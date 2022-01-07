ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXaKY_0cnaAsM000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvLNX_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Webster County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 12.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 85.2% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (25 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0v2X_0cnaAsM000
jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pocahontas County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 76.5% more availability than West Virginia overall

- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 837 (69 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRoIp_0cnaAsM000
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#36. Tyler County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 74.1% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (35 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDiTd_0cnaAsM000
Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Barbour County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 70.4% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 706 (116 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0TYP_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Summers County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 58.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (67 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9eGd_0cnaAsM000
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Taylor County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (109 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEUp9_0cnaAsM000
OZinOH // Flickr

#32. Wetzel County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.8% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 750 (113 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOy1E_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Calhoun County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.6% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 577 (41 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaML0_0cnaAsM000
Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#30. McDowell County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.2% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 27.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 66.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 590 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgNq6_0cnaAsM000
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Roane County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.2% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 541 (74 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9y4b_0cnaAsM000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Preston County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 91.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (245 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt1M4_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Marshall County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.7% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 819 (250 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMPJj_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Braxton County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.7% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 853 (119 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqWGT_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jackson County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (153 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKSpy_0cnaAsM000
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mineral County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.3% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (324 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fg2VB_0cnaAsM000
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hancock County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (266 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pl7zu_0cnaAsM000
Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mason County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.5% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 611 (162 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3wuQ_0cnaAsM000
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harrison County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (472 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zalH1_0cnaAsM000
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Logan County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.5% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (211 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tYF6_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Nicholas County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.5% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 694 (170 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5fdR_0cnaAsM000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grant County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 804 (93 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoRTA_0cnaAsM000
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Morgan County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (206 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xz0s_0cnaAsM000
Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#16. Ohio County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,374 (569 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kkwzz_0cnaAsM000
Canva

#15. Wood County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 751 (627 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5Zjp_0cnaAsM000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hampshire County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 764 (177 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0cnaAsM000
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cabell County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,048 (964 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOwGR_0cnaAsM000
O Palsson // Flickr

#12. Kanawha County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 815 (1,451 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieupg_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lewis County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (116 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AV9ve_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Upshur County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (167 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sn4oi_0cnaAsM000
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Raleigh County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.2% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.5% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (501 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUtZP_0cnaAsM000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fayette County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.6% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 93.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (309 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8z7W_0cnaAsM000
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Berkeley County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.0% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,163 (2,578 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3h8M_0cnaAsM000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Randolph County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.5% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 753 (216 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIme0_0cnaAsM000
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Monongalia County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.0% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 882 (931 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dj3GM_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mercer County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (78.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 688 (404 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyrAU_0cnaAsM000
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Greenbrier County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.0% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.3% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 822 (285 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frEzv_0cnaAsM000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Boone County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.2% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 80% full in West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 634 (136 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Jefferson County, WV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than West Virginia overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (94.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more full than West Virginia overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,778 (1,016 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

