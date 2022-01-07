ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Wyoming

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lincoln County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 11.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 73.8% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 100.0% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (70 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Canva

#21. Uinta County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 12.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 71.4% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 10.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 78.3% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (46 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (3 new deaths)
Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Fremont County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 15.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 64.3% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (101 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (6 new deaths)
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Johnson County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 57.1% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new death)
Canva

#18. Platte County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 18.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 57.1% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (12 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (2 new deaths)
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Converse County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 22.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.6% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 84.8% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (22 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
Canva

#16. Albany County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 22.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 47.6% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.0% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (264 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new death)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Goshen County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.0% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 46% full in Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (19 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new death)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#14. Washakie County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 28.6% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 89.1% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (18 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 26 (2 new deaths)
C Rolan // Shutterstock

#13. Teton County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.5% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 2,919 (685 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Carbon County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.5% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 50.0% more full than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (45 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new death)
Canva

#11. Campbell County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.1% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.7% more full than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (110 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hot Springs County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.1% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 46% full in Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#9. Big Horn County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 100.0% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (6 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Crook County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more availability than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 46% full in Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (16 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Weston County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.4% more full than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 46% full in Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (8 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 29 (2 new deaths)
Canva

#6. Sweetwater County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.8% more full than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.7% more full than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (98 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths)
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Park County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.8% more full than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 34.8% more full than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (56 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (4 new deaths)
Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#4. Sheridan County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 40.5% more full than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.4% more full than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (88 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Natrona County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 42.9% more full than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 41.3% more full than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (219 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new deaths)
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#2. Laramie County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 45.2% more full than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.5% more availability than Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (553 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (7 new deaths)
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Niobrara County, WY

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 83.3% more full than Wyoming overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 46% full in Wyoming overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (4 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

