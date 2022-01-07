Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Dakota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Mountrail County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Sioux County, ND

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Pembina County, ND

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#31. Dickey County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Emmons County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Griggs County, ND

Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Foster County, ND

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. McKenzie County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Rolette County, ND

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Stutsman County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. McIntosh County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Divide County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Adams County, ND

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Williams County, ND

{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wells County, ND

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Traill County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pierce County, ND

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. McLean County, ND

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#16. Stark County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Nelson County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Walsh County, ND

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Barnes County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Cavalier County, ND

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#11. Burleigh County, ND

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#10. Bottineau County, ND

Guy William // Shutterstock

#9. Cass County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Towner County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ransom County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grant County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mercer County, ND

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#4. Ward County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ramsey County, ND

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#2. Grand Forks County, ND

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bowman County, ND

- Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 75.9% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (42 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 70.9% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (20 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 69.6% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (20 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 60.8% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (16 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 60.8% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (8 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.4% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (8 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.4% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (3 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 53.2% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (58 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 51.9% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (144 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.5% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 93.4% more availability than North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (92 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.0% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (7 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.7% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (7 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.4% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (6 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.8% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 52.6% more availability than North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (154 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.5% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,565 (60 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (19 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (14 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.0% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (44 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.5% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.6% more full than North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (106 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.5% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (5 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.2% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (34 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (51 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more availability than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (9 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.7% more full than North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (661 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.5% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (14 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.3% more availability than North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 816 (1,484 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.6% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (11 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (16 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.4% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (20 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 44 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (29 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.1% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.2% more full than North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (290 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.1% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (43 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 17 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.3% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: 101.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.9% more full than North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 644 (447 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.6% more full than North Dakota overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in North Dakota overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (8 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 33 (1 new death)