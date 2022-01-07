ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in New Hampshire

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCMGg_0cnaAlQ900
TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in New Hampshire

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nw2VU_0cnaAlQ900
Americanadian 8 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coos County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.6% more availability than New Hampshire overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.5% more availability than New Hampshire overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (67 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWFHf_0cnaAlQ900
NEKVT // Shutterstock

#9. Carroll County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more availability than New Hampshire overall

- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than New Hampshire overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (280 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBPvU_0cnaAlQ900
Graham Nadig // Flickr

#8. Hillsborough County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than New Hampshire overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.7% more full than New Hampshire overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (3,102 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (22 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zbD4_0cnaAlQ900
MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Strafford County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than New Hampshire overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.6% more availability than New Hampshire overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (673 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtXdR_0cnaAlQ900
Josh Conover // Shutterstock

#6. Grafton County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than New Hampshire overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.1% more availability than New Hampshire overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (559 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391FZg_0cnaAlQ900
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. Rockingham County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than New Hampshire overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.3% more availability than New Hampshire overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 699 (2,166 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAXXA_0cnaAlQ900
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cheshire County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than New Hampshire overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more full than New Hampshire overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 639 (486 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXCvv_0cnaAlQ900
Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Merrimack County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than New Hampshire overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.7% more full than New Hampshire overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (1,046 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsaIK_0cnaAlQ900
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Belknap County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more full than New Hampshire overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.6% more full than New Hampshire overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (345 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)
TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sullivan County, NH

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.1% more full than New Hampshire overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 87% full in New Hampshire overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 447 (193 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
ABC News

Family speaks out after man receives pig heart in 1st of kind transplant

A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Bank of America to roll back overdraft fees, drop bounced check penalty

Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Hospitalization#Flickr#Trunkjunk#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Wikimedia Commons#Nh Inpatient
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy