Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Indiana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Henry County, IN

#49. Howard County, IN

#48. Lawrence County, IN

#47. Scott County, IN

#46. Madison County, IN

#45. Vanderburgh County, IN

#44. Kosciusko County, IN

#43. Hamilton County, IN

#42. Adams County, IN

#41. Lake County, IN

#40. Dearborn County, IN

#39. LaPorte County, IN

#38. LaGrange County, IN

#37. Wayne County, IN

#36. Shelby County, IN

#35. Allen County, IN

#34. Pulaski County, IN

#33. Johnson County, IN

#32. Marion County, IN

#31. Boone County, IN

#30. St. Joseph County, IN

#29. DeKalb County, IN

#28. Steuben County, IN

#27. Bartholomew County, IN

#26. Putnam County, IN

#25. Elkhart County, IN

#24. Hendricks County, IN

#23. Noble County, IN

#22. Jefferson County, IN

#21. Knox County, IN

#20. Monroe County, IN

#19. Montgomery County, IN

#18. Clark County, IN

#17. Huntington County, IN

#16. Hancock County, IN

#15. Tippecanoe County, IN

#14. Porter County, IN

#13. Jasper County, IN

#12. Ripley County, IN

#11. Floyd County, IN

#10. Delaware County, IN

#9. Grant County, IN

#8. Tipton County, IN

#7. Blackford County, IN

#6. Jay County, IN

#5. White County, IN

#4. Wabash County, IN

#3. Clinton County, IN

#2. Orange County, IN

#1. Whitley County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.1% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 611 (293 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.1% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 752 (621 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (229 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.6% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 67.4% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 779 (186 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.8% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.6% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (1,029 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (12 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.5% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 888 (1,611 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.3% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.6% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (352 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.1% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.6% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,177 (3,979 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.7% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (140 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.5% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,443 (7,005 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (37 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 637 (315 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,174 (1,290 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (87 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.4% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 961 (633 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.5% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,040 (465 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (3,323 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 801 (99 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.9% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,130 (1,787 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,269 (12,236 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (29 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.5% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (626 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.5% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.7% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 849 (2,307 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.5% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 596 (259 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.5% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (198 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.8% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.6% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (595 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.8% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 663 (249 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.1% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 527 (1,088 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.0% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 851 (1,450 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (213 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.4% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 511 (165 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.2% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 588 (215 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.2% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (776 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.0% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (231 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.2% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 755 (893 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.1% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (278 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.3% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.2% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,164 (910 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.7% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.2% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 889 (1,740 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.7% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,108 (1,888 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (14 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.7% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,007 (338 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.9% more availability than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 681 (193 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.9% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 728 (572 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (554 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (363 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 621 (94 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 366 (43 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (70 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (147 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (172 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (224 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (93 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.2% more full than Indiana overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 89% full in Indiana overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 598 (203 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)