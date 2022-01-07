Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Illinois
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Pike County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (144 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#49. Henry County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,237 (605 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#48. LaSalle County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,258 (1,367 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (11 new deaths)
#47. Fulton County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,182 (406 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#46. Piatt County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,389 (227 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#45. Crawford County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#44. Ford County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,667 (216 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#43. Livingston County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,024 (365 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#42. Vermilion County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,361 (1,031 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (8 new deaths)
#41. Effingham County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 835 (284 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#40. Edgar County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 758 (130 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new deaths)
#39. Hancock County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.3% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
#38. Williamson County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.9% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.6% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,129 (752 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (5 new deaths)
#37. Tazewell County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.6% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,517 (2,000 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths)
#36. Kankakee County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,235 (1,357 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)
#35. Ogle County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 896 (454 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (4 new deaths)
#34. Lee County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (283 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#33. Rock Island County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (76.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,001 (1,420 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (9 new deaths)
#32. Hamilton County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)
#31. Jackson County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,339 (760 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#30. Christian County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 873 (282 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 16 (5 new deaths)
#29. McDonough County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 906 (269 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#28. McLean County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,768 (3,033 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#27. Peoria County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,587 (2,844 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)
#26. Madison County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,193 (3,137 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
#25. Cook County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,411 (72,682 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (168 new deaths)
#24. Macon County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,309 (1,361 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#23. Adams County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,155 (756 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)
#22. Kane County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,191 (6,339 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
#21. St. Clair County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,454 (3,777 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (9 new deaths)
#20. Winnebago County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 997 (2,818 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (16 new deaths)
#19. Marion County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,145 (426 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new deaths)
#18. Sangamon County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,707 (3,323 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
#17. Stephenson County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 631 (281 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#16. DuPage County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,390 (12,827 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (14 new deaths)
#15. Whiteside County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (515 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#14. McHenry County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 985 (3,031 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
#13. Grundy County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (588 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
#12. Knox County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,097 (545 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
#11. Clinton County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,504 (565 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#10. DeKalb County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.4% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.3% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,154 (1,210 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
#9. Logan County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.8% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,181 (338 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#8. Morgan County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (256 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
#7. Jefferson County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 857 (323 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
#6. Will County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,323 (9,136 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (17 new deaths)
#5. Lake County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,013 (7,054 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (11 new deaths)
#4. Champaign County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,262 (4,744 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#3. Coles County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (81.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 958 (485 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
#2. Lawrence County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (103 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#1. Union County, IL- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (153 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
