Arkansas State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Arkansas

 4 days ago

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Little River County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 77.8% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (72 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
#49. Hempstead County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 75.0% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 18.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 77.2% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (99 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#48. Phillips County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 75.0% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,293 (230 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (2 new deaths)
#47. Dallas County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 22.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 69.4% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 499 (35 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)
#46. Cleburne County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.3% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 614 (153 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new deaths)
#45. Carroll County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.5% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (84 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#44. Crittenden County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.5% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,964 (942 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
#43. St. Francis County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.7% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 17.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 78.5% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,236 (309 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#42. Chicot County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 59.7% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (89 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)
#41. Scott County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.9% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (22 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)
#40. Clark County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.2% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,187 (265 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#39. Crawford County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.2% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (287 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (7 new deaths)
#38. Randolph County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.6% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 82.3% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (126 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
#37. Stone County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.6% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (52 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
#36. Logan County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.6% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (55 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
#35. Franklin County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 48.6% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
#34. Howard County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.4% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 682 (90 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#33. Izard County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.4% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 800 (109 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
#32. Desha County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.1% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 827 (94 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
#31. Greene County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.3% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (499 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
#30. Fulton County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.9% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.4% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (53 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
#29. Yell County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.9% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (79 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#28. Drew County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.7% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 27.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 65.8% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (103 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
#27. Mississippi County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.9% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,432 (582 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
#26. Columbia County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.8% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 882 (207 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
#25. Ouachita County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.6% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 881 (206 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)
#24. Saline County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.2% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,007 (1,233 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#23. Bradley County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.2% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
#22. Van Buren County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (80 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#21. Hot Spring County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.8% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 36.7% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 788 (266 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#20. Boone County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.0% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 492 (184 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 16 (6 new deaths)
#19. Ashley County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.5% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 31.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 60.8% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (102 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#18. Arkansas County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 772 (135 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)
#17. Jefferson County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.9% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (653 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)
#16. Baxter County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (164 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (6 new deaths)
#15. Cross County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.8% more availability than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (147 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new deaths)
#14. White County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.2% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (514 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
#13. Pulaski County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.6% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,586 (6,215 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths)
#12. Polk County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.9% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (59 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 20 (4 new deaths)
#11. Pope County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.3% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.5% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (345 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#10. Washington County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.7% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 590 (1,411 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (9 new deaths)
#9. Garland County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.1% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (354 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (10 new deaths)
#8. Clay County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.5% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (54 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#7. Benton County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.7% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (1,465 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (16 new deaths)
#6. Sebastian County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.3% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.5% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (599 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#5. Faulkner County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.9% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,128 (1,421 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)
#4. Independence County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.6% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.9% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (228 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)
#3. Craighead County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.0% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.2% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,093 (2,309 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)
#2. Johnson County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.8% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.8% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (82 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)
#1. Union County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.9% more full than Arkansas overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.6% more full than Arkansas overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,130 (437 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)

Related
5newsonline.com

Arkansas hospitals ask for more patient beds as COVID cases climb

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — COVID cases are continuing to reach record highs and our hospitals are concerned about having enough beds, not only to place our COVID-19 patients, but regular patients too. On Monday, state leaders, a part of the American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee, met to decide...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
foxlexington.com

Bluegrass hospitals creeping into capacity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The pace of confirmed COVID-19 infections is speeding up even more right now. Cases putting additional pressure on health care systems across Kentucky. “We are having to think outside the box, we are seeing patients in small rooms that we never utilized previously. Sometimes...
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

