Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oregon

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GliY0_0cnaAo4K00
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQAzk_0cnaAo4K00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wallowa County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.3% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 72% full in Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (24 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzozi_0cnaAo4K00
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Linn County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.7% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 12.5% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (519 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXK8q_0cnaAo4K00
USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tillamook County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.2% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 4.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 94.4% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (107 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeBsx_0cnaAo4K00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Union County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.9% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.2% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (82 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IM0M_0cnaAo4K00
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#28. Curry County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.9% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 72% full in Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (44 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Fhay_0cnaAo4K00
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lincoln County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 330 (165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUlQU_0cnaAo4K00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lake County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 72% full in Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUVMO_0cnaAo4K00
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clatsop County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.8% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 34.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.8% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (115 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDbNl_0cnaAo4K00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Baker County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.8% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (33 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnN3W_0cnaAo4K00
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Umatilla County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.2% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (382 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n6sk_0cnaAo4K00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jefferson County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.6% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 72% full in Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (136 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMA9I_0cnaAo4K00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Morrow County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.1% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 72% full in Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d42at_0cnaAo4K00
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Malheur County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.1% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (93 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSrhb_0cnaAo4K00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hood River County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 19.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 73.6% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (40 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4udm_0cnaAo4K00
cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#18. Benton County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.9% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (484 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vByQe_0cnaAo4K00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Harney County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0cnaAo4K00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#16. Jackson County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (1,030 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q75NY_0cnaAo4K00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grant County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 72% full in Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUaF4_0cnaAo4K00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wasco County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 80.6% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (72 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOThI_0cnaAo4K00
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Klamath County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (160 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0cnaAo4K00
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#12. Josephine County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 346 (303 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y00O_0cnaAo4K00
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clackamas County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (2,124 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCltY_0cnaAo4K00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Yamhill County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (446 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqCSj_0cnaAo4K00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Crook County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (130 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEAcj_0cnaAo4K00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 560 (3,369 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtqnN_0cnaAo4K00
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Polk County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 72% full in Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (268 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0cnaAo4K00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#6. Multnomah County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 543 (4,414 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v2cp_0cnaAo4K00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Deschutes County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.1% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (1,769 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1EHQ_0cnaAo4K00
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Douglas County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (276 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0cnaAo4K00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#3. Marion County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more full than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (1,011 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0cnaAo4K00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#2. Lane County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more full than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more availability than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 392 (1,496 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Coos County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Oregon overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than Oregon overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (121 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)

