167 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.2% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.5% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (501 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.6% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 93.8% more availability than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (309 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.0% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,163 (2,578 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.5% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 753 (216 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.6% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.0% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 882 (931 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.8% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (78.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 688 (404 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.0% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.3% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 822 (285 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.2% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 80% full in West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 634 (136 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.5% more full than West Virginia overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (94.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more full than West Virginia overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,778 (1,016 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)