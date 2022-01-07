ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Illinois

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qzym8_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWJH7_0cnaAcTc00
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pike County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (144 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVXzC_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#49. Henry County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 31.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,237 (605 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vubpJ_0cnaAcTc00
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. LaSalle County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,258 (1,367 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FI8DD_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#47. Fulton County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,182 (406 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUjqV_0cnaAcTc00
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Piatt County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,389 (227 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QNex_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#45. Crawford County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NsyE_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#44. Ford County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,667 (216 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163ZvE_0cnaAcTc00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Livingston County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,024 (365 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt69_0cnaAcTc00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Vermilion County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,361 (1,031 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GVdW_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#41. Effingham County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 835 (284 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4lk1_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#40. Edgar County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 758 (130 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NFNR_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#39. Hancock County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.3% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb1yn_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#38. Williamson County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.9% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.6% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,129 (752 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6pgd_0cnaAcTc00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Tazewell County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 46.6% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,517 (2,000 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1EGV_0cnaAcTc00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Kankakee County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,235 (1,357 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqI8t_0cnaAcTc00
A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Ogle County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 896 (454 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jykUZ_0cnaAcTc00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lee County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (283 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hA2P8_0cnaAcTc00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rock Island County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (76.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,001 (1,420 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3G7G_0cnaAcTc00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hamilton County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (57 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g33dd_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#31. Jackson County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,339 (760 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06piEs_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#30. Christian County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 873 (282 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 16 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fbpC_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#29. McDonough County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 906 (269 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtEeY_0cnaAcTc00
Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#28. McLean County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,768 (3,033 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUqj0_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#27. Peoria County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,587 (2,844 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hqkkv_0cnaAcTc00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Madison County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,193 (3,137 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSerI_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#25. Cook County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,411 (72,682 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (168 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE63g_0cnaAcTc00
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Macon County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,309 (1,361 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGHFs_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#23. Adams County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,155 (756 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly92Q_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#22. Kane County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,191 (6,339 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHV6t_0cnaAcTc00
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. St. Clair County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,454 (3,777 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (9 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0cnaAcTc00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#20. Winnebago County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 997 (2,818 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (16 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOzsE_0cnaAcTc00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Marion County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,145 (426 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt4HO_0cnaAcTc00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sangamon County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.5% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,707 (3,323 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYExc_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#17. Stephenson County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 631 (281 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlYwQ_0cnaAcTc00
Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. DuPage County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,390 (12,827 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (14 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdObc_0cnaAcTc00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Whiteside County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (515 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5h76_0cnaAcTc00
Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#14. McHenry County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 985 (3,031 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjGhl_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#13. Grundy County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.9% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (588 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#12. Knox County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.3% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,097 (545 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kjlb5_0cnaAcTc00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clinton County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.7% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,504 (565 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNjsn_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#10. DeKalb County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.4% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.3% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,154 (1,210 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4UTN_0cnaAcTc00
Katherine Johnson from Springfield, IL // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Logan County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.8% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,181 (338 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D28z2_0cnaAcTc00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Morgan County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (256 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6amb_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#7. Jefferson County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 857 (323 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJpoO_0cnaAcTc00
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Will County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,323 (9,136 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (17 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AYbk_0cnaAcTc00
edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lake County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.1% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,013 (7,054 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (11 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8fiu_0cnaAcTc00
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Champaign County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,262 (4,744 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9gvC_0cnaAcTc00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Coles County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.8% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (81.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 958 (485 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAxsb_0cnaAcTc00
Canva

#2. Lawrence County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (103 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva

#1. Union County, IL

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 73% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (153 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
