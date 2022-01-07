Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Maryland

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Maryland using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#20. Howard County, MD

#19. Garrett County, MD

#18. Prince George's County, MD

#17. Kent County, MD

#16. Baltimore city, MD

#15. Montgomery County, MD

#14. Frederick County, MD

#13. Worcester County, MD

#12. Wicomico County, MD

#11. Cecil County, MD

#10. Washington County, MD

#9. Baltimore County, MD

#8. Carroll County, MD

#7. Harford County, MD

#6. Calvert County, MD

#5. Charles County, MD

#4. Allegany County, MD

#3. Anne Arundel County, MD

#2. Talbot County, MD

#1. St. Mary's County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.3% more availability than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.7% more availability than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,388 (4,522 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more availability than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.7% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (128 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.0% more availability than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,750 (15,913 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (12 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more availability than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 74% full in Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (123 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more availability than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.1% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,767 (10,489 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (28 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more availability than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,800 (18,916 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.4% more availability than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.1% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,504 (3,904 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.2% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.8% more availability than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,052 (550 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.8% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.8% more availability than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,229 (1,273 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.5% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 764 (786 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 37.8% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,245 (1,880 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (22 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.0% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.5% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,454 (12,032 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (44 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.7% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (1,439 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (13 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,087 (2,776 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (32 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.7% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.1% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,133 (1,048 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.9% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 105.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 41.9% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,783 (2,911 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.7% more availability than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (728 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.9% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,237 (7,164 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (24 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.9% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.1% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 960 (357 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 107.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 28.9% more full than Maryland overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 35.1% more full than Maryland overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,585 (1,799 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)