ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Arizona

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b17ek_0cna7bNN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jrtk7_0cna7bNN00
Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Arizona

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Arizona using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Wuhw_0cna7bNN00
United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#14. La Paz County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 69.1% more availability than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 14.1% more availability than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (74 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmhpH_0cna7bNN00
Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Apache County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 45.7% more availability than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.2% more availability than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (330 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SnMm_0cna7bNN00
Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#12. Cochise County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 38.3% more availability than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 6.4% more availability than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (445 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (8 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256ae2_0cna7bNN00
Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gila County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 32.1% more availability than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 19.2% more full than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (268 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Cbnw_0cna7bNN00
Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Navajo County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 30.9% more availability than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.6% more full than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (758 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (12 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0cna7bNN00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#9. Mohave County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 25.9% more availability than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more availability than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 537 (1,140 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (20 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7V0P_0cna7bNN00
Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Graham County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 14.8% more availability than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 29.5% more availability than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (59 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (3 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24C72S_0cna7bNN00
HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Coconino County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 4.9% more availability than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 16.7% more full than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,012 (1,452 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmTcd_0cna7bNN00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Maricopa County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 0.0% more availability than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 715 (32,076 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (184 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06evqH_0cna7bNN00
zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pinal County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 2.5% more full than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.7% more full than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 615 (2,848 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (31 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asmCB_0cna7bNN00
Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#4. Pima County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 13.6% more full than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 3.8% more availability than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 511 (5,352 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (56 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0cna7bNN00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#3. Yavapai County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 17.3% more full than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 9.0% more availability than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (911 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (30 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0cna7bNN00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#2. Yuma County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 1.3% more availability than Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (1,102 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths)
Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Santa Cruz County, AZ

- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 23.5% more full than Arizona overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 78% full in Arizona overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 615 (286 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

Comments / 0

Related
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19: U.S. Hospitalizations Hit New High; Region 8 ICU Beds Down to 26; Kane County Nears 100,000 Positive Cases

OVERIEW: U.S. Hospitalizations Hit New High; CDC Reports 1.4 Million New U.S. Cases Monday; Chicago Distributing 1.9 Million N95 Masks. More than 145,900 people were in US hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday — a number that surpasses the previous peak from mid-January 2021 (142,246), and is almost twice what it was two weeks ago, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Fronteras Desk

Competition for hospitality workers in Arizona is stiff

Among the sectors hit the hardest by the pandemic is the hospitality industry. While Arizona is set up for a good season with college bowl games and winter visitors, there are uncertainties with the COVID-19 omicron variant. Kim Sabow, president of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association, says the industry...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 17K Cases & 52 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 17,252 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations decreased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations decreased by 20, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,286. The state reported 52 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,969 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate decreased to 27.83% over the past 24 hours, a 1.45% decrease. Sunday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
KGET

Kern County COVID surge: Local hospitals expected to reach maximum capacity

Kern County is in the midst of a COVID surge that is only getting worse. Experts from Kern Public Health told county supervisors today the county is struggling to keep pace and the surge isn't expected to peak until March. "State's modeling has indicated we will well exceed our capacity to be able to care for those that need hospitalization." 17's Marco Torrez has the full story online.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Among States With Lowest COVID Hospitalization Rates

Statewide Iowa — New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have risen 51 percent over the last two weeks, with 36 states and the District of Columbia seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, according to data tracked by The New York Times. However, Iowa has one of the lower hospitalization rates in the country, thus far.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Hospital Bed#Hospitalization#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Wikimedia Commons#Az Inpatient
whee.net

Governor Northam Takes Action to Expand Hospital Capacity

RICHMOND—Governor Northam today took steps to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19, after a record number of hospitalizations were posted on Friday of last week. He issued a limited 30-day order to expand the number of available hospital beds, increase staffing capacity at hospitals and nursing homes, and allow public health agencies greater flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited duration is based on modeling that suggests the virus will peak in the next few weeks.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Health officials warn of hospital overcrowding with oncoming omicron surge

A coalition of Montana medical groups warned on Tuesday that hospitals are once again at risk of being extended beyond their caregiving capacity as the more transmissible omicron variant starts to spread across the state. “This wave is different, and it has the potential to tax our hospitals more than any previous wave … the […] The post Health officials warn of hospital overcrowding with oncoming omicron surge appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 47 deaths, 78 hospitalizations in a day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m., there are 840,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 9,683new cases have been reported since Sunday. The statewide positivity rate is now 27.98%, an increase of 0.15%.
BALTIMORE, MD
Michigan Advance

Michigan sets new record Monday for COVID hospitalizations

Updated, 6:38 p.m., 1/10/22 with comments from DHHS Michigan set a new record Monday for the highest number of patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 4,580 adults currently hospitalized. An additional 321 adults are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19. Of the 830 confirmed COVID-19 patients who […] The post Michigan sets new record Monday for COVID hospitalizations appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRQE News 13

From delta to omicron, here’s how scientists know which coronavirus variants are circulating in the US

(THE CONVERSATION) The omicron variant quickly took over the global coronavirus landscape after it was first reported in South Africa in late November 2021. The U.S. became the 24th country to report a case of omicron infection when health officials announced on Dec. 1, 2021, that the new strain had been identified in a patient in California. How do scientists […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy