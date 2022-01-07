ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Boroughs with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Alaska

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmsSt_0cna7XnL00
Canva

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the boroughs with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Alaska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Boroughs are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your borough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woHTc_0cna7XnL00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#11. Bethel Census Area, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 67.1% more availability than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (40 new cases)

- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8onV_0cna7XnL00
Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#10. Juneau City and Borough, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 62.9% more availability than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 38.0% more availability than Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 838 (268 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mHzr_0cna7XnL00
Canva

#9. Kodiak Island Borough, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

--- 61.4% more availability than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 82.3% more availability than Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (68 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YngGn_0cna7XnL00
Canva

#8. Dillingham Census Area, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 54.3% more availability than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (13 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDko2_0cna7XnL00
Canva

#7. Northwest Arctic Borough, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 44.3% more availability than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 617 (47 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWtHO_0cna7XnL00
Canva

#6. Ketchikan Gateway Borough, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 31.4% more availability than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 26.6% more full than Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (52 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co0IB_0cna7XnL00
Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Matanuska-Susitna Borough, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 24.3% more availability than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 11.4% more availability than Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 433 (469 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X2dm_0cna7XnL00
Pixabay

#4. Sitka City and Borough, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 7.1% more availability than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 21.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 73.4% more availability than Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 871 (74 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0cna7XnL00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#3. Fairbanks North Star Borough, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 21.4% more full than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 10.1% more availability than Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (246 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1lwy_0cna7XnL00
Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#2. Anchorage Municipality, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 22.9% more full than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 12.7% more full than Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 796 (2,292 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths)
Canva

#1. Nome Census Area, AK

- Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
--- 37.1% more full than Alaska overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
--- 79% full in Alaska overall
- Cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (25 new cases)
- Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

Comments / 0

