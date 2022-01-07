ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Iowa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8gBm_0cna7fuH00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Iowa

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301JNv_0cna7fuH00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jefferson County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall

- Cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (52 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oj5sp_0cna7fuH00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Chickasaw County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more availability than Iowa overall

- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faZvp_0cna7fuH00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cass County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 61.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMGSt_0cna7fuH00
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Montgomery County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4On28i_0cna7fuH00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wapello County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (102 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpFdm_0cna7fuH00
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Adair County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4J4a_0cna7fuH00
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Iowa County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (49 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bPMb_0cna7fuH00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Carroll County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (46 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sxe0x_0cna7fuH00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hamilton County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rwzL_0cna7fuH00
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Marshall County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (119 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6bk4_0cna7fuH00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Madison County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (39 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIxtq_0cna7fuH00
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Van Buren County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZdyR_0cna7fuH00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jasper County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (127 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7XEN_0cna7fuH00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hancock County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192lFo_0cna7fuH00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Franklin County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (29 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0cna7fuH00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#35. Woodbury County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.1% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (224 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdoVw_0cna7fuH00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Des Moines County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (76 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32g2OD_0cna7fuH00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Monroe County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XEDy_0cna7fuH00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Winneshiek County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (73 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boVLp_0cna7fuH00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#31. Black Hawk County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (496 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJmo6_0cna7fuH00
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cerro Gordo County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (109 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCYeN_0cna7fuH00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Plymouth County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (50 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gQCt_0cna7fuH00
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dubuque County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.8% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (305 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vknng_0cna7fuH00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clarke County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (32 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyYFo_0cna7fuH00
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lee County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (85 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVPJ5_0cna7fuH00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mahaska County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.8% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (62 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUBgL_0cna7fuH00
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Muscatine County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (151 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU84t_0cna7fuH00
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ringgold County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vydZw_0cna7fuH00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Henry County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qqk7_0cna7fuH00
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Buena Vista County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjLxj_0cna7fuH00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Delaware County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.4% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (49 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSKaL_0cna7fuH00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Scott County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (878 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXaVE_0cna7fuH00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Marion County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (94.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRwcr_0cna7fuH00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Allamakee County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (52 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYMsS_0cna7fuH00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Humboldt County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 858 (82 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr0Ik_0cna7fuH00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Linn County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 491 (1,114 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEdis_0cna7fuH00
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Kossuth County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (75 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWY80_0cna7fuH00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jones County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (50 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4Fsp_0cna7fuH00
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Grundy County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45chbm_0cna7fuH00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Harrison County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHxrQ_0cna7fuH00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Guthrie County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (14 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y32my_0cna7fuH00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.8% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (110 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0cna7fuH00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnson County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.5% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (670 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HghH_0cna7fuH00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ida County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.0% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnXPD_0cna7fuH00
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr

#6. Polk County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (1,759 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tExY7_0cna7fuH00
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Story County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (157 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0RNm_0cna7fuH00
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Pottawattamie County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.5% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (320 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGi3S_0cna7fuH00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monona County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asGgL_0cna7fuH00
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Webster County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (155 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appanoose County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.9% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (39 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
ABC News

Family speaks out after man receives pig heart in 1st of kind transplant

A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Bank of America to roll back overdraft fees, drop bounced check penalty

Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Hospitalization#Flickr#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Ia Inpatient
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy