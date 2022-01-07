Canva

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Illinois

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Pike County, IL

#49. Henry County, IL

#48. LaSalle County, IL

#47. Fulton County, IL

#46. Piatt County, IL

#45. Crawford County, IL

#44. Ford County, IL

#43. Livingston County, IL

#42. Vermilion County, IL

#41. Effingham County, IL

#40. Edgar County, IL

#39. Hancock County, IL

#38. Williamson County, IL

#37. Tazewell County, IL

#36. Kankakee County, IL

#35. Ogle County, IL

#34. Lee County, IL

#33. Rock Island County, IL

#32. Hamilton County, IL

#31. Jackson County, IL

#30. Christian County, IL

#29. McDonough County, IL

#28. McLean County, IL

#27. Peoria County, IL

#26. Madison County, IL

#25. Cook County, IL

#24. Macon County, IL

#23. Adams County, IL

#22. Kane County, IL

#21. St. Clair County, IL

#20. Winnebago County, IL

#19. Marion County, IL

#18. Sangamon County, IL

#17. Stephenson County, IL

#16. DuPage County, IL

#15. Whiteside County, IL

#14. McHenry County, IL

#13. Grundy County, IL

#12. Knox County, IL

#11. Clinton County, IL

#10. DeKalb County, IL

#9. Logan County, IL

#8. Morgan County, IL

#7. Jefferson County, IL

#6. Will County, IL

#5. Lake County, IL

#4. Champaign County, IL

#3. Coles County, IL

#2. Lawrence County, IL

#1. Union County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.5% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (144 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.5% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,237 (605 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.0% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,258 (1,367 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,182 (406 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,389 (227 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.8% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (99 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.4% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.8% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,667 (216 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.0% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,024 (365 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.4% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,361 (1,031 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 835 (284 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 758 (130 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.3% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (66 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.9% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.6% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,129 (752 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 46.6% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,517 (2,000 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,235 (1,357 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.8% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 56.2% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 896 (454 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.1% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.8% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (283 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.1% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (76.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.9% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,001 (1,420 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.1% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (57 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,339 (760 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 873 (282 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 16 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.2% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 906 (269 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,768 (3,033 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,587 (2,844 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,193 (3,137 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,411 (72,682 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (168 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.2% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,309 (1,361 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,155 (756 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,191 (6,339 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,454 (3,777 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 997 (2,818 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (16 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,145 (426 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.5% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.1% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,707 (3,323 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 631 (281 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,390 (12,827 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (14 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.7% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (515 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 985 (3,031 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 32.9% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (588 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.3% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.7% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,097 (545 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.7% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,504 (565 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.4% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.3% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,154 (1,210 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.8% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,181 (338 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.2% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (256 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 857 (323 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,323 (9,136 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (17 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.1% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,013 (7,054 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (11 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.8% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,262 (4,744 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.8% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (81.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.2% more full than Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 958 (485 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (103 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 73% full in Illinois overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (153 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)