Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in New Hampshire

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#10. Coos County, NH

#9. Carroll County, NH

#8. Hillsborough County, NH

#7. Strafford County, NH

#6. Grafton County, NH

#5. Rockingham County, NH

#4. Cheshire County, NH

#3. Merrimack County, NH

#2. Belknap County, NH

#1. Sullivan County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.6% more availability than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 42.5% more availability than New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (67 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.4% more availability than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.3% more availability than New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (280 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.4% more availability than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.7% more full than New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (3,102 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (22 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.6% more availability than New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (673 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more availability than New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (559 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more full than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.3% more availability than New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 699 (2,166 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more full than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.9% more full than New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 639 (486 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more full than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.7% more full than New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (1,046 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.9% more full than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.6% more full than New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (345 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.1% more full than New Hampshire overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 87% full in New Hampshire overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 447 (193 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)