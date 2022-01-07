Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Iowa
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Jefferson County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (52 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#49. Chickasaw County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
#48. Cass County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 61.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (28 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
#47. Montgomery County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#46. Wapello County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.7% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (102 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#45. Adair County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)
#44. Iowa County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (49 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#43. Carroll County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (46 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#42. Hamilton County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#41. Marshall County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (119 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#40. Madison County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (39 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#39. Van Buren County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#38. Jasper County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (127 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#37. Hancock County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (21 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)
#36. Franklin County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (29 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#35. Woodbury County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.1% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (224 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
#34. Des Moines County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (76 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#33. Monroe County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#32. Winneshiek County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (73 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#31. Black Hawk County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.2% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (496 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)
#30. Cerro Gordo County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.7% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (109 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)
#29. Plymouth County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (50 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#28. Dubuque County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.8% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (305 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#27. Clarke County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 8.7% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (32 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#26. Lee County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.2% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (85 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#25. Mahaska County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.8% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (62 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#24. Muscatine County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (151 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#23. Ringgold County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (10 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#22. Henry County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (66 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#21. Buena Vista County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#20. Delaware County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.4% more availability than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (49 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#19. Scott County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more availability than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.0% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (878 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#18. Marion County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (94.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
#17. Allamakee County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (52 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#16. Humboldt County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.9% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 858 (82 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#15. Linn County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 491 (1,114 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)
#14. Kossuth County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.3% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (75 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#13. Jones County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (50 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#12. Grundy County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#11. Harrison County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.5% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (51 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#10. Guthrie County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (14 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#9. Washington County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.8% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (110 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)
#8. Johnson County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.5% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (670 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#7. Ida County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.0% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#6. Polk County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.2% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (1,759 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
#5. Story County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.9% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (157 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)
#4. Pottawattamie County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.5% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (320 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)
#3. Monona County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (17 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#2. Webster County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 33.3% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.4% more full than Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (155 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
#1. Appanoose County, IA- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.9% more full than Iowa overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 82% full in Iowa overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (39 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
