Idaho State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Idaho

 4 days ago

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Idaho using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Butte County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 90.1% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (2 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Power County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 11.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 84.5% more availability than Idaho overall

- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Oneida County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 13.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 81.7% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lemhi County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 76.1% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (14 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Teton County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 76.1% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 955 (116 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Valley County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 74.6% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Bear Lake County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 20.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 71.8% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 52.6% more availability than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (1 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Washington County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 20.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 71.8% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (8 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Benewah County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 20.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 71.8% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (33 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new death)
John D // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Gem County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 67.6% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (32 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Idaho County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 63.4% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (24 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Gooding County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 57.7% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (23 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jerome County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.1% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#20. Shoshone County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.4% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Minidoka County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.6% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 61.8% more availability than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clearwater County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.4% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (14 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cassia County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.4% more availability than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Madison County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.2% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 11.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 85.5% more availability than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (128 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bonner County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.2% more availability than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (96 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Franklin County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.4% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (36 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Blaine County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,442 (332 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Elmore County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.7% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (38 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Canyon County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (653 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (6 new deaths)
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Boundary County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 76% full in Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bonneville County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.9% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.1% more availability than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (423 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bingham County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.3% more availability than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (86 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Caribou County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (15 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#6. Bannock County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.9% more full than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (177 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kootenai County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more full than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.8% more full than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (503 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Twin Falls County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.3% more full than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.2% more full than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (172 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Latah County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.5% more full than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (56 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Nez Perce County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.6% more full than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (83 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#1. Ada County, ID

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.9% more full than Idaho overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.2% more full than Idaho overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (1,453 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)

