Indiana State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Indiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Henry County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.1% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.1% more availability than Indiana overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 611 (293 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (3 new deaths)
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Howard County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.1% more availability than Indiana overall

- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 752 (621 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (8 new deaths)
HurricaneGonzalo // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lawrence County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (229 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Scott County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.6% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 67.4% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 779 (186 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Madison County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.8% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (1,029 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (12 new deaths)
Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Vanderburgh County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.5% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.2% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 888 (1,611 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (6 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Kosciusko County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.3% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (352 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hamilton County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.1% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,177 (3,979 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (8 new deaths)
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Adams County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.7% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (140 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths)
Canva

#41. Lake County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.5% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,443 (7,005 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (37 new deaths)
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Dearborn County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 637 (315 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. LaPorte County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,174 (1,290 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (6 new deaths)
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#38. LaGrange County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (87 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wayne County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.4% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 961 (633 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (7 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Shelby County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.5% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,040 (465 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Allen County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.2% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (3,323 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (9 new deaths)
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pulaski County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 801 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Johnson County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.9% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,130 (1,787 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Marion County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,269 (12,236 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (29 new deaths)
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Boone County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.5% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (626 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#30. St. Joseph County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.5% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.7% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 849 (2,307 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (11 new deaths)
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#29. DeKalb County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.5% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 596 (259 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Steuben County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.5% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (198 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
12019 // Pixabay

#27. Bartholomew County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.8% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.6% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (595 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Putnam County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.8% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 663 (249 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Elkhart County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.1% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 527 (1,088 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (13 new deaths)
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hendricks County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 851 (1,450 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (13 new deaths)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Noble County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (213 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jefferson County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 511 (165 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Canva

#21. Knox County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.2% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 588 (215 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Monroe County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.2% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (776 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Montgomery County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (231 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clark County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.2% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 755 (893 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Huntington County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.1% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (278 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new deaths)
Canva

#16. Hancock County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.3% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.2% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,164 (910 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tippecanoe County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.2% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 889 (1,740 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Porter County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,108 (1,888 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (14 new deaths)
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jasper County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,007 (338 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ripley County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.9% more availability than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 681 (193 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)
Canva

#11. Floyd County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.9% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 728 (572 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths)
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Delaware County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (554 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (13 new deaths)
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Grant County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (363 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (6 new deaths)
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Tipton County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.4% more full than Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 621 (94 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (2 new deaths)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Blackford County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 366 (43 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jay County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (70 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#5. White County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (147 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new deaths)
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wabash County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (172 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clinton County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (224 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Orange County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (93 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Whitley County, IN

- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more full than Indiana overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 89% full in Indiana overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 598 (203 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)

