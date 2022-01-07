ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Maine

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Win9b_0cnaAnBb00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Maine using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OJXW_0cnaAnBb00
liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hancock County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.9% more availability than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.7% more availability than Maine overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (135 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Min03_0cnaAnBb00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Washington County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.1% more availability than Maine overall

- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (34 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mMph_0cnaAnBb00
Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Androscoggin County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 20.8% more availability than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.0% more availability than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (467 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OZ5N_0cnaAnBb00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Piscataquis County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more availability than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (53 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18skxv_0cnaAnBb00
Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Waldo County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more availability than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.7% more full than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 534 (212 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YadNF_0cnaAnBb00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Franklin County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more availability than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.9% more availability than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gytDY_0cnaAnBb00
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#9. York County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.9% more availability than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more full than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (909 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpYIq_0cnaAnBb00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Oxford County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more availability than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (198 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 17 (10 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcKyg_0cnaAnBb00
E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Knox County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.7% more full than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (184 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0cnaAnBb00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#6. Cumberland County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more full than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (866 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwvFr_0cnaAnBb00
Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Somerset County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more full than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.3% more full than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (218 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9iD0_0cnaAnBb00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Aroostook County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.9% more full than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (235 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfLi2_0cnaAnBb00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kennebec County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.5% more full than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.5% more availability than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (555 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3em9_0cnaAnBb00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#2. Lincoln County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more full than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.7% more full than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (181 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Penobscot County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more full than Maine overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more full than Maine overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 406 (618 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (10 new deaths)

Stacker

Stacker

Community Policy