ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Nevada

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LDdX_0cna7e1Y00
Constantine Kulikovsky // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Nevada

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Nevada using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLtab_0cna7e1Y00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#14. Pershing County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 1.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 98.8% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (5 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBz0B_0cna7e1Y00
Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#13. White Pine County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 78.8% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 100.0% more availability than Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (48 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092sZE_0cna7e1Y00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 68.8% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18J0hV_0cna7e1Y00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#11. Mineral County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.5% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (15 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgpq6_0cna7e1Y00
Kelapstick // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lyon County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 56.3% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (132 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQBfO_0cna7e1Y00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Elko County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 51.3% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 43.4% more availability than Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (75 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fa8fU_0cna7e1Y00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Humboldt County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.3% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 94.0% more availability than Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJc8G_0cna7e1Y00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lander County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.3% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (9 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUcMs_0cna7e1Y00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Churchill County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.3% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.2% more availability than Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (83 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0cna7e1Y00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#5. Clark County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.6% more full than Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 793 (17,970 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (63 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g43iE_0cna7e1Y00
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#4. Washoe County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.0% more full than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.8% more availability than Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (1,733 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OLxj_0cna7e1Y00
Pixabay

#3. Carson City, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.0% more full than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.0% more full than Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (114 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fA5PE_0cna7e1Y00
Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Nye County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.0% more full than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 83% full in Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (67 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Constantine Kulikovsky // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Douglas County, NV

- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.3% more full than Nevada overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 39.8% more availability than Nevada overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (89 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)

Comments / 0

Related
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19: U.S. Hospitalizations Hit New High; Region 8 ICU Beds Down to 26; Kane County Nears 100,000 Positive Cases

OVERIEW: U.S. Hospitalizations Hit New High; CDC Reports 1.4 Million New U.S. Cases Monday; Chicago Distributing 1.9 Million N95 Masks. More than 145,900 people were in US hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday — a number that surpasses the previous peak from mid-January 2021 (142,246), and is almost twice what it was two weeks ago, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
KANE COUNTY, IL
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Takes Action to Expand Hospital Capacity

﻿~ Limited 30-day emergency order issued to help hospitals address rising number of patients admitted with COVID-19 ~ overwhelming majority are unvaccinated ~. RICHMOND—Governor Northam today took steps to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19, after a record number of hospitalizations were posted on Friday of last week. He issued a limited 30-day order to expand the number of available hospital beds, increase staffing capacity at hospitals and nursing homes, and allow public health agencies greater flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited duration is based on modeling that suggests the virus will peak in the next few weeks.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
KGET

Kern County COVID surge: Local hospitals expected to reach maximum capacity

Kern County is in the midst of a COVID surge that is only getting worse. Experts from Kern Public Health told county supervisors today the county is struggling to keep pace and the surge isn't expected to peak until March. "State's modeling has indicated we will well exceed our capacity to be able to care for those that need hospitalization." 17's Marco Torrez has the full story online.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Among States With Lowest COVID Hospitalization Rates

Statewide Iowa — New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have risen 51 percent over the last two weeks, with 36 states and the District of Columbia seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, according to data tracked by The New York Times. However, Iowa has one of the lower hospitalization rates in the country, thus far.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Hospitalization#Flickr#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Nv Inpatient
terrehautenews.net

Vigo County Covid Cases. Unvaccinated filling hospital beds.

Covid-19 continues to surge in the Wabash Valley. The number of people with the -19 in Terre Haute should shatter all records again today. https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/indiana-covid-19-dashboard-and-map/. Individuals that have received 2 doses of Moderna or Pfizer and a booster are generally reporting mild cold or flu like symptoms or none at...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 17K Cases & 52 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 17,252 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations decreased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations decreased by 20, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,286. The state reported 52 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,969 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate decreased to 27.83% over the past 24 hours, a 1.45% decrease. Sunday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
YubaNet

Hospitality House and County of Nevada Partner to Respond to Snowstorm Crisis; Expanded Shelter Support Opens

Grass Valley, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2022) – With up to an estimated 20,000 locals still without power, Hospitality House and County of Nevada have come together to give up to 19 more people, including snowstorm victims, an opportunity to rest and recover in a safe environment. The 19 guests will receive wraparound support services and care, including warm nutritious meals, hot showers, laundry, and specialized assistance to those who have lost their homes.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKRC

Majority of local hospitals are at capacity with COVID patients

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Following Christmas and heading into the new year, Hamilton County health leaders say there is striking new information on the COVID-19 front. Cases across the county are increasing. Last week, there were 9,100 active cases. As of Wednesday morning, that number jumped to 11,700. There are 668...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
CBS Philly

Delaware County Health Official Urges COVID Vaccination As Hospitals Reach Capacity

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware County said the latest surge of COVID cases is stretching the health system more than any time during the pandemic. The county’s hospitals are currently at full capacity. “The surge is phenomenal here,” Dr. Lisa O’Mahoney, the interim physician advisor for the county, told CBS3. “I think that we are out stripping the other collar counties.” That means cases are overwhelming the hospital system. This week, all of Delaware County’s six hospitals reached capacity, meaning patients are being diverted elsewhere. Because of the omicron variant, Dr. O’Mahoney said their PCR test positivity rate is...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Miami

Florida Hospitals Top 11,000 Patients With COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 11,000 patients in Florida hospitals have COVID-19, including nearly 1,400 in intensive-care units, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency reported that 11,078 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 9,888 in a Monday count. Also, the data said 1,382 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,158 on Monday. The totals were additional evidence of the impact that the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is having on the state, as it continues to cause soaring case numbers.
FLORIDA STATE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy