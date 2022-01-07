Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Dakota
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Dakota
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Mountrail County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 75.9% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (42 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Sioux County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 70.9% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Pembina County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 69.6% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (1 new death)
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common
#31. Dickey County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.8% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Emmons County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.8% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (8 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Griggs County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.4% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (8 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Matt // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Foster County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.4% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons
#27. McKenzie County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 53.2% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (58 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Rolette County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.9% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (144 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Stutsman County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.5% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 93.4% more availability than North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (92 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#24. McIntosh County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.0% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Divide County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.7% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (7 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Adams County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.4% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Williams County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.8% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.6% more availability than North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (154 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Wells County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.5% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,565 (60 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Traill County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (19 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Pierce County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (14 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#17. McLean County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.0% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (44 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Cavan-Images // Shutterstock
#16. Stark County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.6% more full than North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (106 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Nelson County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (5 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Walsh County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Barnes County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Cavalier County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#11. Burleigh County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.7% more full than North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (661 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common
#10. Bottineau County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (14 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Guy William // Shutterstock
#9. Cass County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.3% more availability than North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 816 (1,484 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Towner County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.6% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (11 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Ransom County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Grant County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.4% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 44 (1 new death)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Mercer County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (29 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Yosoyana // Shutterstock
#4. Ward County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.2% more full than North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (290 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Ramsey County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.1% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (43 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 17 (2 new deaths)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. Grand Forks County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.3% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: 101.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more full than North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 644 (447 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Bowman County, ND- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.6% more full than North Dakota overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in North Dakota overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (8 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 33 (1 new death)
