Maryland State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Maryland

 4 days ago

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Maryland using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Howard County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.3% more availability than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.7% more availability than Maryland overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,388 (4,522 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (7 new deaths)
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Garrett County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more availability than Maryland overall

- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.7% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (128 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Prince George's County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.0% more availability than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,750 (15,913 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (12 new deaths)
Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kent County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more availability than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 74% full in Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (123 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Famartin // Wikicommons

#16. Baltimore city, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more availability than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.1% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,767 (10,489 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (28 new deaths)
TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Montgomery County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,800 (18,916 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (13 new deaths)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Frederick County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,504 (3,904 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (10 new deaths)
Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Worcester County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,052 (550 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (4 new deaths)
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#12. Wicomico County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.8% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.8% more availability than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,229 (1,273 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cecil County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 764 (786 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Washington County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.8% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,245 (1,880 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (22 new deaths)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Baltimore County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.0% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.5% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,454 (12,032 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (44 new deaths)
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Carroll County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.7% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (1,439 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (13 new deaths)
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Harford County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,087 (2,776 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (32 new deaths)
Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Calvert County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.7% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,133 (1,048 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths)
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Charles County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.9% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 105.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.9% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,783 (2,911 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Acroterion // Wikicommons

#4. Allegany County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.7% more availability than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (728 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (8 new deaths)
Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#3. Anne Arundel County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 101.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.9% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,237 (7,164 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (24 new deaths)
Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Talbot County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 102.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 960 (357 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#1. St. Mary's County, MD

- Inpatient beds occupied: 107.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.9% more full than Maryland overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 35.1% more full than Maryland overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,585 (1,799 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)

