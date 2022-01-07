Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Idaho

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Idaho using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#33. Butte County, ID

#32. Power County, ID

#31. Oneida County, ID

#30. Lemhi County, ID

#29. Teton County, ID

#28. Valley County, ID

#27. Bear Lake County, ID

#26. Washington County, ID

#25. Benewah County, ID

#24. Gem County, ID

#23. Idaho County, ID

#22. Gooding County, ID

#21. Jerome County, ID

#20. Shoshone County, ID

#19. Minidoka County, ID

#18. Clearwater County, ID

#17. Cassia County, ID

#16. Madison County, ID

#15. Bonner County, ID

#14. Franklin County, ID

#13. Blaine County, ID

#12. Elmore County, ID

#11. Canyon County, ID

#10. Boundary County, ID

#9. Bonneville County, ID

#8. Bingham County, ID

#7. Caribou County, ID

#6. Bannock County, ID

#5. Kootenai County, ID

#4. Twin Falls County, ID

#3. Latah County, ID

#2. Nez Perce County, ID

#1. Ada County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 90.1% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (2 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 11.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 84.5% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (13 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 13.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 81.7% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (9 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 76.1% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (14 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 76.1% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 955 (116 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 74.6% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (12 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 20.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 71.8% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 52.6% more availability than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (1 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 20.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 71.8% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (8 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 20.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 71.8% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (33 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 67.6% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (32 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 63.4% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (24 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 57.7% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (23 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 45.1% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (30 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 39.4% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (10 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.6% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 61.8% more availability than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (21 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.4% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (14 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.0% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.4% more availability than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (9 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.2% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 11.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 85.5% more availability than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (128 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.4% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.2% more availability than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (96 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.4% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (36 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.9% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,442 (332 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.7% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (38 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.6% more availability than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (653 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 76% full in Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (6 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.9% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.1% more availability than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (423 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.2% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.3% more availability than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (86 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (15 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more full than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.9% more full than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (177 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.2% more full than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.8% more full than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (503 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.3% more full than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.2% more full than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (172 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.5% more full than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (56 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.6% more full than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (83 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.9% more full than Idaho overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.2% more full than Idaho overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (1,453 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)