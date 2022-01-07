Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Iowa

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jefferson County, IA

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Chickasaw County, IA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cass County, IA

Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Montgomery County, IA

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wapello County, IA

C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Adair County, IA

cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Iowa County, IA

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Carroll County, IA

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hamilton County, IA

Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Marshall County, IA

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Madison County, IA

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Van Buren County, IA

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jasper County, IA

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hancock County, IA

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Franklin County, IA

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#35. Woodbury County, IA

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Des Moines County, IA

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Monroe County, IA

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Winneshiek County, IA

David Wilson // Wikimedia

#31. Black Hawk County, IA

Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cerro Gordo County, IA

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Plymouth County, IA

FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dubuque County, IA

Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clarke County, IA

Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lee County, IA

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mahaska County, IA

Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Muscatine County, IA

Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ringgold County, IA

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Henry County, IA

Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Buena Vista County, IA

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Delaware County, IA

formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Scott County, IA

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Marion County, IA

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Allamakee County, IA

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Humboldt County, IA

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Linn County, IA

Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Kossuth County, IA

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jones County, IA

Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Grundy County, IA

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Harrison County, IA

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Guthrie County, IA

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County, IA

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnson County, IA

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ida County, IA

Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr

#6. Polk County, IA

Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Story County, IA

Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Pottawattamie County, IA

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monona County, IA

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Webster County, IA

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appanoose County, IA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.6% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (52 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.2% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (28 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 61.0% more availability than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (28 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.7% more availability than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (17 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.7% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (102 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (21 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 21.7% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (49 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 25.6% more availability than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (46 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (25 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 20.3% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (119 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (39 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (30 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.0% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (127 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.0% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (21 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.0% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (29 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 34.1% more availability than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (224 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more availability than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (76 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (13 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.6% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (73 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 23.2% more availability than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (496 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 3.7% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (109 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (50 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.7% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 9.8% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (305 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 8.7% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (32 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 7.2% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (85 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 5.8% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (62 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.3% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.2% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (151 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.3% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (10 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.3% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (66 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.9% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 100.0% more availability than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (13 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.9% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 24.4% more availability than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (49 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more availability than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 11.0% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (878 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 1.4% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (94.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 22.0% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (104 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.9% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (52 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 2.9% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 858 (82 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.3% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.9% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 491 (1,114 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 4.3% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (75 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 10.1% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (50 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (25 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 14.5% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (51 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (14 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 18.8% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (110 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 27.5% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.2% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (670 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 29.0% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (17 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 12.2% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (1,759 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 15.9% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (157 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 19.5% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (320 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 30.4% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (17 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 33.3% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 13.4% more full than Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (155 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)--- 44.9% more full than Iowa overall- ICU beds occupied: data not available--- 82% full in Iowa overall- Cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (39 new cases)- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)