Canva

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Arkansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Little River County, AR

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Hempstead County, AR

Canva

#48. Phillips County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Dallas County, AR

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cleburne County, AR

doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Carroll County, AR

Canva

#44. Crittenden County, AR

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#43. St. Francis County, AR

Canva

#42. Chicot County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Scott County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clark County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Crawford County, AR

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Randolph County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Stone County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Logan County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Franklin County, AR

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Howard County, AR

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Izard County, AR

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Desha County, AR

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Greene County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fulton County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Yell County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Drew County, AR

Canva

#27. Mississippi County, AR

Canva

#26. Columbia County, AR

Canva

#25. Ouachita County, AR

User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Saline County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bradley County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Van Buren County, AR

Canva

#21. Hot Spring County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Boone County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Ashley County, AR

StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Arkansas County, AR

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#17. Jefferson County, AR

Canva

#16. Baxter County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cross County, AR

Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. White County, AR

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#13. Pulaski County, AR

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Polk County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pope County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#10. Washington County, AR

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#9. Garland County, AR

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clay County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Benton County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#6. Sebastian County, AR

Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Faulkner County, AR

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Independence County, AR

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Craighead County, AR

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Johnson County, AR

Canva

#1. Union County, AR

- Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 77.8% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (72 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 75.0% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 18.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 77.2% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (99 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 75.0% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,293 (230 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 22.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 69.4% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 499 (35 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 65.3% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 614 (153 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 62.5% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (84 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 62.5% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,964 (942 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 59.7% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 17.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 78.5% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,236 (309 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 59.7% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (89 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 56.9% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (22 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.2% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,187 (265 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.2% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (287 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.6% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 82.3% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (126 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.6% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (52 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.6% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (55 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 48.6% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (51 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 44.4% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 682 (90 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 44.4% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 800 (109 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.1% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 827 (94 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 40.3% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (499 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.9% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 54.4% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (53 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.9% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (79 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.7% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 27.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 65.8% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (103 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 31.9% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,432 (582 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.6% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.8% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 882 (207 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.6% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 881 (206 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.2% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,007 (1,233 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.2% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (51 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (80 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.8% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 36.7% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 788 (266 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 43.0% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 492 (184 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 16 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.5% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 31.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 60.8% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (102 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 772 (135 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.9% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.1% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (653 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (164 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.8% more availability than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (147 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.2% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.8% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (514 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.6% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.3% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,586 (6,215 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 6.9% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (59 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 20 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.3% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.5% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (345 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.7% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more availability than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 590 (1,411 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (9 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.1% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.2% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (354 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (10 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.5% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 79% full in Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (54 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 17.7% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (1,465 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (16 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.3% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.5% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (599 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 16.7% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.9% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,128 (1,421 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (7 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.6% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.9% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (228 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.0% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.2% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,093 (2,309 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.8% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.8% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (82 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 38.9% more full than Arkansas overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 26.6% more full than Arkansas overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,130 (437 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)