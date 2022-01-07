Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#32. Wallowa County, OR

#31. Linn County, OR

#30. Tillamook County, OR

#29. Union County, OR

#28. Curry County, OR

#27. Lincoln County, OR

#26. Lake County, OR

#25. Clatsop County, OR

#24. Baker County, OR

#23. Umatilla County, OR

#22. Jefferson County, OR

#21. Morrow County, OR

#20. Malheur County, OR

#19. Hood River County, OR

#18. Benton County, OR

#17. Harney County, OR

#16. Jackson County, OR

#15. Grant County, OR

#14. Wasco County, OR

#13. Klamath County, OR

#12. Josephine County, OR

#11. Clackamas County, OR

#10. Yamhill County, OR

#9. Crook County, OR

#8. Washington County, OR

#7. Polk County, OR

#6. Multnomah County, OR

#5. Deschutes County, OR

#4. Douglas County, OR

#3. Marion County, OR

#2. Lane County, OR

#1. Coos County, OR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 60.3% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 72% full in Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (24 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.7% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.5% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (519 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.2% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 4.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 94.4% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (107 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.9% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.2% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (82 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.9% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 72% full in Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (44 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.1% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 330 (165 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.1% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 72% full in Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (9 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.8% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 34.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 52.8% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (115 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.8% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.3% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (33 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.2% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.6% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (382 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.6% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 72% full in Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (136 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.1% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 72% full in Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (30 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.1% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (93 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.9% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 19.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 73.6% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (40 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.9% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (484 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (13 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.7% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (1,030 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.1% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 72% full in Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (28 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.5% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 80.6% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (72 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.3% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (160 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.3% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 346 (303 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.0% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.6% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (2,124 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more availability than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (446 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (130 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.7% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 560 (3,369 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 72% full in Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (268 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.4% more full than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 543 (4,414 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.4% more full than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.1% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (1,769 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.8% more full than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.3% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (276 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.4% more full than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.2% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (1,011 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.9% more full than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more availability than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 392 (1,496 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more full than Oregon overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more full than Oregon overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (121 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)