Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Maine

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Maine using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#15. Hancock County, ME

#14. Washington County, ME

#13. Androscoggin County, ME

#12. Piscataquis County, ME

#11. Waldo County, ME

#10. Franklin County, ME

#9. York County, ME

#8. Oxford County, ME

#7. Knox County, ME

#6. Cumberland County, ME

#5. Somerset County, ME

#4. Aroostook County, ME

#3. Kennebec County, ME

#2. Lincoln County, ME

#1. Penobscot County, ME

- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.9% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 35.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 52.7% more availability than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (135 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.1% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 74% full in Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (34 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.8% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.0% more availability than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (467 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (53 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.3% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.7% more full than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 534 (212 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.9% more availability than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (66 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.9% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more full than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (909 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.2% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (198 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 17 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.7% more full than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (184 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more full than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (866 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more full than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.3% more full than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (218 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.9% more full than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (235 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.5% more full than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.5% more availability than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (555 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.3% more full than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.7% more full than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (181 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more full than Maine overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.5% more full than Maine overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 406 (618 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (10 new deaths)