California State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in California

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Mariposa County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.3% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (60 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Plumas County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.2% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available

--- 77% full in California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mono County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 34.6% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 53.2% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 879 (127 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Pixabay

#47. Santa Barbara County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.1% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.8% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 766 (3,419 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths)
Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Alameda County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.8% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 18.2% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 698 (11,664 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (7 new deaths)
Canva

#45. Del Norte County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (58 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lassen County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (20 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Modoc County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (3 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#42. San Benito County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.7% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (518 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#41. San Mateo County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 751 (5,758 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
Canva

#40. San Francisco County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.6% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 859 (7,570 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#39. Monterey County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (1,075 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Amador County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.5% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.2% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (104 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lake County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (90 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#36. Santa Cruz County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.9% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (1,252 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Colusa County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.3% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 77% full in California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (30 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Tuolumne County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (173 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Public Domain

#33. Madera County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.1% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (458 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Merced County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (1,025 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#31. San Diego County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,012 (33,771 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (26 new deaths)
Basar // Wikicommons

#30. San Luis Obispo County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 674 (1,908 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Canva

#29. Ventura County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.6% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 813 (6,880 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#28. Los Angeles County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.9% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,239 (124,433 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (71 new deaths)
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Humboldt County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (586 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Orange County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 843 (26,773 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (12 new deaths)
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#25. Santa Clara County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (13,404 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (7 new deaths)
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Yuba County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (259 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#23. Shasta County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (266 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (6 new deaths)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#22. Riverside County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.1% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.6% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (19,814 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (34 new deaths)
Canva

#21. San Bernardino County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 5.2% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 947 (20,635 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (9 new deaths)
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Nevada County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (322 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva

#19. Butte County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.6% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (640 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (7 new deaths)
Public Domain

#18. Stanislaus County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (1,856 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#17. San Joaquin County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 549 (4,185 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (19 new deaths)
Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Yolo County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.6% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 564 (1,243 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#15. Imperial County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (85.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.9% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 656 (1,188 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva

#14. Tulare County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (1,034 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (11 new deaths)
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Contra Costa County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 677 (7,806 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#12. Kern County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (2,428 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (8 new deaths)
Canva

#11. Solano County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.8% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 606 (2,712 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (2 new deaths)
Armona // Wikicommons

#10. Kings County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.8% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.4% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (657 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Mendocino County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.5% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (207 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
Canva

#8. Sacramento County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.1% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.8% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (8,702 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (26 new deaths)
Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#7. Sonoma County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 669 (3,305 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#6. Fresno County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.6% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (3,688 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (14 new deaths)
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#5. El Dorado County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 15.4% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.4% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (764 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#4. Napa County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.1% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (1,129 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tehama County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.4% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (112 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)
Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Marin County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.9% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 27.3% more availability than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 693 (1,793 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Placer County, CA

- Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 20.5% more full than California overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.8% more full than California overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (1,644 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

